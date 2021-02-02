I'm a new mom and I can't live without these 11 things in my closet

When I became a new mom last year, every fabric that touched my skin, every scent of hand soap, and even every clang of pots and pans in the kitchen all came into sharp focus. Even with a fairly easygoing child, I was working on less sleep (and more anxiety) than usual. One thing that made the transition into motherhood a lot smoother? Having plenty of comfortable clothing and shoes.

I chose the items in this list for a few key factors: affordability, softness, simplicity, and something I call the “grab-and-go” factor (I needed things I wouldn't have to accessorize or adjust in any way). Some of the items are also beautiful or extremely durable, but let’s face it: I’m not currently interested in designer pieces that will last me forever because they will definitely get formula or baby food stains on them. Instead, I’m focused on comfy, easy clothes I can wear all day around the house with my new baby. Below are 11 of my favorite pieces.

1. This easy-to-wear dress

Credit: Amazon/Reviewed I feel comfortable just looking at this dress.

My top pick is a gift from my husband, bought on sale at Costco (you can also snag it on Amazon). He saw this rectangle of fabric, felt its simple smooth weave, and thought I’d love it as a quick house dress. It has delivered so well. It works with most of my sweaters during the winter and is perfect during the summer. It's long enough not to ride up, but short enough not to get in the way when I’m running to get the baby after a nap.

Get the Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Midi Dress from Amazon for $9.95

2. These fuzzy socks

Credit: Amazon/Reviewed You can wear these inside as slippers or outside under boots.

I received a gift of fleece-lined socks, and let me tell you, they are perfect for chilly mornings when I’m up early and rummaging to start the coffee. Rather than being fuzzy all over, they have a soft woven exterior with a plush faux fur liner, making them feel more like slippers than like typical socks. Plus, the simple design goes well with everything I wear to—you know—really not go much of anywhere.

Get the Fleece-Lined Cozy Socks from Amazon for $15.99

3. This wearable blanket sweatshirt

Credit: Comfy/Reviewed I could burrow into this thing.

This oversized blanket sweatshirt has become the perfect go-to when I just can’t shake the chill in the air. With a very relaxed fit, The Comfy is roomy enough to pull my legs in and under the voluminous fabric, so it's ideal for sitting on the couch and reading all my baby books. I like that the fabric is a microfiber fleece that's similar to a lot of the popular blankets these days, rather than the thinner fabric used in some wearable blankets of a few years ago.

Get the The Comfy from Amazon for $39.99

4. These durable hair ties

Credit: Scunci Ponytails should be bulletproof and easy.

When it comes to hair ties, they have to work. I have old hair ties that, when I pull my long locks into a messy ponytail, will just explode, snapping my hand and putting me in a bad mood. There’s no time for that with an infant! I aim for no-fuss thick ties with no metal parts, which can snag on my strands. I know some people swear by the trendy coil ones but whatever is closest at hand and not going to slip or break is what matters to me as a new mom. These plain black Scunci hair ties do just that.

Get the Scunci No Damage Assorted Size Elastics (36-Count) from Amazon for $4.18

5. These super soft sweatshorts

Credit: H&M Soft, simple, perfect.

No matter the season, I like to sleep in a pair of soft sweatshorts, harkening back to my high school days when Soffe shorts were all the rage. Now, you can find similar pairs at a variety of retailers, and my H&M ones are simple, affordable, and comfy. I like that they're stretchy and loose enough to wear to sleep or around the house but have enough coverage to answer the doorbell and get my Amazon package without feeling embarrassed if someone sees me.

Get the Sweatshorts from H&M for $7.95

6. This tried-but-true pair of Old Navy leggings

Credit: Old Navy They're thick enough to be fully opaque.

For days when the shorts aren’t warm enough, my other go-to bottoms are these high-waisted leggings from Old Navy. They’re opaque enough to be pants in a pinch, but they are also perfect for pairing with a simple dress to get out of the house if needed. The fabric is simple, so I don’t expect them to last forever, but I don’t mind investing in some low-cost basics during a time when I’m not going out of the house much. They're a little warmer than a basic legging without being suffocatingly warm, and there are a lot of options of colors and patterns.

Get the High-Waisted Leggings (2-Pack) from Old Navy for $20

7. This top that hides stains

Credit: Reviewed/Kohl's No Tide pen, no problem.

I’ve had this top for years, but it illustrates something that every new mom should have: an item that features some form of print or pattern that disguises milk stains yet is dressy enough to jump on a work Zoom call. I’ve loved this top since I first got it from the Simply Vera Wang line, but it’s truly shone since becoming a mom. I haven’t been doing a lot of business-related meetings lately but still want to be able to walk into the bank or post office if I have to without the formula stains being quite so apparent on my shirt.

Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Sleeve Tee from Kohl’s for $24.99

8. These wildly comfortable Rothy's flats

Credit: Rothy's/Reviewed Comfortable and sturdy for moms on the go.

I’m hard on ballet flats, and I used to scuff up and wear through a pair every few months because I just wear them for everything. My Rothy’s shoes have held up for 15 months and counting, and a quick wash has them odor-free and pretty again even if I’ve recently stepped in mud while on a stroller walk. I have two pairs to alternate between now, but because I wear so many neutral tones, I can get away with the bright purple pair and feel less humdrum than I’d be if I only had my standard black flats. The biggest thing that makes these a new-mom staple is that they feel as good as they look. If you need to break into a quick run to grab a kid who has taken off running, these shoes won’t get in your way.

Get the Ballet Flats from Rothy’s for $125

9. This lightweight wrap

Credit: Moby Wrap Both you and your little one will be comfy all day long.

While my baby is too big for me to do this as often now, there were months when sweeping the long cloth of my Moby wrap around, up, and over my body became the norm for the day. The wrap is light enough to keep it on even when I’m not carrying a baby around, but when he’s cuddled up in it, he tends to fall asleep and I can still move around the house or go for a walk. The neutral grey of it and the fact that it’s just one long piece of fabric (no buckles or metal anywhere) makes it feel much more like a piece of clothing for me rather than a complex contraption.

Get the Moby Wrap Classic from Amazon for $44

10. This cozy sweater for lounging

Credit: Reviewed/Orvis A soft sweater that doesn’t pill? Amazing.

This chenille sweater was also a Costco buy (but is also at Amazon) and is incredibly warm. In fact, it's warm enough that I can actually get away without a jacket if the day is cool but not windy. I wear it by itself most of the time and like that there's no need for a shirt underneath unless you want one that goes with the flattering v-neck. The soft chenille feels like wearing a blanket, but the style and fit of the sweater means I look at least semi-classy at the same time.

Get the Orvis Ladies' Chenille Sweater from Amazon for $55.92

11. This oversized poncho you can just toss on

Credit: Amazon/Reviewed I love a drapey poncho.

A couple years ago, I saw this turtleneck poncho sweater in a small boutique on sale, and I literally thought about it for five days before I went back and bought it. My impulse that it was indeed the right item for me was spot-on. Because it’s a turtleneck, you can wear literally anything under it (a T-shirt, blouse, camisole, etc.) and as long as your slacks look nice, you have a put-together look in seconds. It’s been key during the cooler months for quick changes after spending lots of active time with the baby when I want to get out and go.

Get the BerryGo Turtleneck Poncho from Amazon for $39.99

