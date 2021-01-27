11 cozy leggings to keep you warm this winter

Leggings have long been a mainstay in our wardrobes, but not all of them can stand up to the task of keeping our legs warm during a polar vortex. Luckily, you don’t need to eschew your go-to legwear this winter. Whether your space heater is acting up or you have a season full of outdoor activities, these top-rated leggings are bound to make the coming months a cozy dream.

1. These leggings from Amazon with over 12,000 reviews

Credit: Conceited Pick your perfect color and proceed to take on the day's below-freezing temps in stride.

Devoted online shoppers know one of the best places to get a solid pair of leggings is Amazon. These best-selling fleece-lined leggings available in 18 colors are made from a premium nylon and spandex blend fabric and feature a thick waistband for a sleek silhouette. Reviewers say the leggings boast a slight sheen but are fully opaque.

Get the Conceited Premium Women's Fleece Lined Leggings - High Waist from Amazon starting at $10.95

2. This super cozy velvet pair

Credit: Romastory What's better than the appearance of velvet? The feeling of it flat against your skin on a cold day.

We know velvet leggings are in style, but if you’re not prepared to embrace the full ‘80s throwback, wear your velvet on the inside. With over 5,000 ratings, this Amazon’s Choice pair is lined with a velvet-like fleece for a comfort level you didn’t know was possible, according to reviewers. “They're so perfect [and] so soft and fluffy inside it feels like you're wearing the best kind of leg blankets ever. And they keep you toasty warm, and they also aren't too bulky in that I can fit my super tight skinny jeans over the leggings. A+ in my book!”

Get the Romastory Winter Warm Women Velvet Elastic Leggings Pants Fleece Lined Thick Tights from Amazon for $14.95

3. These best-selling leggings with a huge variety

Credit: 90 Degree While it may not feel like 90 degrees outside, these 90 Degree warming leggings are bound to turn up the heat on your body.

Opt for warm leggings from 90 Degree, one of Amazon’s most trusted athleisure brands, and the hardest part about wearing them will be which option you’re going to choose. Not only do the fleece-lined leggings come in 39 colors, but you have the option of two discreet side pockets (along with the one on the waistband) or a simple high-waist legging with a smooth leg. Of their 6,700 ratings, one five-star reviewer said these leggings are a perfect thermal option no matter your gender: “Holy mackerel, these are fantastic! So comfy! They fit better without being baggy in the butt, and for me, they are just the right length.”

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings from Amazon starting at $25.99

4. This warm pair with a little bit of compression

Credit: Cackton Need a pair of basic black leggings that warm you up from the inside out? Look no further.

For that structured tucked-in feeling that helps you feel aerodynamic and invincible on outdoor runs, invest in this budget-friendly pair of leggings with over 4,300 reviews. They’re seamless, which helps prevent chafe and unsightly bulking, and they won’t pill even after dozens of washes. Numerous reviewers say these are the comfiest pair of leggings they’ve ever worn, and that despite being one-size-fits-all, they perfectly fit a wide range of body types. Plus, they're very affordable so they might be worth stocking up on for the cold months ahead.

Get the CakCton Women's Fleece Lined High Waisted Leggings from Amazon starting at $11.98

5. These buttery soft Ugg leggings

Credit: Ugg A leg-to-toe Ugg outfit is guaranteed to keep you feeling cozy and on-trend.

It’s no secret Ugg boots are one of the comfiest things you can wear on your feet, but did you know you can extend that same gift to your freezing legs? Enter Ugg’s double-knit fleece-lined legging made with rayon, elastane, and spandex. They’ll become your new go-to leggings as reviewers call them thick but lightweight. “I buy a pair of these for my mom every year for Christmas. She has three pairs now and they hold up great. Very comfortable and worth the money as the first pair I bought is still in great condition and she wears them a lot,” says one five-star fan.

Get the Uggs Women’s Ashlee Double-Knit Leggings from Amazon starting at $67.95

6. These Old Navy leggings with near-perfect reviews

Credit: Old Navy Opt for a pretty pattern, and you won't be able to help but go outside in the cold to show them off.

