12 top-rated snow pants to keep the whole family warm and dry

Many parts of the country are experiencing wintry weather right now. If yours is one of them, you’re going to want to invest in a durable pair of snow pants (those snow angels won’t make themselves). It isn't too late in the season to snag a few pairs for both yourself and the whole family, whether you're looking for a splurge-worthy pair from The North Face or a more affordable option from Amazon. Below are 12 of the most popular pairs of women's, men's, and kids' snow pants you can buy right now.

1. These best-selling snow pants with over 23,000 reviews

Credit: Arctix A solid pair of snow pants will add exponentially to your winter.

Invest in a pair of durable snow pants like these from Arctix and you’ll feel invincible against the elements (and a lot more inclined to take up a new winter sport). Available in 21 colors, these snow pants are engineered to keep out water, wind, and snow. The built-in hem guards also ward against wear and tear so you can enjoy them for many years (and ski trips) to come. Belt loops ensure a perfect fit, and gaiters at the ankle hug your boot’s exterior to keep snow out.

Many of the pants' 23,000+ reviewers say they seem to be at least as good quality as those from leading sportswear brands: "I love these insulated pants! I bought them to walk the dog, so I'll have no excuses whether rain, sleet, snow or wind hits. I was very surprised with the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and comfort. These were very inexpensive and hit all my must-haves. I cannot recommend them enough."

Get the Arctix Women’s Insulated Snow Pants from Amazon starting at $33.99

2. These men’s snow pants for every activity

Credit: Jessie Kidden You won't even realize you're wearing snow pants.

For snow pants that look like sleek slacks, look no further than these from Jessie Kidden, which have over 1,500 reviews. They come in 13 colors that coordinate with almost any parka, and they hold up well to wind, sleet, rain, and everything in between. The pants have six zippered pockets to store your belongings and an elastic waist for all-day comfort. Even better, they're lined with fleece, so you’ll stay warm all day long. Reviewers say these pants served them extremely well during even the most extreme winter activities, from volcano hiking in Iceland to snowshoeing in the winter wilderness.

Get the Jessie Kidden Men’s Waterproof Snow Pants from Amazon starting at $24.95

3. These fitted women’s snow pants

Credit: Free Soldier You'll love the way you move in these.

Free Soldier’s top-selling pair of women’s snow pants feature a tightly-woven nylon and Spandex outer shell to keep water and snow out, and warmth and comfort in. Pleated knees also optimize your range of motion, allowing you to pursue your favorite bending- and squatting-heavy activities, like snowboarding or hiking, without irritation. They come in nine colors ranging from neutrals to bright neons. Hundreds of reviewers give these pants a 5-star rating for their heavy fleece insulation and figure-flattering yet relaxed fit. Note: The brand recommends sizing up to fit comfortably over thermals or other pants.

Get Free Soldier Outdoor Women's Snow Ski Pants from Amazon starting at $39.99

4. These popular North Face men's snow pants

Credit: The North Face Face Mother Nature in these snow pants that protect you from leg to toe.

Stay warm and stylish with these snow pants from The North Face. They offer a ventilation system that allows vapor caused by sweat and body heat to escape, keeping you nice and dry. The polyurethane coating and reinforced seams makes these pants very durable and long-lasting and the zippered pockets and cargo loops keep your belongings secure. Reviewers love the breathable material that moves and bends easily so you can enjoy extra range of motion during any winter activity.

Get The North Face Men's Freedom Insulated Snow Pants from Amazon starting at $79.47

5. This snow bib for all of your child’s winter adventures

Credit: Amazon Give your little ones the gift of playtime in the snow.

Amazon Essentials is the mega-retailer's in-house brand that's known for good quality at an affordable price, and this kid’s snow bib with 1,400 ratings is no exception. It boasts elasticized ankles for maximum warmth retention, an adjustable waistband so the snow bib can grow with your child, and overall straps to keep snow from creeping in at the waist from under a jacket. And with such cool patterns, your child will actually want to put (and keep) them on.

"These are very warm and very durable, and I'm very pleasantly surprised at the warmth they provided," one parent raves. "Definitely a great product for a great price!"

Get Amazon Essentials Boys' Water-Resistant Snow Bibs from Amazon for $29.60

6. These snow pants designed for skiing and snowboarding

Credit: TSLA Why yes, snow pants can definitely look cute.

To be worn with clunky snowboard or ski boots, snow pants need a little extra width at the ankles. This pair has that, and more. Made with a tear-proof thermal fabric, the pants also feature large cargo pockets and deep side pockets with Velcro closures, and an elastic boot gaiter with a snap to adjust to your shoe's width. They come in a staggering 45 different colors and styles, so there's something for almost everyone.

With over 1,700 ratings, the pants have reviewers singing from the ski hilltops: "I skied on a 13-degree day wearing these pants (with fleece leggings and athletic/polyester leggings layered underneath) and stayed perfectly warm," one person says. "The pants weren't constricting at all and allowed as much movement as I needed. I executed several falls on the mountain in order to confirm that these pants are waterproof."

