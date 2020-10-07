12 women’s and men’s raincoats that will actually keep you dry

If you don’t currently own a durable, comfortable raincoat, you still have time to find the perfect one for you before the streets begin to flood and you’ll have to swim your way to the store (okay, that was a little dramatic, but getting cold and wet does inspire existential feelings of dread, so it’s important to lean into that).

From longer raincoats that block busses from splashing your body to cute and cropped rain jackets that provide a layer of protection from rain and mist, you have tons of options to choose from that’ll give you the confidence to venture outdoors—no matter what Mother Nature has in store. Below are 12 of the most popular raincoats for both women and men, including ones from Patagonia, The North Face, and Kate Spade.

1. This North Face rain jacket

Credit: The North Face This rain jacket is ready for whatever adventure awaits.

They make jackets durable enough to withstand Arctic-like winters, so you bet you can trust them to deck you out in rain-appropriate gear. It features a cinch-cord hood so you can keep your head dry, and its own pouch so you can pop it in your bag when the forecast calls for rain sometime later during your adventures. Reviewers love it because it keeps you warm for a surprising reason: “It's not super warm because it's really more of a shell, but the fact that it keeps the rain and wind off of you makes it warmer than you'd think. The sleeves, waist, and hood are also adjustable, making for an even nicer fit. The jacket is also long enough that I can wear leggings with it and still have some modesty. Another detail that is quite nice is the few strips of Velcro down the zipper flap, so that it'll lay even better and keep you warmer.”

Get The North Face Venture 2 Waterproof Jacket from Amazon for $98.95

2. This best-selling Columbia rain jacket

Credit: Columbia You can't go wrong with this protective, reliable rain jacket.

You’d be remiss not to consider Amazon’s number-one best-selling raincoat available in 38 styles that includes a chafe-resistant chin guard, zippered side pockets, elastic cuffs, and an elastic hem. With 8,000 reviews to its name, customers say it’s perfectly suitable for everything from light rain to a storm.

Get the Columbia Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket from Amazon for $59.99

3. This heavy-duty Patagonia rain jacket

Credit: Patagonia This serious rain jacket might even get you through the winter.

Don’t be fooled by its soft color palette—this jacket can stand up to a blizzard. It features a fully waterproof shell, chin “garage,” and side pockets that act as its own carrying case. Thanks to its underarm zippers, it provides light ventilation, but based on customer reviews, you’ll want to save it for, quite literally, a rainy day: “Great value for the price. I wear this jacket for wet weather or when it is moderately windy. Easy to layer with. I have long arms and the sleeves are a great length. I wore this jacket as my outer most layer while hiking 13k feet in CO, and I also wear it to officiate field hockey games in the rain and remain dry. A very solid purchase.”

4. This raincoat from Amazon with thousands of reviews

Credit: SoTeer So light and airy, it'll make you want to dance in the rain.

Got an array of outdoor activities in your falls' future? You'll love ~sporting~ this top-rated raincoat with over 2,000 reviews that includes an adjustable drawstring hood and hip hem, two side pockets (to keep your hands warm and snacks safe), and a light, lining-free material so you don't overheat. It comes in 15 unique color-blocked styles borrowing from a retro/'90s aesthetic. Can't choose your fave? At this price, adding more than one to cart makes total sense.

Get the SoTeer Women's Waterproof Raincoat from Amazon starting at $9.99

5. This Kate Middleton-approved Barbour rain jacket

Credit: Barbour Let yourself breathe—and layer—in this spacious raincoat.

Fall fashion is all about layering—make sure your raincoat accommodates that. Running approximately just below the knee paired with a wide hood providing plenty of coverage, a jacket from Barbour (which Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family are big fans of!) will make you look as good as you feel. It includes an internal drawstring waist for a perfectly cinched look, while a plaid cotton lining peaking out from underneath the jacket keeps you nice and toasty.

Get the Barbour Shaw Waterproof Raincoat from Nordstrom for $199.90

6. This lightweight Levi's parka at Nordstrom

Credit: Levi's Add a pop of color to a dreary day.

