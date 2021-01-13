10 cozy socks to keep your feet warm this winter

From sleeping to hiking to lounging around the house, winter is the time of year we all want to slip our feet into something warm and soft. Because heat escapes first from our extremities, investing in a good quality, thick pair of socks can do wonders in making your whole body feeling cozy from head to toe. From slipper-like fuzzy socks to insulated socks that work as layers under boots, here are 10 top-rated socks you can buy right now for the season.

1. These wool socks with over 9,000 reviews

Credit: YZKKE These vibrant winter socks are sure to brighten your mood.

These five pairs of socks are almost too cute to hide under boots or slippers. Made of polyester, wool, cotton and spandex, the power blend is both uber warm and breathable. According to thousands of reviewers, the socks don’t bunch up at the toe, making them suitable for hiking, and even after dozens of washes, the colors stay bright and vibrant.

Get the YZKKE 5-Pack Women’s Vintage Winter Thick Cold Wool Crew Socks from Amazon for $20.99

2. These incredibly cozy Ugg socks

Credit: Ugg Put your best foot forward in luxurious Ugg socks.

We all know Ugg makes the go-to boots of the season. But if you don’t plan on leaving the house very much, opt for the next best thing: their thick cable-knit fleece-lined socks dotted with the cutest little pompom. Lined with plush fleece, they’re ideal for layering under slippers, boots, or wearing solo around the house and to bed. One five-star reviewer makes a case for wearing them if you have a sleeping partner: “My wife always complains about her feet being cold and I usually pay the price with her ice cold feet being pressed against me. Not any more! She absolutely loves these socks. The warmest and most comfortable she has ever owned.”

Get the Ugg Pompom Fleece Lined Socks from Nordstrom for $59.99

3. These popular SmartWool socks

Credit: SmartWool SmartWool socks make bearing the cold a breeze.

SmartWool is the golden standard when it comes to durable socks that stand up to the most ice-cold winter activities. Made of responsibly sourced Merino wool, nylon and elastane, the socks work to wick away moisture while offering a cushioned feel akin to orthotics. One reviewer who dubs them the "best socks ever" also added "I ordered these not knowing what to expect. They were fantastic. I did not even know socks could be this comfortable and cozy. It’s like walking on puffy clouds. They are heavy also. I absolutely love them!" Not only do some of our Reviewed editors love them, but peaking out of your boots, the socks' two colored stripes will look super cute.

Get the Women's SmartWool Hike Crew Sock from Amazon for $21.95

4. This best-selling pack of fuzzy slippers

Credit: Azue Several cozy socks for the price of one? We'll take it.

Can’t decide on whether you’re feeling more of a sock or slipper vibe? There’s a fuzzy sock for that. Each of these seven pairs comes in hues so subdued and calming you might just melt on the spot putting them on. But they aren’t just a pretty face—a premium microfiber material sewn through durable, dense stitching delivers ultimate comfort. With over 4,700 reviews, people say they check off every box in the style and function department: “I work from home and don't like to wear shoes in the house but my feel get cold easily. I ordered these socks in the hope that they wouldn't be so tight they would cut off my circulation but thick enough to keep my feet warm. I am so happy with these socks. If I do have to put shoes on, they are thin enough that they fit in my shoes.”

Get the Azue 7-Pack Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks from Amazon for $16.99

5. These tall Hunter socks for boots

Credit: Hunter On the hunt for the best pair of tall socks? Look no further.

The worst part about walking in boots with socks is feeling them slide off until your skin is exposed. Skip that awkward feeling with these sky-high Hunter made of polyester and acrylic. While the brand says they’re designed to fit tall Hunter rain boots, reviewers say they fit perfectly with nearly any rain boot, look stylish peeking out of shorter boots, and keep your feet super warm even when wading through ice water and snow.

Get the Hunter Original Tall Cable Knit Cuff Welly Boot Socks from Nordstrom for $50

6. These warm socks with added grips

Credit: Pembroke Discrete traction makes these warm socks a safe and sound option.

It’s no secret that wearing nothing but socks on hard flooring can be a recipe for disaster. Prevent slips and falls (while staying nice and toasty!) with this best-selling pair of fuzzy socks. Made of soft chenille yarn, they feature discrete gripping rubber treads at the soles. As hospital grade socks (which the brand also says is suitable for those in nursing homes), you can be confident these are a safe and cozy option. One customer echoes the sentiments of many other five-star reviewers: “The moment that I touched these, I knew that I was in love. These socks are not just soft, they are super soft.”

Get the Pembrook Non Skid/Slip Socks, 6-Pack from Amazon for $23.95

7. These ski socks for all of your outdoor winter activities

Credit: Hot Chillys Those icy slopes never stood a chance against these socks.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t want to pile layers upon layers of socks atop one another when you ski because that can trap sweat and make your feet even colder. Opt instead for one high-quality layer, like these Hot Chillys we deemed one of the most warming items you can get this winter. They have a compression-like material making you feel nice and tucked in while staying active.

Get the Hot Chillys Mid Volume Sock from Amazon for $23.95

8. These low-cut fuzzy socks

Credit: A New Day These socks are a short and sweet option for a chilly day.

Depending on the boots or slippers you’re wearing, high-cut crew socks aren’t always a necessity. Keep it simple with these five star-rated low-cut fuzzy socks from Target that reviewers say has a buttery feel and keeps their feet incredibly warm all winter. They’re made with a hint of spandex to perfectly conform to your foot, and in such a classic wintery plaid pattern, they’re bound to match any pajamas and sweats currently in your wardrobe.

Get A New Day Buffalo Check Plaid Cozy Low Cut Socks from Target for $3

9. These heated socks

Credit: ActionHeat Bring the heat—and some extra batteries—on your next adventure.

These top-rated battery-operated socks are confirmation that the robots are taking over—in the best way possible. On a single charge, they heat up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for four hours using infrared and heat reflective technology. Made of cotton and Lycra, they’ll keep you comfortable and warm, so you can take advantage of the outdoors for longer than ever before. Reviewers say these heated socks are an especially great option for longer outdoor activities like winter camping or hiking since they do not require a wall power source.

Get ActionHeat Cotton Battery Socks from Walmart for $39.99

10. These knee-length ski socks with a five-star rating

Credit: Icebreaker Break the ice with a baselayer that'll actually get you excited about hitting the slopes.

If the last time you wore socks that spanned the length of your calves was high school along with your uniform, you're about to be in for a cozy treat. Boasting a perfect rating on Nordstrom, these Icebreaker Merino blend socks add another layer of warmth to your legs that most crew socks can't achieve, working overtime as a second layer beneath your sweats or thermal pants. A seamless toe reduces the incidence of blisters while strategic compression offers support to the ankles, Achilles and instep. "I am addicted to Icebreaker products. I have multiple base layers that I wear every day when I’m skiing typically in Montana. Their socks are toasty as well. And the fact that they treat their sheep well is why I only buy Icebreaker wool," says one thrilled reviewer.

Get Icebreaker Ski Medium Merino Blend Socks from Nordstrom for $28

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.