Get the TSLA Women's Winter Snow Pants from Amazon starting at $55.98

7. These well-insulated L.L.Bean snow pants

Credit: L.L.Bean In these durable snow pants, venturing outdoors won't seem as daunting.

Looking to invest in a single pair to last you (nearly) a lifetime? This pair from LL Bean boasts extreme durability. The seat includes an extra 60-gram layer of Primaloft Silver insulation, along with thermal polyester fleece and nylon all throughout the leg. Zippered ankle gaiters and an adjustable microfleece waistband give you a customizable fit, and regular, short and tall sizes mean there’s a solid option for everyone on your winter shopping list.

Take it from one reviewer who skis in these babies over 100 days a year: "They've kept me dry in a rain/snow mix and steady snowfall, and warm on a couple of sub-zero windchill days," he says. "The fit and workmanship are excellent—I think these will last me a long time."

Get the Men's Wildcat Waterproof Insulated Snow Pants from L.L.Bean for $149

8. These adjustable Columbia snow pants

Credit: Columbia Perfect for those milder days, these Columbia snow pants are a winter essential.

Not every type of weather requires several layers of intense thermal protection. These all-weather pants will help move you comfortably through sleet, snow, or rain thanks to a waterproof nylon coating. They also have a mesh lining for an added dose of warmth and a discreet inner pocket ideal to keep your personal items safe and dry. Bonus: The adjustable ankle strap can be tightened to keep the elements at bay.

Of their 2,400 reviews, many note how the pants are comfortably roomy and hold up well in extreme climates. "I took these on a trip to Iceland and they were invaluable," one person explains. "They were easy to slip on and off over my boots (they have a wide leg opening that can be strapped closed) and did a fantastic job keeping out the wind and sideways rain. They were warm without being suffocating and their elastic waist fit comfortably over three other layers."

Get the Columbia Women's Storm Surge Waterproof Rain Pant from Amazon for $34.99

9. These rugged Patagonia snow pants

Credit: Patagonia It's high-quality snow pants made from luxe materials like these that make all the difference.

For slushy winter weather, this pair of Patagonia snow pants insulates even when sopping wet yet the ventilation system at the inner thigh keep you from overheating. They include a rear webbing yoke that attaches seamlessly to any of the brand's snow jackets, should you be looking for that secure and tucked-in feeling of a snow bib and are already a Patagonia fan. The pants even include reflectors that make it easy to identify you from far away in the event of an emergency.

"I wear these pants five days a week for 12-13 hours a day," one happy reviewer says. "I can honestly say they do not have a single tear or seam beginning to fail. I am going to invest in another pair this winter not because I really feel they are on the way out, but because I realize I have become so dependent on them that I don’t want to risk going a day without."

Get the Patagonia Insulated Snowbelle Pants from REI for $199

10. These lightweight kid’s snow pants

Credit: Arctix Kids Finally: a pair of snow pants your kids will love wearing.

With 30 colors to choose from, you'll have as much fun picking out the perfect pair of these Arctix pants for your child as you will sledding down the hill with them. The brand’s proprietary ThermaTech insulation claims to keep kids warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees, while ankle gaiters with grippers keep snow out of their boots. A convenient O-ring also makes lift tickets, gloves, and keys easy to carry and difficult to misplace.

Of the snow pants’ 6,400 ratings, many reviewers call out their superior quality. "These are excellent snow pants for an active child and are very well made," one person raves. "Excellent waist adjustment for the perfect fit."

Get the Arctix Kids Snow Pants with Reinforced Knees and Seat from Amazon starting at $19.99

11. These trendy Burton snow pants

Credit: Burton These Burton snow pants are cool as ice.

With a street-style design, these highly rated Burton snow pants are available in nine stunning hues and have tapered ankles to keep water and snow out. The zippers at the inner thigh allow for extra ventilation during sweaty activities, and a slim fit shows off your silhouette while still allowing for multiple layers underneath. In a world of high-waist everything, reviewers say these are a welcome change because their adjustable low-waist feels comfortable without hindering your torso’s range of motion.

Get the Women's Burton Vida Pant from Burton for $169.95

12. This snow bib for adults

Credit: Outdoor Gear Once you go bib, you'll never go back.

In case you didn't know, snow bibs aren’t just for kids. This one from Dick’s Sporting Goods are made with an uber warm poly fill insulation designed to block out cold during a day out on the slopes. It includes zippered pockets for storing your belongings, adjustable shoulder straps for ensuring the best fit, and reinforced leg cuffs. Reviewers have safely spent hours outdoors in 5-degree weather wearing these snow pants, but suggest sizing up in order to ensure you’re able to fit layers underneath.

Get the Outdoor Gear Men's Peak Bib (Regular and Big & Tall) from Dick’s Sporting Goods starting at $34.99

