The 10 best places to buy straight-leg jeans online

After spending all winter in loungewear, you may be itching for a way to look—and feel—a little more put-together as the seasons start to change. One of the easiest ways to go from drab to fab? Swap your sweats, joggers, and leggings for a pair of straight-leg jeans.

The style is taking off for its structured yet relaxed silhouette that's more forgiving than its skinny jean counterparts. All that extra room makes for a breezier feel during warmer months and you'll be able to do all of your favorite spring activities without feeling constricted. Below are the top 10 best places to shop for straight-leg jeans online right now.

1. Nordstrom for all the hottest brands

Credit: Topshop/Levi's It's super easy to find your dream pair of denim at Nordstrom.

The retail giant is known for its vast array trendy pieces across all categories, and its jean denim selection is no different, with over 700 straight-leg jeans to shop. There are several ways to narrow down your search: Go to the lefthand navigation bar and choose from top brands like 7 For All Mankind, Levi’s, Citizens of Humanity, and Rag & Bone.

Since the devil is the denim details, there's also a filter titled Denim Trends, that allows you to filter by special features like raw hem, ripped and distressed, or side stripe. Nordstrom ships “almost anything" anywhere in the U.S for free and offers in-store or curbside pickup for available items. Both come with optional free wrapping and gift messaging. Bonus: Returns are so easy, you don’t even need a receipt.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Nordstrom

2. Amazon for a massive selection of straight-leg jeans

Credit: Gloria Vanderbilt/Lee Adding both your straight-leg jeans and home supplies to cart makes Amazon an ideal shopping choice.

With over 3,000 options for straight-leg jeans on Amazon, chances are high you'll find a pair that works for you. Amazon is a great place to shop no matter your budget, because it offers denim from affordable-yet-durable brands like Lee along with more upscale brands like True Religion. You can refine your search by sizing—including petite and plus sizes—denim color, and pant rise.

There are plenty of pairs to choose from but one of the most popular pairs is these Gloria Vanderbilt tapered jeans. Available in 32 colorways, they have over 28,000 reviews, with shoppers raving that the jeans have the stylish mom jean look without any frumpiness.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Amazon

3. Madewell for some of the most comfortable denim

Credit: Madewell Madewell straight-leg jeans are made for all bodies and all budgets.

Madewell is famous for its denim. It has 20 styles of straight-leg jeans, which you can filter by stretch, fit, size, rise, and wash. If you’re not feeling too picky, you can also sort by Best Sellers, Top Rated or Newest to find what everyone else is buying. Want to see what a particular style will look like on you? At the top left corner of each product page, you can select the model wearing the size closest to yours. If you’re a Madewell Insider, which gives you points for all purchases, you're eligible for free shipping and free exchanges if the item is returned within 30 days. A $7.50 fee will apply to all non-Insider orders.

Customers especially love the Stovepipe Jeans because they say they’re as stretchy and comfortable as a pair of leggings and come in petite, regular, and tall sizing. The Classic Straight Jeans are also a fan-favorite for that old school high-waisted look.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Madewell

4. American Eagle Outfitters for an '80s throwback vibe

Credit: American Eagle American Eagle has you covered from hip to toe.

If you're looking for straight-leg jeans at American Eagle, you'll find them under the "mom jeans" tab in the denim section. (We're sure the brand means that with love.) Full of jeans that boast that coveted roomy fit, the selection includes a variety of styles, from sleek dark-wash jeans to acid-wash jeans with rips and frays. You can narrow down your search based on size, rise, stretchiness, and even destruction amount. You'll get free shipping if you spend $50 or more and free returns with proof of purchase.

Reviewers love the Stretch Straight Mom Jeans for hugging and flattering your curves while giving you room to move, and the Classic Straight Mom Jean for the classic vintage vibe and slightly more structured fit.

Shop straight-leg jeans at American Eagle Outfitters

5. Anthropologie for boho-chic denim

Credit: Maeve/Mother Get ahead of the fashion curve with Anthropologie straight-leg jeans.

If you’ve been pining over Anthropologie’s home goods section, allow us to introduce you to the retailer's unsung hero: its comprehensive denim selection. True to Anthro's laidback yet luxe aesthetic, there are straight-leg jeans in whimsical prints along with minimalist styles. On the jeans landing page, you can select straight-leg jeans and then filter by rise, brand, wash, length, and more. Sizes range from 24 to 32 waist and select styles also come in petite, tall, and plus sizes. You'll get free shipping on orders of $50+ and free returns within 60 days of purchase.

