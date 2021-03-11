12 ways to wear green on St. Patrick's Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching, so it's time to stock up on all-green everything. As someone who did Irish step dancing for 10 years growing up, I have my fair share of leprechaun-approved apparel, but it's more costume than couture. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to dress up for the holiday without looking tacky, especially as green is one of the trendiest colors of 2021.

If you don’t wear green often, March 17 is the perfect excuse to experiment with the hue. Below are 12 green pieces that are festive enough that you can wear them for St. Patrick’s Day yet subtle enough that you can wear them for the rest of the year, too.

1. This vibrant top with over 7,000 reviews

Credit: Shein This Shein blouse is affordable and high-quality at the same time.

One of Amazon's best-selling blouses, this Shein top has stylish puff sleeves and a keyhole back. Available in five different shades of green, it's slightly fitted without being too tight and it's long enough that you can wear it tucked or untucked. It comes in women's sizes XXS to 3X.

Take it from the thousands of people who have bought this chic blouse. "I absolutely love love love this blouse!" one shopper gushes. "I’ve received so many compliments on it. The blouse goes well dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with jeans. I also have thick arms and the sleeves fit comfortably."

Get the SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Casual Solid Top in Green from Amazon for $20.99

2. This spring dress from Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie The olive color of this dress is very of-the-moment.

Cottagecore is one of spring's biggest trends. This Anthropologie find is giving us all the prairie vibes—in the best way—with its puffy sleeves and swing fit. The brass buttons are for decoration only, which means you can easily pull the dress on and be out the door in seconds. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XXL.

Shoppers like the wide square neckline and free-flowing construction. "I love this dress, it’s the perfect spring/summer aesthetic!" one person gushes. Note that many recommend ordering a size down from what you would normally wear because there is "so much fabric."

Get the Maeve Tabitha Swing Tunic Dress in Olive from Anthropologie for $138

3. This laidback pullover

Credit: Anthropologie Anthro's Pilco line is a favorite among customers.

Even with temperatures starting to rise in many parts of the country, March can still be chilly. This sweater will keep you nice and warm on crisp spring mornings thanks to its lightweight cotton fabric. The off-shoulder design adds a flirty touch to the relaxed-fit pullover. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XL.

Many Anthropologie shoppers rave that it gives "a bit of sophistication to a regular sweatshirt." They add that the material is very soft and not too heavy for warmer days.

Get the Pilcro Donna Tunic Pullover in Lime from Anthropologie for $68

4. These high-waisted jeans

Credit: Old Navy Replace your regular blue denim with these Old Navy jeans.

Old Navy’s high-waisted mineral-dye jeans offer a style reminiscent of the ‘90s in a pretty pastel color. With a trendy straight-leg fit, the jeans are cropped to hit right at the ankle, so you can pair them with your best spring sneakers or sandals. They come in women's sizes 0 to 20 and are available in regular, petite, and tall lengths.

Reviewers like the high waist and slightly stretchy material. "Love these jeans and the color is beautiful," one person says. "They have just enough stretch and are soft and comfortable for a perfect fit. I bought a pair in all of the three colors!"

Get the High-Waisted O.G. Straight Mineral-Dye Jeans in Valganna Green from Old Navy for $32

5. These platform Crocs

Credit: Crocs Choose from mint or lime for these Crocs clogs.

Crocs have made a major comeback—and for good reason. Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, is a huge fan, saying that the clogs are comfortable, versatile, and durable. The platform version of the classic Crocs are very hot right now, and offer a chunkier sole along with the OG ankle strap and breathable upper.

"I go through lots of Crocs living in South Florida," one person says. "It's my go-to-shoe. Love the style and design of these platform clogs. More cushion, and slight height. I will definitely be ordering more."

Get the Crocs Classic Bae Clog in Mint from Amazon starting at $39.99

6. This festive wrap dress

Credit: Amazon The ruffle hem of this dress screams spring.

This deep green dress is a must-have for any St. Patrick's Day festivities you might be attending, in person or virtually. The tie cinches in your waist for a figure-hugging fit while the Swiss dot pattern and sheer chiffon fabric add feminine accents. It comes in women's sizes S to XXL.

