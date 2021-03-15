10 stylish tankinis to buy now for summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the world of swimwear, there are bikinis on one end of the spectrum and one-pieces on the other. Somewhere in the middle is the tankini. The bathing suit, which borrows its style from tank tops, is designed to extend lower on the torso than your average bikini top. It provides the same relative coverage as a one-piece, plus it allows you to buy the top and bottom in different sizes.

While it may still be March, now is a great time to start stocking up on swimsuits for the summer ahead. If you foresee a tankini in your warmer weather future, here are 10 of the most popular options the internet has to offer.

1. This ruffled tankini with over 12,000 reviews

Credit: Souqphone You'll love showing off your stunning silhouette in this flouncy tankini.

If you haven’t yet jumped on the tankini train, this highly-rated set might just convert you. Coming in 24 patterns, it's made of stretch nylon and spandex, and features removable pads and thick, supportive straps. The high-waisted bottoms have a slimming tummy-control design. The tankini comes in women's sizes S to 3X.

Reviewers like that the top offers a flattering push-up effect and that both pieces are very well made. Many note that they've bought the swimsuit in multiple prints and that it's lasted for numerous seasons.

Get the SouqFone Ruffled Two-Piece Bathing Suit from Amazon starting at $9.79

2. This bright tankini available in plus sizes

Credit: Septangle Look no further for a bright and beautiful tankini that'll help you feel confident by the pool.

If you like choices, you'll love this swim set, which is available in 32 colors and designs. The boy short bottoms offer extra coverage, and the soft wire-free molded cups cinch from below with a drawstring to customize your fit. It comes in women's sizes 8 to 26.

Its 7,000 reviewers like the control panel on the front of the shorts and the fit-and-flare style of the top. "When I pulled it out of the package I was so excited because the quality and colors were fantastic!" one person exclaims. "I bought this for vacation with family, so I needed 'coverage' but still wanted style. It succeeded on both counts."

Get the Septangle Women Plus Size Two Piece Swimsuit from Amazon starting at $18.19

3. This tankini with tummy control

Credit: Zeyubird Flattering, form-fitting, and budget-friendly, Zeyubird's tankini is a summer essential.

A little compression goes a long way, especially if you plan on participating in water sports or a competitive game of beach volleyball. Feel your best in this tankini that extends below your hip so you feel nice and tucked in. Its ruched detail along the bust provides additional support while highlighting your silhouette. The suit is available in 10 different colors and patterns and comes in women's sizes S to XXL.

"This bathing suit was an exceptional purchase," one 5-star reviewer gushes. "It's very flattering and good quality for less than half the cost of most suits. It wears well and washes up nicely. I definitely recommend it. It’s the perfect 'little black suit!'"

Get the Zeyubird Ruched Tankini Swimsuit from Amazon starting at $21.99

4. This plus-size halter dress tankini

Credit: Lalagen You'll love playing dress-up at the beach.

With this popular tankini, you'll feel fun and flirty wearing what looks like a sweet sundress both in and out of the water. It features a retro halter closure, underwire-lined molded cups for superior bust support, and high-waisted boy shorts. It comes in women's sizes XL to 3X.

Many of its 4,000 reviewers note how the figure-hugging tankini allows them to feel more confident on the beach. "The fit is spot on," one person says. "I'm blown away—I swear I haven't felt this sexy in a swimsuit in years."

Get the Lalagen Swimdress Plus Size Tankini Set from Amazon for $32.99

5. This crochet tankini top

Credit: Kona Sol Crochet is a cozy, boho alternative to bathing suits' standard sleek material.

One of the perks of crochet bathing suits is that they wear like everyday clothing, so they're easy to transition from the boardwalk to the beach or from the patio to the pool. This one from Target features removable straps that tie as a halter, and molded sewn-in cups that won’t slip out in the wash. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

Pair the crocheted top with Kona Sol’s matching keyhole bikini bottom, which ties on the sides, or full-coverage hipster bottom, which is less "cheeky."

Get the Kona Sol Women's Crochet Flyaway Tankini from Target for $24.99

6. This flirty tankini with boy shorts

Credit: Summer Mae Summer can't come soon enough if it means wearing cute tankinis like these.

Featuring a flouncy top that dips longer in the front for an elongating effect, this tankini with 1,000 ratings is a fan favorite for summer. Thanks to its full-coverage boy shorts, each of its 15 styles makes for a stunning bathing suit that could even double as everyday summer streetwear. The set includes full-coverage boy shorts, adjustable straps, and removable cups. It comes in women's sizes S to XXL.

The material of the tankini is high quality and feels silky and smooth against your skin, according to 5-star reviewers. "It's very flattering and slimming and completely hides the 'mom belly,'" one person says. "The fabric is pretty thick, which I like because it hides more. The top stays flowy even when wet and doesn't cling to you like some swimsuits do."

Get the Summer Mae Tankini from Amazon starting at $26.99

7. This sporty skort tankini

Credit: Rekita This athletic suit is just what the swim doctors ordered.

Tennis skirts have made a major comeback over the last year, both on and off the court. An easy way to take part in the trend this summer is with this tankini that comes with a skort bottom. This brand carries two styles—a halter with minimum support, and a balconette-style halter with sewn-in cups. Both versions come in women's sizes S to XXL.

Of its 3,300 ratings, many customers like that they feel stylish yet fully covered when out and about in this skort suit. "Very flattering, covers bad areas well, and is still sexy," one person raves.

Get the Rekita Halter Tankini Top and Skort Set from Amazon starting at $19.99

8. This one-shoulder tankini

Credit: Tempt Me This asymmetrical suit is sure to turn heads.

Glam up your swimwear with this one-shoulder tankini, which has over 4,800 reviews on Amazon. Coming in 24 colors and patterns, this asymmetrical option has a knotted strap that you can easily slip down for an even neckline along with a ruched tummy-control panel. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

"I have been looking for a suit that covered me up but didn’t make me look matronly," one reviewer says. "This is it. The twist at the top makes it interesting and current. I would definitely recommend this suit."

Get the Tempt Me Tankini Swimsuit from Amazon starting at $16.99

9. This tankini with bike shorts

Credit: Kawell Cool, covered, and comfortable is what Kawell's tankini is all about.

If you’re looking for a little extra coverage, you’ll appreciate this suit with knee-length bike shorts designed to prevent chafing. Its racerback tankini top features removable wire-free cups and a scoop neck with an elegant tie detail. It comes in women's sizes S to 3X and in three bright colors perfect for the sunniest days by the water.

Reviewers love that it holds up well and stays in place during any outdoor activity, from water aerobics to kayaking. Whether you're running, jumping, paddling, or swimming, you won't have to worry about any embarrassing wardrobe mishaps.

Get the Kawell Women's Plus Size Rash Guard Tankini Athletic Swimwear from Walmart for $27.99

10. This bandana tankini top

Credit: Kona Sol Take a trip to the '90s with this bandana-inspired bathing suit.

Some of the biggest '90s trends are back in style, including sultry tank tops made of silky bandanas. Now you can rock said trend in tankini form with this option from Target. It has a full open back and boasts a high neckline that prevents any spillage. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

While the tankini is sold only as a top, you can pair it with some of Target’s best-selling bikini bottom options for a customized look and fit, like this shirred classic bikini bottom or these swim boy shorts.

Get the Kona Sol Women's High Neck Tankini Top from Target for $24.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.