Wearing a fun print during the bleak winter might sound like a wild idea, and that’s why you should go for it. Made with brushed fleece, these bold leggings are both a cozy and stylish option for running errands in blustery weather. A high waistband also keeps you feeling nice and tucked in. Reviewers say they wear these leggings as a more sophisticated alternative to sweatpants.

Get the High-Waisted Cozy-Lined Cheetah Print Leggings from Old Navy for $12

7. These Lululemon leggings for outdoor workouts

Credit: Lululemon Brave the elements in these fan-favorite Lululemon leggings that'll also help boost athletic performance.

A pair of leggings doesn’t necessarily need to be lined with fleece to deliver that same warm sensation. Made with a brushed Nulux fabric that’s infinitely warmer than its non-brushed counterpart, these leggings with several compartments are both a source of warmth and storage on outdoor runs. Reviewers can attest to how well these leggings hold up to the task: “I'm 5'9 with long legs and it's quite hard to find tights that offer full coverage. These do. They also stay put during long runs, have great storage pockets and keep me warm. They check all the boxes.” What’s more is that they’re thick enough to pass the “squat test” and come in seven pretty colors.

Get the Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 28" Non-Reflective Brushed Nulux from Lululemon for $128

8. This top-rated thermal set

Credit: Vicherub You'll want to wear this insulated set every day.

Matching sets have not only revived themselves as a trend of the moment, but they’re an easy way to make an outfit decision on a cold day. This top-rated legging and long sleeve set operate as either a base layer, pajama set, or standalone loungewear outfit. Coming in 11 colors, each set features a four-way stretch on a soft microfiber fabric that works to wick away sweat and keep you warm.

If that sounds like a lot for a single pair of leggings, reviewers are just as in awe: “I love these! I needed these as a base layer for camping very recently and I am very pleased with them. They are incredibly soft and comfortable. There’s a slight sheen to the outside layer, which makes it a breeze to slip into more layers while wearing. I’m still amazed at how warm and comforting these thermals feel...you literally don’t wanna take them off.”

Get the ViCherub Womens Thermal Underwear Set from Amazon starting at $19.99

9. These seamless high-waisted leggings

Credit: A New Day These seamless tights integrate seamlessly into your winter wardrobe.

For a ton of warmth this season, wear these top-rated high-waisted leggings from Target under pants or on their own. Made with a touch of spandex and featuring a thick waistband, they’ll move with you wherever your winter activities take you, while their inner fleece lining will keep your legs feeling like melted butter. “These are fantastic for wearing under pants in cold Chicago. The pandemic has made a lot of my social activities outside—these leggings make them comfortable! I also wear them at home and they're super cozy. Highly recommend,” says one reviewer.

Get A New Day Women's Seamless High-Waist Fleece Lined Leggings from Target for $18

10. This fleece faux denim pair

Credit: Hue With these jean-inspired leggings, you don't have to give up comfort for style.

For a jean-ius take on warm winter leggings, this denim-inspired pair is a great way to elevate your winter wardrobe. Unlike your standard jeggings, this top-rated pair is cut from fleece-lined denim, and allows you to move freely thanks to a cozy polyester, cotton and spandex blend. They come in two shades: medium wash and midnight rinse, and have reviewers obsessed. “The fuzzy inside is warm like sweatpants—very comfortable, not overly hot—yet snug like leggings. They are cozy to lounge around in and look good to wear out.”

Get the Hue High Waist Winter Denim Leggings from Amazon starting at $46.97

11. This very well-insulated second skin

Credit: Icebreaker Break the ice this winter with a base layer that's ready for any type of weather Mother Nature throws its way.

Boasting a perfect rating, these warm leggings work just as well as a base layer under thick sweatpants or snowpants, or on their own while you’re curling up by the fire. They’re made entirely of premium merino wool dotted with a surprising geometric pattern. Bonus: They’re certified from the Responsible Wool Standard, designed with the highest animal welfare standards in mind. One five-star reviewer explains why they’re totally worth the investment: “I haven't wanted to take these leggings off since I got them. It turns out I can be warm every day of winter! They are soft and stretchy but have a solid opaque weave that makes them presentable enough to wear as exercise leggings without another layer. They are cute and flattering, too.”

Get the Icebreaker Women's 175 Everyday Leggings from Amazon for $64.65

