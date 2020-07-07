The 11 best places you can buy sunglasses online

We’ll take any excuse to pop outside for a walk during our lunch break for a quick stroll. Whether it’s the sun on your face performing some sort of mood-boosting witchcraft or the wind in your hair making you feel like the star of your own Herbal Essences commercial, fresh air is undoubtedly transformative.

But being in the sun unprotected—be it your skin or eyes—can pose serious health risks. While sunglasses have the potential to elevate any outfit, they’re also essential for maintaining eye health. All the more reason to check out the top 11 retailers to get sunglasses online this summer below.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 14 days

Eye Buy Direct makes it easy to find your perfect frames. Like many online-only retailers, they keep their prices low because they don’t need to allocate any resources to brick-and-mortar stores. You also have the opportunity to exchange your frames once within a year timeframe if you notice any defects. One reviewer notes how, like Lays chips, you can’t have just one pair of Eye Buy Direct sunglasses: “Eyewear is an easy style hack, it works even when my hair doesn't, it fits me even when my Spanx fail, and online buying has made it more affordable than shoes. I officially have more eyeglasses than shoes right now because EyeBuyDirect’s price point makes it too easy to buy more than one pair, and they don't cause blisters.” I can confirm—the moment I sat down to buy a single pair of frames, I ended up adding four to my cart because I each style had something unique to offer, be it the lens shade, prescription or frame material.

Our favorites:

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

With over 2,500 stunning styles to choose from at an average price point of $40, there’s a frame (or two! Or three!) for everyone at Zenni. It took me a full hour to choose which ones I wanted since each style was a very viable contender. The cat-eye frames I ordered looked even more high-quality and old-school Hollywood in person. Each basic pair includes an anti-scratch coating and U.V. protection, but you can add on more features like blue light blockers. Their durable tri-fold sunglasses cases are absolutely worth the added cost if you’ll be taking your sunglasses on and off throughout the day and need a safe place to set them down. (This video can help you easily navigate the website).

Our favorites:

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Warby Parker is not like a box of chocolates. You always know what you're going to get. And that's a good thing! Each frame starts at a fair base price with the option of adding on prescription or progressive lenses, and includes free shipping and returns. Below each style name, you'll see either wide, medium or narrow to indicate what type of fit you're looking at. When shopping for frames, hit "available for home try-on" in the upper left corner. From there, you can pick up to five frames to test out in person (so long as you keep them in pristine condition), and then keep only the frames you want. Not ready to wait for your package to arrive? Try them on virtually through their app.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

For a revolving door of brands you know and love like Ray-Ban, and brands that are a little more under the radar but equally stylish like My My My, Revolve is a one-stop shop. They offer hundreds of styles, ranging from high-fashion streetwear to bookish and sensible. If you’re not sure which style is best for you, take advantage of their free style expert service. The best part? Shipping is free on domestic orders, and Revolve will price match any online competitor’s non-clearance item price.

Shop sunglasses at Revolve

Our favorites:

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

I have a confession to make: when I first signed up for FabFitFun, I was so thrilled to see a gradient-tinted, face-flattering pair of Quay aviators that suit me so well I was inspired to sign up for the delivery service for a whole year. Much to my dismay, that was the last pair I’ve gotten my hands on, but it certainly won’t be the last. Quay offers a healthy balance of refined and elegant sunnies and playfully whimsical frames. Their virtual try-on feature makes it easy to find the perfect pair, no matter your face shape. Not sure what you’re looking for? Allow their trending section to guide you towards what’s hot or not. Need more convincing? Our ever-trendy trending editor Amanda Tarlton owns a pair from Quay and loves that they look super high-end but are surprisingly affordable and often on sale.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

With nearly 500 styles to choose from, shopping at Shopbop is always a thrilling experience. Narrow down your search to check out everything from cat-eye to oversized, round, rectangle and statement (yes, their statement frames are so over-the-top they double as jewelry). Enjoy free shipping and returns within 30 days of purchase.

Shop sunglasses at Shopbop

Our favorites:

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 90 days

Bloomingdale's is an interesting one because of how their navigation system acts as a sort of concierge. It’s unusual to find such specifications as frame fit from narrow, medium and wide, options under $200, and premium designers that range from Dior and Tom Ford to more affordable mid-tier brands like Tory Burch and Kate Spade. With nearly 1,400 styles to choose from in a way that doesn’t feel daunting, it’s the kind of sunglasses shopping experience you’ve always wanted but never knew you needed.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Jomashop is the ultimate destination for all things high-end accessories at prices so reasonable you'd think they'd be second-hand. Score over 80 percent off on select Ray-Ban, Fendi and Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses styles that come with a certification of authenticity. Filter your search by lens type (gradient, mirrored, polarized, etc.), frame shape, color, material and more. Get free shipping on orders over $100. Reviewers say they order repeatedly from Jomashop thanks to its ease of ordering, stellar customer service, selection, and on-time delivery.

Shop sunglasses at Jomashop

Our favorites:

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: 365 days

If you're prone to cracking your sunglasses or leaving them in public places never to be seen again, it makes more sense to stock up on several pairs of inexpensive frames than one higher-end pair. With styles as low as $9.95 and 4.99 on clearance, Sunglass Warehouse proves you don't need to spend a ton to get a reliable, trendy pair of shades. One reviewer says he only takes off his Rounder sunglasses to shower and sleep, and other found that same pair to fit like high-end custom frames. You have up to an entire year to return your order so long as it's still in its original packaging.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: No time limits for returns or exchanges, but there are instances where they may not accept a return

If you were to close your eyes, randomly point your finger at a pair of sunglasses on the Nordstrom website, and then opened your eyes, you’d find top-notch quality and style no matter which pair you landed on. Though Nordstrom is known to carry only the highest-end brands like Celine and Gucci, sunglasses offerings from Anna Sui, Salvatore Ferragamo and Fendi are equally impressive at a more accessible price point. When searching for frames, narrow down by face shape, lens treatment (like polarized or blue light blocking), lens width, material, and other specifications. While their styles are so popular and mass-purchased that Nordstrom basically singlehandedly decides what’s cool, you do get that boutique-like experience because of how easy it is to identify your dream frames and feel like a total celebrity wearing them.

Our favorites:

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

If you don’t have the patience to sift through thousands of sunglasses, you’ll love browsing through Maui Jim’s collection of 125 pairs. The Hawaii-based brand celebrates surf culture through their laid-back designs and high-performing technology. Each pair is 100 percent polarized, which cuts glare and enhances color. I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of paparazzi-worthy bulky shades for years, but could never find a pair that didn’t make me look like a bug. The Jasmines perfectly balance a larger lens with a gentle, feminine color and feel so light on my face I often forget I’m wearing them. Thanks to their pink-ish hue, the shades help me see the world through rose-tinted glasses in more ways than one.

