13 pieces of women’s activewear perfect for fall workouts

If it weren’t for lightweight, full-coverage workout gear, it’s safe to say many of us would save our outdoor runs for the summers only. But since the great outdoors are all some of us have right now amid the pandemic, it’s wise to invest in pieces that’ll actually make you excited about working out this fall. Below are the top 15 pieces that’ll help you hit the ground running this season, from funky windbreakers to all the leggings and so much more.

1. This Athleta running jacket

Credit: Athleta Compression, comfort and coziness all in one package.

This running jacket has a lot going for it: sleek woven panelling, chafe-proof seamless fabric, an elevated neckline, and zip pockets. Of its nearly five-star rating, one reviewer explains how well it gets the job done: “This jacket is everything I was looking for but couldn't find until now: It is designed well for movement (it's not restrictive in any way while still form-fitting), I feel properly insulated from the elements when I am wearing it, and it's refreshing to have such a vibrant color added to my array of mostly black & grey workout gear. It may be my best purchase this year!”

2. These seamless Spanx leggings

Credit: Spanx Always trust a shapewear brand to keep you feeling taut during a workout.

There’s something to be said about investing in a pair of proper leggings you can wear both while getting in your steps and hanging around the house. These best-selling Spanx leggings are seamless, reducing he chance of blistering and overall skin discomfort. Reviewers report the material is thick enough for cold days. Hot tip: The camo version of these leggings are a budget-friendly alternative to Lululemon’s iteration!

3. This breathable half-zip from Lululemon

Credit: Lululemon Fall in love with running with a jacket that helps you get the job done.

For a thin jacket that’ll stay glued to your body while you crush your personal record, look no further than Lululemon’s half-zip layer featuring an elegant jacquard fabric. Reviewers say it fits as well as it looks: “I will definitely be wearing this on cold weather runs. It’s a bit form-fitting but not constricting and I didn't find the sleeves to be too long. Plus, it has zippered side pockets.”

4. These chafe-proof Under Armour socks

Credit: Under Armour Invest in good socks, and you'll wonder why you settled for ratty, mistmatched pieces of material all this time.

Your socks lost all their significant others in the dryer, so it’s about time you stocked up on a fresh batch that’ll also conveniently keep your feet feeling strong and fresh on long runs thanks to anti-odor and sweat-wicking technology, a supportive arch, and a flat knit construction. Customers rave about these socks (which are available in 15 colors) for being everything they were looking for, including a comfortable fit, a “lip” at the front and back to prevent ankle blistering, and a budget-friendly six-pack perfect for a one-stop shopping experience.

5. This supportive Wacoal sports bra

Credit: Wacoal Thanks to its underwire, you can wear it on and off the court.

The girls don’t care what season it is—they need support no matter what. Of our list of best sports bras, this one (which has over 2,000 reviews at Nordstrom) takes the cake for its supportive underwire, convertible straps so you can wear it with a racerback workout tank, a breathable sweat-wicking fabric, and an inclusive size range from 32C to 40G. The brand suggests sizing up since their bras tend to run small.

6. These cozy Lululemon running gloves

Credit: Lululemon Stay safe and stylish out there.

It’s wise to have a pair of gloves on hand during an outdoor workout since you never know whether the wind or temperature will suck the energy out of your hands, leaving them so frozen you’re unable to change the song on your Spotify. These screen-friendly gloves are a saving grace in keeping you comfortable, and even protect your hands with fleece, reflective grip fabric if you plan to get down on the ground for planks and burpees. You can snap them together so they never get lost. One five-star reviewer says they’re “True to size, super light, nice soft fabric. I highly recommend.”

7. This hooded Nike pullover

Credit: Nike Not quite a shirt and not quite a hoodie, it's the in-between gear you never knew you needed.

When working out outside, you want options: options to layer, options to keep your belongings on you, and an option to look great doing it. Reviewers say this best-selling pullover is thin enough to layer over or under a tank or thicker hoodie, and it’s super useful having a hoodie that operates as a scarf when worn down.

8. This workout-friendly hat

Credit: Puma Your eyes, skin and scalp will thank you.

Hats should be part of your fall workout repertoire not only to keep your head warm, but to protect your peepers from the sun. This one includes an adjustable Velcro closure, and fast-dry nylon fabric. Of its hundreds of reviewers, many note how much they appreciate the snug fit preventing any distractions during workouts.

9. These non-sweaty Adidas sweatpants

Credit: Adidas They're both a wardrobe and gym essential.

The idea of working out in cozy sweatpants sounds about as appealing as sticking your head in the toaster on a hot day. No sweat! Reviewers love these silky-soft joggers because they’re designed specifically for that—jogging. Thanks to an elastic waistband, they’ll sit close to your body and won’t fall down.

10. This essential running T-shirt

Credit: Reebok Wear it on its own or layered under a hoodie.

Even in balmy weather, we’re susceptible to getting overheated. If you know you’re the type to work up a sweat quickly, or have a particularly challenging workout planned, a sweat-absorbent T-shirt is a great way to go. This one is designed to fit loosely for optimized range of motion, while a mesh back panel promotes extra breathability. One five-star reviewer describes it as “super comfortable and light. I love that it isn't a heavy T-shirt. Perfect to wear over top a sports bra for a run or as a nice cozy shirt around the house.”

11. This multifunctional bandana

Credit: IHeartRaves From repelling dust to wicking away moisture to keeping you warm, this gaiter serves up to 12 purposes.

Gaiters may be controversial when it comes to COVID-19 protection but you can certainly wear one to keep your ears, nose and mouth warm during fall workouts, while also acting as a barrier for dust. Wear this one around your head to keep flyaways at bay, or around your wrist as an impromptu sweat towel. With nearly 13,000 ratings, reviewers say this best-selling workout essential available in 33 colors and patterns reduces moisture during strenuous activity.

12. These celebrity-approved leggings from Alo Yoga

Credit: Alo Yoga So sleek.

The key to feeling nice and contained during a workout is high compression along the hips, waist and legs. There’s no better feeling than pulling on these super tight and flattering Alo Yoga leggings no matter what kind of adventures you’ll be getting into, according to our trending editor who's obsessed with them. They’re super sweat-wicking, and with a 7/8 inseam length, they won’t bunch up over your sneakers if your legs are on the shorter side.

13. This flattering compression shirt

Credit: Seasum You don't need a zillion followers to dress like a fitness influencer.

Diving into your work out already feeling warm is a great way to ward off injuries, and that’s where this cropped compression shirt comes in. Available in 40 colors, it features a body-hugging fit and thumb holes so its fabric will never get in the way of your workout, and it’ll also show off any funky high waistbands you happen to be sporting. With nearly 1,800 ratings, reviewers say they love how this shirt is easing them into the world of crop tops since it compensates for coverage on the arms.