A little extra coverage goes a long way with this rubberized-polyurethane parka. With a front-zip and snap front closure, you get dual protection from the elements (and given its zip- and snap-closure pockets, your belongings stay safe, too). As Nordstrom’s best-selling option, customers can attest to its superior quality, fit and price: “It rains a lot where I live but it’s not always that cold so I was looking for a light weight rain jacket. This one is perfect. Love the material. Great pockets. Love the zipper and snaps. Great hood. It is nice and form fitting so it doesn’t look boxy. I got the black and can wear it with everything. Can’t beat the price either.”

Get the Levi’s Water Repellent Lightweight Hooded Parka at Nordstrom for $78

7. This retro rain jacket from Nike

Credit: Nike Run like the wind—even in the rain.

The best part about rain jackets is that you get to experiment with old-school retro styles evocative of ‘90s hip-hop. This wind- and rain-proof jacket will keep you looking slick without feeling slick. With two zip-closure pockets, a breathable mesh lining, and an unbeatable selection of color schemes, it’s no wonder one reviewer calls this the “perfect jacket”: “Perfect for summer-to-fall transitioning weather! The green is a very bright, lime green, and my son loves it! It fits perfectly, and it’s great for layering or for rainy summer days. Love it!”

Get the Windrunner from Nike for $100

8. This splurge-worthy Adidas parka

Credit: Adidas Adulting means owning a sleek raincoat.

This isn’t your whimsical rain jacket you can frolic around in while wearing yellow rubber boots. This classy garment features a removable hood, elastic carry straps to prevent overheating, headphone channels, and a packable design so you can throw it on and off. With a five-star rating, reviewers note how surprisingly trendy it is for a rain coat: “This is a sick coat! Perfect street style coat. Nice for when it starts getting colder out. A plus for the style.”

Get the Myshelter Rain.Rdy Parka from Adidas for $280

9. This sustainable raincoat from Madewell

Credit: Madewell Get you a rain jacket that can do both (keep you warm and fold up nicely).

It doesn’t get handier than Madewell’s best-selling rain jacket that stows away easily into its own fanny pack (seriously!). It includes zip-close pockets to keep your possessions (read: phone) dry, and its sustainable waterproof material is made of exactly six recycled water bottles. One reviewer loves how versatile it is, including its one little storage perk: “This little rain jacket is super cool AND looks very cute on! The first thing I did when I got it was test to make sure I could easily pack it away, and it was simple. Just stuff it in its own extra large pocket (another bonus) and zip it closed. If you're ambitious you could even fit a phone or small items in the little bag it folds into!”



Get the Raincheck Packable Raincoat at Madewell for $74.99

10. This packable anorak from Champion

Credit: Champion It's about time we champion proper rain gear like this.

For a lightweight shell to keep you protected from light rain and wind, this affordable option coming in four colors from retro brand Champion is a fall must-have. Of its 500 reviews, customers say they love its well-thought-out design: “The 3/4 zip up helps with staying warm or ventilation. I love the cuffs it helps from air traveling up my arms. The best part is the front pouch. I can store my personal items. The jacket folds into the pocket, & it carries my essentials leaving my hands free.”

Get the Packable Jacket from Champion for $34

11. This classic Kate Spade trench coat

Credit: Kate Spade Fresh off the runway, AKA the rainy sidewalk.

If Burberry isn’t in the budget, this celebrated designer serves up a suitable alternative with an elegant trench coat. Reviewers say they love getting compliments on the classy design of this Kate Spade jacket while staying completely dry during downpours. It has a snap-button front, a removable hood, and an interior lining for superior comfort.

Get the Kate Spade New York Belted Trench Coat from Bloomingdale's for $222.40

12. This tailored rain coat

Credit: Aritzia All the coverage of a ski jacket with none of the bulk.

For a sleek silhouette that keeps you feeling cozy on blustery days, this rain coat has it all—a cinched waist, a large removable hood and waterproof and windproof nylon-twill fabric. With a nearly perfect rating, customers say it’s easy to throw on and wear all day without feeling stuffy: “Love this jacket. Super lightweight and looks sleek. The fit is definitely bigger so I would recommend sizing down. Great jacket for traveling!”

Get the Raindrop Jacket at Aritzia starting at $135

