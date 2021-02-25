11 cute-but-comfy bralettes for lounging around the house

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Between too-tight straps and bands and stiff underwire, it’s no wonder you might have the urge to rip off your bra as soon as you get home. Luckily, bralettes are the more comfortable alternative, and companies have been going gangbusters designing ones that suit a wide range of sizes and support desires. Like bras, they offer lift, but are often made from more supple fabrics, have thinner cups—if any—and are free of clunky hardware.

With a bralette, you’ll be treating yourself to fabrics that move with your body while providing just enough structure to keep you feeling secure all day. From feminine bralettes with lace details to cotton bralettes with an athleisure feel, here are 11 options that people can't stop buying.

1. This lacy Maidenform bralette

This lacy Maidenform bralette

This bralette hits a bunch of high notes. It’s made with a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex and has foam cups along with a swath of lace material in place of underwire for added comfort. Coming in 13 patterns and colors and sizes 34A to 40D, it features convertible straps that you can wear three ways: traditionally, as a criss-cross, or as a halter.

Of its 1,300 reviewers, many appreciate how it flatters small breasts and is easily concealed under tank-top straps.

Get the Maidenform Women's Convertible Bralette from Amazon starting at $17.79

2. This Calvin Klein bralette with 14,000 reviews

This Calvin Klein bralette with 14,000 reviews

Calvin Klein undergarments have been popular for years, with its most recent celebrity push being the star-studded #InMyCalvins campaign with the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Kardashians wearing the iconic bras and underwear. From shimmery to plaid to plain white, there’s a Calvin Klein cotton-blend bralette for every chest. It sports a wide band with the recognizable CK logo and a racerback construction to take some of the edge off your shoulders. It comes in sizes XS to 3X.

"This is the most comfortable bralette in the world," says one 5-star reviewer. Others agree, adding that the band around your ribcage is snug but not too tight.

Get the Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette from Amazon starting at $19.60

3. This deep v-neck bralette with plenty of support

This deep v-neck bralette with plenty of support

For a bralette that offers the same structure as a bra, opt for this sultry number with 13,000 ratings. Its molded foam cups are removable so you can adjust the amount of lift, and reviewers say its thick straps help relieve back pain associated with larger breasts. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

"I used to think bralettes were for people with small cup sizes and I had given up trying to find a wireless bra that was sexy but provided ample support and coverage," one person says. "But this bralette has forever converted me and I would definitely buy five more!"

Get the Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Bralette from Amazon starting at $11.49

4. This influencer-approved bralette from Free People

This influencer-approved bralette from Free People

Whether or not you've seen Free People's best-selling Adella Longline Bralette on your favorite Instagram influencer, you can agree its looks make an impact. The crocheted lace detailing is flirty and delicate while the criss-crossed straps and thick back panel keep you covered and your girls lifted. It comes in plenty of pretty colorways, from neutrals to bright jewel tones. It comes in sizes XS to XL.

Over 1,300 Nordstrom shoppers love the bralette, saying the thick material feels very high quality and that it's even prettier in person.

Get the Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette from Nordstrom for $38

5. This plus-sized velvet bralette to show off your curves

This plus-sized velvet bralette to show off your curves

Look hot while feeling warm in a bralette made of a thick buttery-soft velvet fabric and a touch of spandex. With a sexy open back design, you'll revel in its cup-free and wireless construction. It comes in two colors—black and blush pink—and sizes 1X to 3X.

Reviewers call it the best bra they’ve ever owned for numerous reasons. "This bralette is super soft and gives decent support," says one 5-star reviewer. "I don't spill out of it and the band doesn't curl up either. It's honestly my favorite. I've worn it as a bra and a crop top and both ways I looked phenomenal."

