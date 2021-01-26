10 popular men's joggers you'll want to live in

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s not hard to understand why joggers recently catapulted in popularity: They provide the same level of comfort as traditional sweatpants yet possess an extra structure that—depending on their fabric—can be as dressy as slacks or chinos. Because we’re all about getting away with looking put together while secretly feeling so comfortable we could nap on command, we’ve rounded up the best men’s joggers you can buy right now.

1. These fleece Champion joggers with over 13,000 reviews

Credit: Champion You'll champion these joggers no matter where your winter activities take you.

These best-selling Champion joggers work well as a base layer because their cuffed ankles prevent any skin exposure and their brushed fleece lining adds an extra layer of warmth (even for wearing beneath your snowpants) without any pilling or shrinking. Seams are triple-stitched to ensure these joggers stay up to the task for years. With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, customers say they’re a dream to wear: “These joggers are so soft and the quality is high tier. And when you wear them it feels comfortable and light.”

Get the Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Joggers from Amazon starting at $22.83

2. These top-rated Old Navy joggers

Credit: Old Navy These trendy Old Navy joggers are a wardrobe essential no one should do without.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more versatile jogger. Coming in six colors, this pair with a near-perfect rating includes a faux fly beneath the elasticized drawstring waistband. It’s made of soft-washed cotton twill and includes a whole lot of stretch. “These joggers are roomy and comfortable yet still conform to the leg like they should. They are perfect to wear to work all day. I have a pair in every color!” says one thrilled customer.

Get the Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Cargo Pants for Men at Old Navy for $35

ADVERTISEMENT

3. These Lululemon joggers for everyday wear

Credit: Lululemon Lululemon has become a household name to signify everything luxe and comfortable—and these joggers are no exception.

No matter where your day takes you, you’ll be well prepared in Lululemon’s newest addition to their robust lineup of men’s joggers. Boasting a pattern with personality (and available in a total of seven colors), these all-purpose joggers feature a four-way stretch Lycra and cotton blend, a waistband drawcord to be worn either inside or out, hidden pockets, and a whole lot of devoted fans: “This is the first Lulu item I’ve owned and now I understand the hype. These are super comfortable, easy to move in and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on them.”

Get the City Sweat Jogger French Terry from Lululemon for $128

4. These trendy Everlane joggers

Credit: Everlane They come in heather gray and jet black.

One of the year's hottest loungewear brands, Everlane is famous for its Uniform line of sweatshirts and sweatpants. The French terry joggers for men are one of the top picks, with their soft cotton fabric, relaxed fit, and comfortable ankle cuffs. They have a near-perfect 4.7-star rating and are selling out quickly so if you want a pair, don't hesitate to add them to your cart.

Get the French Terry Sweatpant from Everlane for $68

5. These rugged Levi's joggers

Credit: Denizen by Levi's Stay on trend without compromising comfort.

These joggers are so structured you could even tuck in a button-down shirt (remember those?) and feel like you have somewhere to be. Make no mistake, though—made of a cotton and elastane blend, they’re still comfy enough for all-day wear, according to customers: “As someone who prioritizes comfort, I must say theses are amazing! These are great quality and very soft.” They also feature a black drawstring that adds a pop of contrast.

Get the Levi's Men's Twill Jogger Pants from Target for $24.99

6. These cozy Under Armour joggers

Credit: Under Armour You can't go wrong with Under Armour.

People are obsessed with Under Armour—and more specifically, they're obsessed with these Under Armour joggers. They have nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon for their stretchy and soft fleece material (which also happens to be moisture-wicking) and their high-quality construction. Plus, of course, they look good, with one reviewer saying, "."

Get the Under Armour Men's Rival Fleece Joggers Pants from Amazon start at $30.99

7. These classic Ralph Lauren joggers

Credit: Ralph Lauren Something about the Ralph Lauren logo makes even these veritable PJ's look classy.

Bloomie’s is blooming with incredible men’s jogger options, but your top pick is a cozy pair from Ralph Lauren made of a double-knit cotton blend. The joggers include two front angled pockets along with one in the back, trendy ribbed cuffs, and their signature polo logo at the hip. One thrilled reviewer says “I got these about a month ago as lounge pants to wear around the house, and let me tell you, they are fantastic! Borderline one of the most comfortable pairs of joggers I have ever owned. I would definitely recommend these to someone looking for a nice pair or comfy sweats to enjoy your lazy days in!”

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Double-Knit Jogger Sweatpants from Bloomingdale’s for $110

8. These joggers perfect for actually jogging

Credit: All In Motion Your next running buddy never looked—and felt— so good.

Use these pants as the sartorial gods intended and take ‘em on your next outdoor run. Made with moisture-wicking fabric that absorbs odors, zippered ankles and reflective detailing, you’ll stay warm, dry and safe—all thanks to your joggers. As one of Target’s top-rated pairs, reviewers say they’re a new running essential: “These pants are amazing! I usually wear running tights when going for a run and wanted to try something different. These are way more comfortable and have a lot of stretch. The material is lightweight and comparable to high-end brands that are triple the price!”

Get the All In Motion Men’s Lightweight Jogger Pants from Target for $32

ADVERTISEMENT

9. These Banana Republic joggers that look like chinos

Credit: Banana Republic These Banana Republic joggers work hard to boost your performance—and help you relax afterwards.

This no-frills pair of joggers is what loungewear dreams are made of. They’re designed to take you from the gym to the grocery store to the couch, all while keeping you dry and warm. Their proprietary polyester fabric is wrinkle-resistant, features generous in stretch, and includes an ankle zipper for a personalized fit. “The jogger pants are the perfect mix between comfort and functionality. While wearing the pants my movements aren't limited and I can actually jog while being able to occasionally stop and stretch. They are also very warm,” says one pleased customer.

Get the Motion Tech Jogger from Banana Republic for $89

10. These sleek Uniqlo joggers

Credit: Uniqlo You'll want to live in these no-fuss joggers all winter.

When you’re wearing joggers for everything from lounging around to running errands, you’re going to get so used to them you’ll miss them during your workouts. Not to worry: These Uniqlo joggers made with a moisture-wicking stretch fabric have left gym rats in awe of their quality. “I bought this pant in the dark charcoal color and loved them so much I bought another pair in the grey melange color. The quality is superb, and comparable to high-end activewear retailers,” says one five-star reviewer. You’ll also appreciate the hidden pocket to store your belongings.

Get Men Ultra Stretch Active Jogger Pants from Uniqlo for $29.90

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.