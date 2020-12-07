10 things you need to stay warm during outdoor runs and workouts this winter

Whether your gym is closed due to the pandemic or you simply prefer being out in the fresh air, exercising outside is a great alternative. But in the winter, when temperatures drop and it gets dark by 5 p.m., working out or running outdoors can be tricky in terms of both warmth and safety. It's hard to find the perfect balance—you want to stay warm, yet you don't want to get too warm.

A good compromise is to layer up and dress as if the temperatures outside were 20 degrees warmer, one of our editors and resident workout guru (and personal trainer!), Amy Roberts, advises. To help you dress for the cold weather ahead, we've rounded up 10 of the best pieces of winter workout gear for women below, including warm gloves, Under Armour's top-rated leggings, and a must-have Athleta top.

1. This Patagonia running jacket

Credit: Patagonia Patagonia Houdini Jacket.

Going outside without a coat? Not a good choice. But working out in a parka? Also not an option (or at least, not a very realistic one). The solution is a sleek jacket designed for staying active and staying warm, like this top-rated one from Patagonia. It's both water- and wind-resistant so it will protect you in even the worst of weather conditions and is lightweight so you won't feel weighed down. One reviewer also adds that it's kept her warm during the coldest of Montana winters.

Get the Patagonia Houdini Jacket from REI for $99

2. These popular Under Armour ColdGear leggings

Credit: Under Armour Under Armour ColdGear leggings.

Under Armour's line of ColdGear activewear has garnered quite the cult following over the years, with fans praising the dual-layer fabric that's both insulating and sweat-wicking simultaniously. I.e. you'll stay warm and dry. These women's ColdGear leggings, which have more than 300 rave reviews on Under Armour's website, are available in sizes XS to XXL and feature a streamlined silhouette that's equal parts functional and flattering.

Get the Women's ColdGear Leggings from Under Armour for $49.99

3. This Nike running hat

Credit: Nike Nike Pro Hypercool Skull Cap.

A warm hat will make any outdoor workout much more comfortable and bearable. This beanie from Nike is highly-rated on Amazon, with people raving that it fits comfortably and that it's very well-insulated without feeling suffocating. It's also made out of Nike's famous Dri-Fit fabric that wicks away sweat and stretches to fit almost any size head.

Get the Nike Pro Hypercool Vapor Skull Cap from Amazon for $24.95

4. These insulated gloves from The North Face

Credit: The North Face The North Face Etip gloves.

Prevent chapped, freezing fingers with a quality pair of running gloves. This pair from The North Face is not only made of super soft, super stretchy fleece, but it was also dubbed the best touchscreen gloves in terms of fit by our experts during testing. That way you can change your music or pause your running app while hitting the (cold) pavement. One of our testers says they're so comfortable that they felt like a second skin.

Get The North Face Etip Gloves from Amazon for $49.99

5. This Lululemon puffer vest

Credit: Lululemon Lululemon Down For It All running vest.

You have running jackets, running shirts, running shoes—but do you have a running vest? If not, consider adding this one from Lululemon to your arsenal. Perfect for laying over long sleeves, the down puffer vest is made of water- and wind-resistant material that's well-insulated yet also lightweight and stretchy. With more than 200 glowing reviews, Lululemon shoppers also love that the vest has zippered pockets to hold your keys or phone and reflective details to keep you visible if you're running in the dark.

Get the Down For It All Vest from Lululemon for $148

6. This Athleta long-sleeve top for layering

Credit: Athleta Athleta Momentum Top.

Sweatshirts and coats are great, but you also need something to wear underneath all of that, especially since you might get hot mid-run and want to take a layer or two off. More than 300 shoppers are big fans of the Athleta Momentum Top, which they say is perfect for layering on a chilly day and is as soft as it is warm. Bonus: It has rubber grips on the bottom of the shirt to prevent it from riding up while you're moving.

Get the Momentum Top from Athleta for $69

7. This FlipBelt with over 12,000 reviews

Credit: FlipBelt FlipBelt.

At the gym, you can easily stow your keys, phone, and wallet in a locker. But when you're outside, your options are much more limited and no one wants to run five miles with a bulky backpack bouncing around or clutching to their keys. The solution? The wildly popular FlipBelt, which has over 12,000 Amazon reviews. People love that it fits securely and comfortably around your waist, stays in place when you're running, and is big enough to hold your phone, too.

Get the FlipBelt from Amazon for $28.99

8. These warm Smartwool running socks

Credit: Smartwool Smartwool running socks.

Smartwool is a favorite among Reviewed's editors when it comes to cozy socks. And the popular brand also has a few options of socks designed specifically for running (or any outdoor athletic activity). Made with Smartwool's famously soft wool blend, the PhD Run Light socks have more than 600 reviews on Amazon thanks to their breathability, comfortable fit, and light cushioning that helps protect your feet from aches and pains.

Get the Smartwool Womens Phd Run Light Elite Micro from Amazon for $17.90

9. This Under Armour pullover

Looking for a layer that's a little heavier than your standard long-sleeve tee but lighter than a coat? Meet this quarter-zip pullover from Under Armour, which comes highly-praised by more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers. Reviewers like that it's sweat-wicking and breathable yet still warm and full coverage. Many say it's ideal for layering underneath thicker layers when you're heading out for a winter workout.

Get the Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover from Amazon starting at $32.06

10. This cozy fleece neck gaiter

Credit: Turtle Fur Turtle Fur gaiter.

Gaiters are very popular among runners, especially during the coldest weeks of winter. A fleece gaiter like this best-selling one from Amazon can keep your neck warm and unwelcome chilly drafts from sneaking into your jacket. With 3,200-plus reviews, people love that the neck warmer is made of incredibly soft fleece and that it doesn't fall down when you're running or working out. Psst: This gaiter doesn't double as a face mask, so take note.

Get the Turtle Fur Fleece Neck Warmer from Amazon for $15.99

