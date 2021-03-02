10 celeb-loved slippers you can buy online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Slippers are having a great year. They’ve long been essential to staying warm and cozy during colder months, but if you’re spending more time inside than ever right now, putting your best foot forward has never been more important.

Thankfully, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, and Oprah have been leading the way when it comes to fashionable and fluffy footwear. From Uggs to Bearpaws, we’ve rounded up the top 10 star-approved slippers to shop and fall in love with right now.

1. Gal Godot’s Ugg Fluff Yeah slides

Credit: Ugg Fluffy all over and so, so sweet, these Ugg slippers guarantee happy feet.

These celebrity-adored slippers feature a thick sheepskin upper, lining, and insole along with a slingback ankle strap for extra support. They come in 43 gorgeous colors and fun patterns, each one cuter than the last. Stars like Gal Gadot, Madonna, and Kylie Jenner aren't the only ones obsessed with the Fluff Yeah, either. Reviewed's apparel expert, Jamie Ueda, found them to be very soft and stylish when she was testing some of the most popular slippers on the market.

With over 20,000 ratings, the Fluff Yeah slides are also very popular with Amazon shoppers. "These slippers are so unique and comfortable," one person gushes. "There is a solid platform which gives them a much different feel than any other slipper and the strap really keeps them in place. I actually wear them outside of the house running errands and such so they are worth the price tag for a slipper."

Get the Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper from Amazon for $99.95

2. Oprah's fuzzy slippers from Amazon

Credit: Vionic They come in four soft neutral shades.

Oprah likes these fuzzy slippers so much she included them on her annual list of her favorite things. While the plush material makes them soft and cozy, the real highlight of these shoes is their arch support and foot-contouring bottom. They've even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

Take it from Oprah herself: "These slippers aren't just for shuffling around—with an orthotic footbed, they're bound to put a spring in your step," she wrote on her website. "I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff."

Get the Vionic Women's Indulge Gemma Plush Slipper from Amazon starting at $37.07

3. Selena Gomez’ fuzzy Ugg Fuzz Yeah slides

Credit: Ugg Uggs does a cozy celebrity-approved slipper as well as they make boots.

Whether they're worn indoors with pajamas or outdoors with a pair of skinny jeans and a cool jacket, these Ugg slides are everywhere. Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted rocking the slippers, with an impressive near-5-star rating from hundreds of shoppers. The Fuzz Yeahs feature adjustable toe straps along with a cushiony sole, and the open-toe design makes them ready to wear all year-round, even in the summer.

Customers rave about how versatile the slides are. "I love these slippers!" says one reviewers. "I wear them around the house all the time and love that I don’t have to change shoes if I need to take my dog out or get the mail. They feel like slippers but the bottoms act like legit shoes so I can go outside and not worry about ruining my slippers."

Get the Ugg Women's Fuzz Yeah Slipper from Amazon starting at $57.96

4. Kate Hudson’s Bearpaw slippers

Credit: Bearpaws Bearpaws are a bear hug for cold and tired feet.

If Uggs aren’t in your budget, opt for these cozy Bearpaw slippers Kate Hudson wears to stay nice and toasty. They're made of suede and feature a flexible rubber sole that holds up well to indoor and outdoor use. Both the closed toe and sheepskin collar frame your foot with extra warmth.

With nearly 5,000 ratings, many Bearpaw wearers note they love the slippers so much they buy multiples: "I have been buying these great slippers for several years now," one person admits. "I get a new pair every year which is a testament to how much I wear and like them. They are soft, warm and comfortable."

Get the Bearpaw Loki II Slipper from Amazon for $49.95

5. Reese Witherspoon’s Ugg Scuffette II slippers

Credit: Ugg These simple comfy slippers are adored by some of the biggest celebrities.

You might be noticing a trend here: Uggs are the celebrity slipper of choice. And that’s no surprise! They come in dozens of variations and textures, so there’s bound to be a pair for every person. The OG style is the Scuffette, with a closed toe ideal for colder days, a genuine shearling upper and lining, and a classic clog-style construction.

"These are the most amazing slippers that I have ever had," one shopper raves. "Sliding my feet into these is like walking on a cloud." Note: Numerous five-star reviewers say that it’s worth sizing up—the slippers will stretch over time and you can even squeeze in a pair of fluffy socks for maximum comfort.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper from Amazon starting at $81.08

6. Jennifer Lopez’ Ugg Coquette Slippers

Credit: Ugg Whether indoors or out, these coquettish slippers are as sweet as they are practical.

If the Ugg Coquette slippers are good enough for the ever-stylish J.Lo, they’re certainly good enough for us. Like the Scuffettes, the Coquettes feature a closed-toe clog-like construction and shearling lining. Due in part to the thick, traction-heavy soles, they’re particularly great for wearing outside.

One five-star reviewer of the slippers' 6,300 ratings shares why she’s been wearing the Coquettes daily for the last six years: "I wear them every day and treat myself to a new pair every year in a different color. Although they are a little pricey, you get what you pay for. Once you start wearing Ugg Coquette slippers, you too will realize that no other brand comes close to the quality, fit, support, and warmth.”

Get the UGG Women's Coquette Slipper from Amazon for $119.95

7. Emma Roberts’ convertible Coach slippers

Credit: Coach These Coach slippers are a lesson in smart and sassy footwear.

Two slippers for the price of one? Yes, please. These Coach smoking shoes—as the brand calls them—fold down at the heel so you can wear them as a slide-on mule or slipper. Think of them as a convertible car for your feet. The dip-dyed shearling material boasts the iconic Coach logo, and they’re loved by consumers as much as they are by celebs.

"I can’t wear these without people staring," one shopper says. "They look nice with jeans, leggings, and any fitted pant. So soft and cozy!"

Get the Holly Slipper from Coach for $137.50

8. Khloe Kardashian’s pretty blue slides

Credit: Confetti Boutique Confetti Boutique designs a party for your feet.

Khloe Kardashian’s pastel-hued slippers are a fashion risk that paid off. With a giant fluffy pom pom, the slippers look so fluffy they could double as a teddy bear and feature a rubber sole for both indoor and outdoor wear. While Khloe’s exact light blue pair is currently sold out, the neon blue model does the trick equally well, embodying that cool contrast between soft and bold.

Get the Neon Fox Fur Slides from Confetti Boutique for $90

9. Jennifer Garner's TKEES slippers

Credit: Tkees Slippers navy as the night sky never looked better in broad daylight.

Jennifer Garner is a big fan of Tkees. The brand known for its uber comfortable flip-flops also makes two styles of equally wearable slippers: one with a suede upper and insole, which has been spotted on Sienna Miller, and one with a shearling footbed that provides next-level pillowy comfort.

Fans are loving how they top off any at-home outfit: "I work from home 80 percent of the time, so I'm always looking for clothes and shoes that look nice and are really comfortable," one 5-star reviewer says. "These are perfect. Cozy and stylish. I actually got rid of all the other slippers I had because these are so much nicer looking. If you're thinking about these, add them to your cart and check out. You won't regret it."

10. Hailey Bieber’s splurge-worthy slippers

Credit: Natasha Zinko Best belieb it: these are some seriously cute slippers.

If you're craving a little extra ‘90s nostalgia in your life, meet Hailey Bieber’s plush and whimsical Natasha Zinko slippers. The designer slippers are available in a bevy of beautiful and bold colors and prints and, while some styles are $500+, you can also find some for under $200. Made of a cotton-polyester blend and featuring a round open toe, they’re both breathable and cozy. Plus, the top strap can be easily adjusted to fit any width foot.

Get the Natasha Zinko Bandanna slides from Farfetch for $195

