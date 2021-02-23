10 top-rated pairs of men's boots worth buying this winter

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every guy needs a good pair of boots. Whether you're trudging through snow, walking the city streets, or heading into the office, there's a boot for every occasion. We're currently right in the middle of boot season, so there's never been a better time to stock up on popular brands like Ugg, Timberland, and L.L.Bean.

From stylish Chelsea boots and chukkas to warm winter workhorses, these 10 top-rated boots deserve a place in your footwear rotation. They'll keep you warm, dry, and looking your best every day of the week.

1. These comfortable Ugg Neumel boots

Uggs toe the line between house slipper and actual leaving-the-house shoe, but that versatility is part of what makes them so popular. Well, that and the impossibly soft wool lining. The Neumel boot comes in more than a dozen colors from basic brown to blue and red and features a rich suede upper that looks stylish and sleek.

With over 7,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, these Uggs are a favorite among men who appreciate the lugged sole and cozy, cushioned footbed. As one happy customer puts it: "These boots are nothing short of fantastic! They are so warm and comfortable. I’ve worn them barefoot in sub-zero Chicago winters and my tootsies are still warm. I have to say they are worth the price."

Get the Ugg Men’s Neumel Boot from Amazon for $129.95

2. These rugged Clarks chukkas

Clarks' famous Desert boot was inspired by the crepe-soled suede chukkas made in Cairo markets for British army officers. But just because you might not be traveling to Egypt anytime soon doesn't mean you can't incorporate the style into your own everyday life. Made in Italy with sturdy suede and a Goodyear welt, these boots are built for walking and can be dressed up or down.

Shoppers love them, with one enthusiastic reviewer writing, "I've traveled, hiked, and walked for miles in these shoes and they are beyond comfortable."

Get the Clarks Desert Chukka Boot from Amazon starting at $101.49

3. These iconic Bean boots

L.L.Bean has been handcrafting boots in Maine since 1912—and if there's anyone to trust for quality footwear, it's New Englanders, who are all too familiar with winter weather. These best-selling Bean boots combine waterproof rubber bottoms with soft full-grain leather for maximum traction and stability that doesn’t sacrifice comfort.

Hundreds of customers tout the merger of form and function. "Very well-made and very comfortable," one person says. "I would recommend these boots to anyone who wants to adventure while keeping their feet dry. Perfect on rainy or sunny days, these boots have never let me down.” Another popular pick is the extra-soft chamois-lined boot, which people rave keeps their feet toasty on even the coldest days.

4. These durable Red Wing boots

Red Wing’s shoes and boots have been shodding factory workers and leather enthusiasts for years. Originally made for coal miners, the Iron Ranger is a popular choice for those whose work demands the reinforced leather cap toe and also for people like me who just appreciate the iconic look.

I’ve had the same pair of Iron Rangers for five years. They take a couple weeks to break in, but the triple-stitch construction has held up well over time, and the leather insoles and cork midsole have formed to my feet for a secure fit that just keeps getting better.

Get the Red Wing Iron Ranger Men’s 6-Inch Boot from Amazon for $320

5. These trendy Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots have the unique ability to dress up nearly anything you’re wearing. Slip them on with dark denim, and you’re ready for a night out. Pair them with a suit at a socially distanced event, and your dancing shoes just got a bit more interesting. Thursday Boot Co.’s Duke Chelsea boot covers all the bases, with shock-absorbing insoles and durable rubber outsoles to keep you comfortable for hours.

Reviewers call these boots their "favorite pair of shoes of any type, not just boots" and note that "they are way more comfortable than I could have imagined."

Get the Thursday Boot Company Duke Men's Chelsea Boot from Amazon for $199

6. These Timberland hiking boots

These popular Timberland hikers were designed for the outdoors. The nubuck waterproof leather uppers supply comfort and durability while the seam-sealed construction keeps feet dry. The rugged multi-directional tread will ensure you don’t lose traction whether you're conquering a treacherous trail or walking down a slippery city street.

Of their 16,000+ Amazon reviews, many praise the boots for their support and surprisingly lightweight design. "Hot darn, this feels like a sneaker," one fan says. "I've worn boots for years for work and these are very light and comfortable."

Get the Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot from Amazon starting at $80

7. These classic Dr. Martens boots

With military beginnings and punk-rock style, Dr. Martens is the rare brand that’s as popular with the high-fashion set as it is with angsty teens. The 1490 mid-calf boots are made from smooth leather and sport that trademark yellow stitching and heel pull loop that have identified Docs for decades. They’re famously durable and comfortable, whether you’re commuting to work or sloshing through the rain, and each pair is a nod to British sartorial history. For something that sits lower on your calf, fans recommend the top-rated 1460 boot.

8. These weatherproof Columbia boots

Don’t let winter win. Instead, let these Columbia hiking boots swaddle your feet in warm suede and strong, lightweight leather. The waterproof construction means you’ll stay dry on the trail through the coldest, wettest conditions, and the grippy rubber outsole provides traction on slippery terrain.

Reviewers rave about the minimal break-in period, comfort, and stability. "These boots are by far the most comfortable and breathable waterproof boots I have ever owned at any price!" says one happy customer.

Get the Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot from Amazon for $90

9. These splurge-worthy Wolverine boots

Michigan-produced Wolverine’s 1000 Mile boots offer a geographic roadmap to American craftsmanship. The premium leather uppers hail from the Horween Leather Company in Chicago, the leather outsole and Vibram heel are made in Pennsylvania, and the flat waxed cotton laces come from South Carolina. Today’s boots are based on the original pattern from 1914 and made with durable construction and attention to detail that fans say results in years of comfortable wear. Note that these boots run large, so the company recommends going one size down.

Get the 1000 Mile Plain Toe Boot from Nordstrom for $385

10. These handmade leather Taft boots

Taft’s most rugged boot is primed for anything your day entails. The brand touts that each pair is handmade by European shoemakers with supple Italian full-grain leather. They come in classic colorways like brown and beige as well as eye-catching green and burnt orange. The Vibram combat sole protects your feet on long treks without the chunky hiking boot look, so the silhouette still works when paired with jeans or chinos at dinner. I’ve worn these boots around town and on rocky mountain trails, and they’ve yet to let me down—or wear down.

Get the Viking Boot from Taft starting at $236