Some of the highest-rated picks include the Wanderer Relaxed Jeans with a relaxed fit and ultra high-rise waist and the Pilcro Jeans, which people rave are soft and stretchy.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Anthropologie

6. Macy’s for designer straight-leg jeans

Credit: Levi's/Lucky Brand With over 400 styles to choose from, Macy's will soon be your main denim purveyor.

Between its easy navigational tools and great selection, Macy’s is a wonderful place to stock up on straight-leg jeans. Once you land on the denim section, you can narrow down your search based on all kinds of criteria, like high-waisted, cropped, curvy, and more. If your dream straight-leg pants fall under one or more categories, no sweat: You can indicate what else you’re looking for—from size to wash—on the righthand search bar. Shipping rates and times vary, but you can enjoy free shipping on orders over $99 (unless otherwise specified), and $10.95 for all orders below $99. Most returns are free and accepted within 90 days of purchase.

Not sure where to start? Customers can’t stop raving about Levi's Trendy Plus Size Straight-Leg Jeans for their comfy stretchy material and Lucky Brand Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans for their welcome departure from the high-waist trend.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Macy’s

7. Bloomingdale’s for celebrity-approved brands

Credit: Mother/Ralph Lauren Bloomingdale's is the ultimate destination for all your straight-leg denim needs.

Any style maven knows that Bloomie’s the ultimate destination for high-quality threads, and you can expect that same selection in its denim department. Browse the hundreds of straight-leg denim styles manually, or search by designer, fit, inseam, wash, size, and price. You'll get free shipping when you spend $150 and free returns on all orders.

Popular brands include J. Brand, Alexander Wang, and Joe’s Jeans, based on ratings and reviews. Shoppers also love the following specific styles: Levi's Wedgie Icon Straight Jeans for the way they reinvent a style basic, and Lauren Ralph Lauren Modern Straight Curvy Jeans in Dark Rinse for how well they flatter curvy types.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Bloomingdale’s

8. ASOS for the fashion-forward

Credit: Topshop/ASOS ASOS is your destination for all things denim.

At one of the largest online fashion retailers, shop some of the trendiest styles that are sure to get you outside of your sartorial comfort zone. Within the straight-leg jeans section, you'll find nearly 500 options, which you can search via body fit, sustainable materials, denim wash, brand, sale, and color. Along with the ASOS in-house brand, there are also popular brands like Topshop, Vero Moda, Calvin Klein and more.

For a dressier occasion, opt for one of ASOS’ top picks: these rhinestone fringed jeans from Topshop. For everyday wear, look to the retailer’s own take on the season’s hottest denim trend: the ASOS Design recycled Florence jeans or the ASOS Design high-rise jeans.

Shop straight-leg jeans at ASOS

9. Abercrombie & Fitch for size-inclusive styles

Credit: Abercrombie & Fitch Ditch last season's skinny jeans and invest in solid straight-leg denim from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch isn’t just for teens anymore. Offering a mix of body-hugging silhouettes to roomier, laid-back looks, there’s a pair of straight-leg jeans for every body type. With both regular and extended sizes, the denim selection is easy to search via rise, wash, popularity, and more on the lefthand side. What’s unique about A&F is that all styles come in various inseam lengths from extra short to long—so long, tailor!

Customers can’t get enough of the Curve Love Ankle Straight Jeans for the way they accommodate wider hips and narrower waists, as well as the Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans, which recently sold out and came back by popular demand.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch

10. Boohoo for budget-friendly denim

Credit: Boohoo Boohoo brings the selection and the great style.

If you’re looking to add multiple pairs of jeans to your wardrobe, Boohoo is your one-stop shop, with more affordable pieces as low $22 per pair. To get in on the fashion fun, head to the Straight Jeans landing page, which you can then sort by fit, occasion, price, and color. Boohoo has an entire plus-sized section with a variety of styles and designs, along with petite, tall, and maternity sizes.

The outlet’s top-selling pairs include the Colour Block High Raise Straight Leg Jean, featuring a bold yin-and-yang color contrast, as well as the Plus Raw Hem Straight Leg Jean, with a unique tie detail down the leg.

Shop straight-leg jeans at Boohoo

