10 pieces of plus-sized loungewear to cozy up in

From joggers to oversized sweatshirts to silky pajamas, loungewear is having a major moment. But trying to find plus-size loungewear that's comfortable without being frumpy can be tough. You want something that's soft yet structured—i.e., something you can wear to lay around on the couch all day without feeling like a total slob.

Enter these picks, from brands like Athleta, Skims, and Eloquii. Whether you're in search of a lightweight pajama set for spring or a pair of cozy pants, these laidback pieces will make staying home that much more tempting.

1. These chic sweater pants

Credit: Eloquii Choose from five muted shades.

Eloquii is a must-shop for stylish plus-sized fashion—and these wide-leg sweater pants are no exception. The ribbed material makes them feel like your favorite sweater but in pants form, and the elastic waistband makes them easy to pull on while the drawstring allows you to adjust the fit. You can also snag the matching split-sleeve top to round out the whole outfit. The pants come in sizes 14 to 28.

Many reviewers say they always get compliments when they wear the pants, which they say are as soft as they are flattering. "Best sweatpants ever," one person says. "They are elegant and keep you warm."

Get the Wide Leg Sweater Pant from Eloquii for $89

2. These Summersalt pajamas that are all over Instagram

Credit: Summersalt Dress like your favorite style blogger with these pajamas.

Summersalt is most famous for its viral swimsuit. But the influencer-approved brand also has a line of loungewear that includes its popular Cloud 9 pajamas. Available in both solid colors and prints (like leopard print, stripes, and florals), the PJs include an on-trend notch collar top and spacious-leg pants with a comfortable elastic waistband. They comes in sizes XS to 2X.

Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, owns the pajamas and says they are arguably the most luxurious pair in her closet. She likes that they're cozy but still breathable and that they're stylish and flattering enough that she can confidently wear them around other people (she's worn them on a bachelorette trip and a family vacation).

Get the Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set from Summersalt for $95

3. This wildly popular top from Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom This top has sold out multiple times at Nordstrom.

There's no shortage of luxe loungewear at Nordstrom, but one of the most popular pieces is from the retailer's in-house line, BP. The shirt’s dropped-shoulder neckline gives you room to move without sacrificing style and the slightly longer back hem provides more coverage when wearing it over leggings. With 10 prints and gorgeous colors to choose from, the aptly-named Comfy Top comes in sizes XXS to 3X.

Reviewers appreciate that the shirt is so versatile, and can be worn around the house, to sleep in, and even out in public running errands without looking frumpy.

Get the BP Comfy Top from Nordstrom for $39

4. This matching pajama set from Target

Credit: Target Sleep in style with this set.

Pajama sets took off during quarantine, and the trend isn't likely to go away anytime soon. Jump on the bandwagon with this coordinating set from Target's brand, Stars Above. Between the stylish notch collar, airy shorts, and muted, minimalist colors, it's the answer to your summer sleepwear prayers. It comes in sizes XS to 4X.

With over 1,000 reviews, the pajamas are praised for their loose fit and thin yet cozy material. "I’m a big gal but these felt amaze!" one shopper says. "I will be ordering more. I love that I don’t sweat in them when I’m sleeping."

Get the Stars Above Top and Shorts Pajama Set from Target for $21.99

5. These wide-leg pants from Athleta

Credit: Athleta Take a power walk—or a power nap—in these versatile pants.

At the beginning of this year, Athleta announced it would be expanding its extended sizing to 350 of its styles. One of those? The Studio Wide-Leg Pants. Available in regular, petite, and tall lengths, the pants have a roomy, spacious fit and a wide waistband that you can fold up or down. They comes in sizes XXS to 3X.

Reviewers appreciate how soft the fabric feels and how the pants are a welcome change from their normal uniform of leggings. Take it from this shopper: "The higher waistband and flowy, buttery soft material of these pants make them the most comfy ones I own!"

Get the Studio Wide-Leg Pants from Athleta for $79

6. This breezy tunic from Modcloth

Credit: Modcloth This tee is long enough to layer over leggings.

It may look like a classic T-shirt but this Modcloth tunic is anything but basic. It features cuffed sleeves, a loose fit, and a scoop neckline that's a breeze to toss on. It's made of a stretchy material that offers just the right amount of give for your everyday activities. Available in plain neutrals and stripes, the tunic comes in sizes XXS to 4X.

With hundreds of reviews, the tunic is praised for its longer length and light fabric. "I now have five of these tunics, all in different colors," one Modcloth shopper says. "It's not only incredibly comfortable and covers longer torsos, but it also look amazing tied at the waist and/or tucked in."

Get the Simplicity On A Saturday Tunic from Modcloth for $29.99

7. These stylish Skims joggers

Credit: Skims Mrs. Kardashian-West did it again with these Skims lounge pants.

At Reviewed, we're big fans of Skims, Kim Kardashian's brand best-known for its flattering shapewear and cozy loungewear. These joggers, with their waffle-knit material and curve-hugging construction, are a top pick among plus-sized shoppers. While many sizes and colors are sold out at Nordstrom, you can find more in stock on Skims' website. The pants comes in sizes XXS to 4X.

Many reviewers say they live in the joggers, which they rave are buttery soft and breathable. "These joggers are so incredibly comfortable!" one Nordstrom shopper says. "I wear them all the time, to class, to sleep, to grocery shop. They fit perfectly and are thin, yet so warm. I highly recommend."

8. These pajamas with thousands of reviews

Credit: Latuza The contrast collar adds an edgy accent to these pajamas.

These pretty pajamas, which have nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, claim to be made of a sustainable bamboo fabric that's lightweight and feels similar to satin. Each set comes with a pair of boxer shorts and a matching v-neck top, both of which are loose-fitting with a relaxed structure for maximum comfort. They come in 13 colors, from neutrals to neons, and are available in sizes S to 4X.

Shoppers appreciate how cool and breathable the pajamas are. "Where have these bamboo babies been all of my life?" one person says, while another adds, "They're incredibly soft and comfortable. The material had a nice amount of stretch without being sloppy. For the price I'm pretty impressed by the quality and fit."

Get the Latuza Women’s Short Sleeve Pajama Set from Amazon for $28.99

9. This silky soft robe

Credit: Amazon Flirty florals make this a spring-worthy robe.

With the weather starting to warm up over the next few weeks in most parts of the country, it's a great time to swap your heavy plush robe for something lighter. Like this silk option from Amazon, which has over 1,500 glowing reviews. With a three-quarter length sleeve and pockets, the wrap-style robe hits mid-thigh and comes in sizes 1X to 4X.

Fans rave about how lightweight the robe is and how smooth it feels against your skin. "Brilliant color, luxuriously soft fabric, and slightly stretchy fit," one person says. "I wanted something feminine and comfy to relax in without looking like a hot mess. I ordered the lighter blue color and it is so vibrant and sexy—I couldn't be happier."

Get the Allegrace Plus-Sized Robe from Amazon for $24.89

10. These classic Land's End pajamas

Credit: Land's End This pajama set comes in nine pretty prints.

Land’s End is a brand you can almost always count on for quality and comfortable pieces. I.e. its loungewear and sleepwear should last you through many Netflix marathons to come. These long-sleeve knit pajamas, available in a carousel of prints, are made of a cotton and spandex blend that can easily be worn year-round. The PJs comes in sizes 1X to 3X.

Giving the pajamas an average 4.8-star rating, reviewers like that the fabric is thick enough to provide plenty of warmth yet stretchy enough to give you room to move freely. Many people add that they loved their first set of pajamas so much that they ended up buying multiple pairs.

Get the Knit Pajama Set from Land’s End for $69.95

