10 top-rated Dooney & Bourke bags to buy at QVC

When Dooney & Bourke launched, initially it sold men’s goods such as colored belts that quickly expanded into luggage, clothing and handbags. Longtime fans may recall the original Equestrian Bag which gained popularity because of its bridle leather and trimmings. While Dooney & Bourke is a brand associated with luxury, it prides itself on having the ability to be accessible to just about everyone. Whether you choose to buy a handbag for $100 or $400, one thing you'll know is that the quality of the bag will not change.

Throughout the years, Dooney & Bourke has consistently released high-quality purses that keep everyone from celebrities to everyday consumers remaining loyal to the brand. Dooney & Bourke has managed to keep up with the younger generation by offering beautiful and bold color options with its signature style purses that are guaranteed to last for years to come. QVC carries a large selection of the brand's leather styles, many of which are exclusive to the home shopping retailer. We've gone ahead and rounded up the top-rated handbags you can shop on the site.

1. A crossbody bag that’s perfect for busy people

Credit: QVC A crossbody bag that can fit every mood.

Whether you are rushing out the door with kids or juggling groceries, you need a bag that can hold all the important things without being overwhelming. This crossbody bag is compact but mighty so you will never feel like it’s weighing you down. It comes in 15 different colors so you can have a bag for each occasion. Over 1,200 reviewers say this bag is perfect for everyday wear, and many have purchased these in multiple colors to go with their different fashion looks.

Get the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody from QVC for $188

2. This hobo bag will dress up even your everyday look

Credit: QVC A bag that’s makes the fashion statement for you.

Talk about a bag making a bold statement! This bag comes in eight vibrant colors that will take you from the office to the evening effortlessly. You will feel confident with this bag knowing that it pairs well with everything. Many reviewers comment that this bag is very detailed, sturdy, and stays on your arm all day.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Logo Lock Hobo from QVC for $274

3. A premium leather bag that looks high-end

Credit: Dooney & Bourke Saddle up for primetime luxury leather.

Dooney & Bourke is known for its equestrian-style bags and this Florentine bag is no different. The saddle leather material paired with the gold-tone hardware makes a great fashion statement and the large straps are ideal for long commutes. QVC shoppers are saying this is a classy-looking bag and the leather is soft and sturdy.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Florentine Hobo Handbag from QVC for $368

4. This no-fuss bag with a deep interior

Credit: QVC Finding the things you need has never been easier.

Who doesn’t love a bag with a generous interior? You’ll enjoy being able to carry your essentials as well as your tablet in your bag, for days you might need extra entertainment while you are out. You’ll get a lot of use out of this beauty and you will do so with elegant style. Reviewers are happy to report they love that this bag is spacious, molds to the body, and isn’t too heavy.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Florentine Leather Twist Sac Shoulder Bag from QVC for $328

5. This everyday bag this checks every box

Credit: QVC Your go-to bag should never be basic.

This compact bag has a little of everything: nylon, snaps, and hooks which will ease your mind while you are running errands. You won’t think twice about misplacing your personal items in this bag and you can trust your belongings will remain secure. Buyers love that this bag is lightweight and easy to clean no matter the weather or occasion.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Camden Collection Nylon Small Zip Hobo from QVC for $139

6. A chic satchel that eludes sophistication

Credit: QVC You can wear jeans or a little black dress with this bag.

If you love wearing all black and enjoying letting accessories speak for you, this satchel bag is made just for you. This bag looks great with heels, athletic shoes, and flats and it can be worn with anything at any time. QVC customers agree that the denim color looks fantastic and while it’s smaller than most bags, it still fits everything you need.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Florentine Micro Satchel from QVC for $278.40

Credit: Dooney & Bourke A perfect bag for casual outings.

Who doesn’t love a cute, versatile bag in a fun color? With adjustable straps, you can wear your favorite jeans and t-shirt or sundress with a bag that's not too overwhelming. It’s the perfect bag to wear for a stroll in the park or on a casual date. Multiple shoppers write that they love the adjustable straps, and though the bag is small, it has lots of compartments inside to store your personal items.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Wexford Smooth Leather Ambler Crossbody from QVC for $199.98

8. A purse to walk on the wild side with

Credit: QVC See you later, alligator.

Big enough to hold your important letters and small enough to carry on daily errands, this bag makes a bold statement with its detailed embossed leather. You’ll have plenty of pockets in this crossbody bag so you won’t have to ever stress over leaving something behind. Out of its numerous positive reviews, some mention that the leather is excellent quality and they receive lots of compliments while wearing it.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Lizard-Embossed Letter Carrier Crossbody from QVC for $198

9. This iconic suede bag that's anything but ordinary

Credit: QVC When your bag is the outfit of the day.

Going back to its equestrian roots, this suede bag runs slightly larger than the other crossbody bags you might see from Dooney & Bourke. The craftsmanship of the suede might give the appearance that the bag itself is heavy but it is not. Customers comment that the Cameron Crossbody bag feels exquisite and very soft to the touch, and that the colors are incredibly rich.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Suede Cameron Crossbody from QVC for $228

10. This suede satchel that's perfect for transitional seasons

Credit: QVC You can never have too much suede.

Whether it's spring or fall, you can depend on this beautiful, medium-sized satchel for breezy days and cooler nights. Perfect to pair with jean jackets or long cardigans, this bag will give you a classic look each and every time. Reviewers are saying that this bag is a bit heavier and bigger than its counterparts however it’s a beauty.



Get the Dooney & Bourke Suede Zip Satchel from QVC for $295.20