With over 1,400 reviews, the dress has received high marks for flattering all different body types and for looking much more expensive than it is. "My favorite thing about this dress is the textured fabric, it’s so pretty," one shopper raves. "There's a lot of room in the chest area, and the length is perfect on me even though I’m tall. It’s not clingy but flowy and loose everywhere except at the elastic waist, so it’s very flattering."

Get the Ruffle Hem Wrap Dress in Forest Green from Amazon for $24.99

7. This cozy knit cardigan

Credit: Target Toss this cardigan on over lighter layers.

Layering is essential in unpredictable spring weather, which is why cardigans are a seasonal staple. This open-neck option from Target's Universal Thread boasts a chunky knit material that's warm yet breathable and a self-tie waist that you can adjust to fit your body. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

Shoppers are obsessed with the roomy sleeves in particular. "I love the pattern on the sleeves and the way it balloons out at the cuffs, which gives the cardigan a very regal look," one person says. Psst! It's sold out in every other color but this green so if you want the cardigan for yourself, don't hesitate to add to your cart.

Get the Women's Open Neck Cardigan in Green from Target for $33.99

8. This lightweight J.Crew jacket

Credit: J.Crew Stay warm and dry with this jacket from J.Crew.

April showers are definitely a thing, so a rain jacket will more than come in handy in the coming weeks. This clover-colored raincoat from J.Crew is made of a water-resistant fabric and boasts a fishtail hem, pockets, and hidden zip closures that can hold essentials like your phone and keys. It comes in women's sizes XXS to 3X and is available in regular, petite, and tall lengths.

With over 600 reviews, many reviewers praise the jacket for its full-coverage style that keeps you dry. "Both the waist and hood cinch easily for a nice fit that keeps rain out," says one shopper. "It’s also great having the full zipper, plus snaps, for more protection."

Get the Perfect Lightweight Jacket in Clover from J.Crew for $89.50

9. This pretty velvet headband

Credit: Amazon A green headband is a subtle way to show your holiday spirit.

Headbands were one of the hottest accessories of the last year, and they continue to be on-trend in 2021. This chunky knotted headband looks like the culty $100+ Lele Sadoughi headbands but costs less than $10. It has a plush velvet covering and non-slip earpieces to hold it in place.

The headband has a high 4.5-star rating for being stylish and fitting comfortably on almost any size and shape head. "This headband is perfect!" one reviewer says. "Just what I was looking for. I have a big head but so far this doesn’t give me any headaches or pain. It’s made well and I love the color and fabric."

Get the Green Knotted Headband from Amazon for $7.96

10. These Lululemon leggings

Credit: Lululemon We're big fans of Lululemon Align leggings at Reviewed.

Looking to add some color to your workout clothes? The wildly popular Lululemon Align leggings are available in both pastel green and dark olive. Known for their buttery soft Nulu fabric, the leggings have a wide waistband that's both comfortable and flattering. The pants come in women's sizes 0 to 20 and 25-, 28-, and 31-inch lengths.

Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, has dubbed them the best pair of leggings she has ever put on her body. She loves that they're so silky smooth and that they offer just the right amount of compression without being suffocating.

11. This chic chiffon blouse

Credit: Amazon You can easily dress this shirt up or down.

Whether you prefer olive, kelly, or forest green, this top comes in all three shades (and 20 more!). Made of breezy chiffon, it has a flowy design and split sleeves that allow both your arms and body plenty of freedom to move. With a scoop neckline, the blouse is more fitted at the top to provide structure. It comes in women's sizes S to XXL.

"This by far is my new favorite top!" says one of its 1,800+ reviewers. "It's so light and I like how the arm slits start below the shoulder instead right at the top. My husband even noticed this shirt and that's saying something."

Get the Women's Casual Chiffon Blouse in Dark Green from Amazon for $18.99

12. These Brooks running shoes with a St. Patty's Day twist

Credit: Brooks Brooks released these limited-edition shoes just in time for March 17.

If you want the luck of the Irish when you're running your next race or just lacing up for your daily treadmill sprint, snag a pair of these holiday-themed sneakers from beloved activewear brand Brooks. The Launch 8 GTS running shoes are available in a bright blue and green plaid pattern with gold shamrock accents and feature a cushioned midsole for extra support and comfort.

Reviewers love how lightweight and flexible these shoes are. "The minute I put them on, they fit perfectly and they have been comfortable ever since," one fan says.

Get the Brooks Launch 8 from Zappos for $99.95