Get the Colsie Women's Plus-Sized Velvet Bralette from Target for $12.75

6. This basic Jockey bralette

This basic Jockey bralette

For a literal no-frills bralette, treat your ta-tas to Jockey’s minimalist bralette made of modal stretch fabric. Its seam-free construction ensures a smooth fit under even your tightest tops, and its molded cups provide plenty of structure and support. It comes in sizes S to XL.

As one of Target’s top-rated bras, it's praised for its soft feel and shape-enhancing bust. "I cannot say enough about this bralette, I would give it 10 stars if I could," one shopper says. "It's the most comfortable bra and hits me in all the right places. I also find that the sides cover and smooth out my side boob area."

Get the Jockey Generation Women's Natural Beauty Bralette from Target for $16

7. This stretchy ribbed bralette

This stretchy ribbed bralette

Get the most bralette bang for your buck with this four-pack boasting 13,000 reviews. Each bra is padded enough for all-day wear—and even low-impact workouts—yet breathable enough to wear to bed thanks to the removable cups. Its polyester-spandex material offers the right amount of stretch, and you can adjust the straps for a customized fit. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

Reviewers who loathe wearing bras say this one actually gets them excited about getting dressed in the morning. "These bralettes feel like I'm wearing nothing at all," one person says. "They are flattering enough and supportive enough to wear under summer clothing comfortably."

Get the Blulu 4-Piece Cami Bralette from Amazon for $22.99

8. This flirty Anthropologie bralette

This flirty Anthropologie bralette

Wearing sexy lingerie—even when no one is going to see it but you—can be an instant self-esteem booster. Anthropologie’s best-selling Evalyn bralette has a 4.8-star rating for its handy front clasp closure and gorgeous blend of lace and velvet detailing. It comes in sizes XS to XL.

While reviewers say it runs a little big, those who’ve found the right size say it’s far easier to slip on and off than its clasp-free counterparts. "I got the pink and feel like a cute little kitten in this!" one shopper gushes. "So flattering and comfy."

Get the Evalyn V-Neck Lace Bralette from Anthropologie for $38

9. This bralette that doubles as a top

This bralette that doubles as a top

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of wearing a top with no bra. Now you can with this bralette which can be worn as a crop top when paired with high-waisted leggings or a cardigan. It features adjustable straps with dainty lace detailing and a stretchy and lightweight spandex and polyester material that’ll give you that barely-there feeling. It comes in sizes S to L.

Of its 1,700 ratings, many reviewers note how much they appreciate its removable pads and that the lace is thick enough that it's not see-through without the cups.

Get the Astylish Women Sexy Floral Lace Bralette from Amazon for $17.99

10. This matching plus-sized bralette and shorts set

This matching plus-sized bralette and shorts set

Want to feel like you have your life together, regardless of what you’ve got going on that day? Rock this lacy set from Amazon. There are a variety of styles available, from bralettes that cover the majority of your torso with satin boy shorts, to sheer scalloped bralettes with a matching thong. Each set comes in sizes from large to 4X.

No matter which you choose, these sets have 1,800+ reviewers of all sizes feeling confident in their new outfit. "I was pleasantly surprised at how cute and flattering this set is," one person raves. "It fits great and is super sexy. I bought it in my regular size of 3X and it’s true to size."

Get the Soly Hux Women's Plus-Sized Bralette and Shorts Set from Amazon starting at $16.99

11. This bralette for larger busts

This bralette for larger busts

In cups up to H, Elomi caters to busts of all sizes with its popular diamond mesh bralette that boasts a pinup-like aesthetic. The plunging neckline is great for low-cut tops while a hook-and-eye closure allows for a personalized fit. Its pad-free cups provide a minimizing effect, and while the bralette does have an underwire, 5-star reviewers say it only adds to its appeal. It comes in sizes 34G to 40H.

"Fits like a glove!" one fan says. "Soft but holds its shape firmly. The underwire never stabs me. I have had it for a couple of months and it's my absolute favorite bra."

Get the Elomi Charley Longline Underwire Bralette from Amazon from $44.40

