10 oversized sweaters that are perfect for layering

Sweater weather is well underway, and that means one thing: You likely don’t have to think very hard about what you’re going to wear each day, because no matter what you choose, you're guaranteed a comfy and cozy time. For many people, however, there is one thing to keep in mind when shopping for sweaters. If you plan on wearing them with leggings, they’ve got to cover your tush. Luckily, some of our favorite retailers are rife with top-notch sweaters that’ll keep you covered and comfortable.

1. This turtleneck sweater with over 6,000 reviews

Credit: V28 V28 proves variety is the spice of sweater life.

Coming in 26 colors, this long sweater features a cozy turtleneck for an extra layer of protection against drafts, and comes in a silky smooth viscose and nylon blend. Depending on your size, the sweater measures between 28.7 and 31.1 inches. Of its 5,800 reviewers, one five-star customer says “I'm surprised by how soft and well made this sweater is. It’s very warm and its fabric is heavy and flattering. In LOVE!”

Get the V28 Women Turtleneck Knit Stretchable Long Slim Sweater from Amazon starting at $19.99

2. This cute sweater with pockets

Credit: Misfay Misfay is your one-stop shop for the trendiest pattern options in sweaters.

It’s no secret that pockets exponentially increase the value of any garment since they allow you to go purse-free (or hang out at home with your snacks nearby at all times). Coming in 27 trendy patterns (hello, leopard and tie-dye), this sweater made of polyester, cotton, and spandex will keep you warm—and covered!—all winter long.

One of its 2,200 reviewers can attest to that: “This was a great purchase! It's the right amount of slouchy and doesn't cling. It feels true to size, but if you want it super slouchy, go up a size. It's casual enough to wear with jeans, and long enough to wear with leggings. The pockets are so convenient!”

Get the MISFAY Casual Long Sleeve Round Neck Sweatshirt with Pockets from Amazon for $19.99

3. This chic duster cardigan

Credit: Anthropologie Between its adorable color scheme and unbeatable comfort, you won't want to take this Anthropologie number off.

There’s nothing quite like a sweater you can throw on and off at your whim. Coming in one size (that truly does fit all!), this duster made of acrylic, alpaca wool, and nylon sits at 40 inches long. I.e. you won't need to worry about your legs getting cold.

“I love this duster! The colors are so much fun like the colors of a pastel rainbow,” says one reviewer, adding that it's perfectly over-sized and isn't scratchy like some sweaters have a tendency to be.

Get the Kimmie Ombre Duster Cardigan from Anthropologie for $188

4. This slouchy Michael Kors cardigan

Credit: Michael Kors Drape this Michael Kors beauty around your shoulders any time you need a hug.

This best-selling Michael Kors cardigan has got it all: two deep pockets, thick buttons you can wear open or closed to form a flattering V-neck, ribbed and cuffed hems, a cozy nylon-mohair fabric blend, and a 36-inch length to keep you covered. It comes in a camel-toned hue that looks fabulous year round. One reviewer calls it the best sweater they've ever purchased.

Get the Wool and Mohair Blend V-Neck Cardigan from Michael Kors for $131.25

5. This cozy oversized sweater

Credit: Liny Xin This durable and thick-knitted sweater will keep you toasty for hours.

We listed this oversized sweater as one of our favorite warm clothing items on the internet for doubling as a warm hug on a cold day. This Amazon best-seller with over 5,000 reviews and available in 21 colors clocks in at a respectable 28 inches long and is made of a two-ply cashmere and wool blend.

One five-star reviewer says, “It fits beautifully and is loose-fitting and goes great with leggings. I really wasn’t anticipating such good quality. It's amazing.”

Get the Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crew from Amazon for $39.97

6. This long tunic with a twist

Credit: Eloquii Because sometimes your leggings or pants are too cute to hide.

Wearing a cute pair of pants or want to show off your belt? Opt for this luxurious yet budget-friendly tunic with a ribbed mock neck that looks a lot more expensive than it is. Its drop in the back measures 37 inches, while the front slit creates an 18-inch crop.

With a 4.8-star rating, reviewers can’t get enough of its great quality: “Love the length. It is so soft and comfortable and is long enough to cover your bum.”

Get the ELOQUII Elements Split Front Mock Neck Tunic Sweater from Walmart for $15

7. This anything-but-dusty Madewell duster

Credit: Madewell It's not only made well, but it looks great, too.

We often associate dusters with long, shapeless sacks, but Madewell’s structured and sophisticated iteration is anything but. It’s made with their premium yarn for a soft and luxurious feel, and at 34 inches long, it runs at about knee-length. This highly popular item has completely won over customers, too.

“I knew as soon as I pulled this on that it would be a forever favorite,” says one five-star reviewer. “It’s thick, cozy, slightly oversized but so chic. The sleeves are perfect, the fold-over collar is proportioned perfectly, and it lays beautifully. The knit is substantial, and the color is timeless.”

Get the Marion Sweater-Coat in Coziest Yarn from Madewell for $148

8. This flattering knit cardigan

Credit: Universal Thread This Universal Thread v-neck sweater is universally flattering.

It doesn’t get better than a snuggly knitted material, a flattering tie detailing at the waist for a customizable fit, a ballooning at the wrist cuffs for a regal look, and a modest length you can use to dress up a pair of leggings. As one of Target’s top-rated sweaters, reviewers say it’s the perfect sweater for layering—and feeling put-together while doing so.

Get the Universal Thread Open Neck Cardigan from Target for $33.99

9. This stylish batwing sleeve sweater

Credit: Amazon This isn't the turtleneck of your childhood.

Amazon does it again with this highly-rated sweater. It has nearly 11,000 reviews, with fans raving that it's as fashionable as it is functional. The asymmetric hem creates full coverage in the back while the cowl neck and batwing sleeve add modern, chic accents. People love how soft and sumptuous the material is and that the oversized fit is comfortable for lounging around the house.

Get the Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Pullover from Amazon starting at $22.94

10. This trendy tie-dye pullover

Credit: Free People Invest in a sweater that'll undoubtedly earn you some social media followers.

Tie-dye sweaters (and matching sweatsuits) have become the official quarantine uniform. But if you’re looking to set the sweatpants aside for a hot sec and go the route of leggings, opt for this long 29.5-inch crewneck option. As a Free People top pick, reviewers love how versatile it is.

“Everyone who is eyeing this needs to go ahead and get it. Hands-down my favorite piece in my closet right now. It fits so flattering and is really easy to style,” one raves.

Get the Cosmos Tie Dye Pullover from Free People for $168

