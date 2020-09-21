Uggs are back in style—here are the 10 most popular ones to buy this fall

Like Crocs, Birkenstocks, and the Kardashians, Ugg boots are one of those things you either love or hate. If you're someone who loves them (myself included), you're in luck—Uggs are finally back in style, at least to celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez (among many others) who have recently been spotted in the cult-favorite brand.

If you want to snag a pair of the famously cozy shoes for yourself as we approach the colder months, we've rounded up 10 of the most popular Ugg shoes for both men and women, and all have thousands of reviews on Amazon. Some of our top picks (besides the classic boot, of course)? The celeb-loved Fluff Yeah slide for women and the super soft Scuff slipper for men.

1. Classic Boot

Credit: Ugg Ugg Classic Boot.

Reviews: 4,766

Rating: 4.6

When you think of Uggs, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the classic boot. It's what the Australian brand is most famous for and what is coming back in style, per celebs and influencers. There are three different sizes to choose from—mini, short, or tall—and each one is lined with Ugg's signature plush sherpa. While the chestnut color is arguably the most popular, the boot also comes in other neutral tones like gray, brown, and black.

2. Fluff Yeah Slipper

Credit: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper.

Reviews: 7,276

Rating: 4.7

Meet the coolest kid in the Ugg family, according to its more than 7,200 (!!) reviewers. The Fluff Yeah slipper—which celebs like Gigi Hadid, Madonna, and Selena Gomez all have been seen in—comes in a rainbow of bright colors (including neon hues and even leopard print) and are as soft and snuggly as the name suggests. People love that they're so fuzzy and warm, yet breathable thanks to their open-toe design.

Get the Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper from Amazon for $99.95

3. Scuff Slipper

Credit: Ugg Scuff Slipper.

Reviews: 2,087

Rating: 4.7

Kick back and relax in what's one of the best gifts for men this year: the Ugg Scuff slipper. With more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon (and more than 3,000 on Nordstrom!), the popular slides are loved for being super soft and super high-quality. Fans rave that they're easy to take on and off and will protect your feet from the conditions (a.k.a. the icy cold hardwood floors when you get out of bed in the morning).(

Get the Ugg Men's Scuff Slipper from Amazon for $79.95

5. Chukka Boot

Credit: Ugg Chukka Boot.

Reviews: 3,656

Rating: 4.8

Ugg boots for men? They exist—and they're more stylish than you might think. The lace-up Chukka boots (which yes, still have that famous sherpa interior) have an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon from more than 3,500 reviews for being both durable and versatile. You can wear them indoors as a slipper or outdoors as a fall or winter boot thanks to the thick rubber sole.

Get the Ugg Men's Neumel Chukka Boot from Amazon for $130

6. Ascot Slipper

Credit: Ugg Ascot Slipper.

Reviews: 3,842

Rating: 4.7

Available in 10 different styles (including six colors and both suede and leather exterior), the men's Ascot slipper is the most popular men's Ugg shoe according to Amazon reviewers (it has nearly 4,000 reviews). Why? One devoted slipper wearer summed it up nicely: "A man's slippers are deeply personal. They eventually become like old friends that you're glad to see after a long day's work. I expect many happy years with this pair."

Get the Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper from Amazon for $109.95

7. Scuffette Slipper

Credit: Ugg Scuffette Slipper.

Reviews: 3,296

Rating: 4.7

What do Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez, and Kourtney Kardashian all have in common? They're all big fans of the classic Ugg Scuffette slipper. And nearly 3,300 Amazon shoppers agree, saying that the fluffy slipper is somehow lightweight, yet cozy at the same time. I have owned the same pair of Scuffettes since 8th grade (some 15+ years ago) and have worn them almost every day from October to March each year and they're still in amazing condition.

Get the Ugg Women's Scuffette Slipper from Amazon for $89.95

8. Coquette Slipper

Credit: Ugg Coquette Slipper.

Reviews: 3,308

Rating: 4.5

High-quality, supportive, warm—all things you look for in a slipper and all things the Ugg Coquette has, according to more than 3,300 reviewers. Fans rave that the inside stays soft and fluffy even with everyday wear, and one woman says she loves her so much, she buys a new pair in a different color every single year.

Get the Ugg Women's Coquette Slipper from Amazon for $119.95

9. Bailey Button Boot

Credit: Ugg Bailey Button Boot.

Reviews: 2,048

Rating: 4.7

Ugg boots, but make them with buttons. That's what you'll get with the Bailey boot. Reviewers like that this style looks a little less "boxy" than the classic boot and that it's also a little more forgiving (read: great for anyone with wider feet or who wants a boot that's less snug on their ankles). The Bailey boot comes in the same colors as the classic boot, including beige, chocolate brown, and blush pink.

Get the Ugg Bailey Button Boot from Amazon starting at $91.21

10. Ansley Moccasin

Credit: Ugg Ansley Moccasin.

Reviews: 5,630

Rating: 4.6

If you're someone who thinks every slipper should be a moccasin, you're in luck. Ugg makes a super comfy pair for women (called the Ansley moccasin) that is suede on the outside and cozy wool on the inside. While nearly 6,000 reviewers say it'll definitely keep your feet nice and toasty on even the coldest of days, they also like that the moccasin isn't so hot that it makes your feet sweat. Basically, it's just right.

Get the Ugg Women's Ansley Moccasin from Amazon for $99.95

10. Tasman Slipper

Credit: Ugg Tasman Slipper.

Reviews: 3,786

Rating: 4.7

Is it a slide or a moccasin? The correct answer would be both. The Tasman—which comes in both men's and women's sizes—has the supportive sole and back of a moccasin, yet the easy-to-slip-on design of a slide. What sets it apart from other Uggs is the contrast stitching around the ankle and thousands of reviewers have commented on how well-made and long-lasting the slippers are.

