14 winter puffer coats people are obsessed with

Winter is here—and with it, a slew of puffy, quilted jackets. As people look for the best ways to bundle up amid dropping temperatures, puffer coats have become all the rage. Style search engine Lyst reports that searches for puffer coats spiked 174 percent during the last few months of 2020 and celebrities and fashion influencers alike have been stepping out in the marshmallow-like coats.

If you're looking for a puffer or two to add to your own winter wardrobe, below are 14 of the most popular ones you can buy right now. Some top picks include the iconic North Face puffer coat, the wildly trendy Aritiza jacket, and a few sportier options from brands like Athleta and Lululemon.

1. The classic North Face puffer

Credit: North Face It comes in icy white, soft brown, and jet black.

The OG North Face puffer coat has made quite the comeback, with demand for the classic coat growing 71 percent over the last year. (Even Jennifer Anniston has been spotted in it!) This Thermoball Eco Crop is the latest take on their original design. It has all the classic North Face features, but with a stylish modern silhouette and recycled insulation. Don’t let the "cropped" descriptor scare you away either—the coat hits right at your hips, so your entire torso will still be covered.

Get the North Face Women’s Thermoball Eco Crop from The North Face for $199

2. The super trendy Aritzia puffer that celebrities are obsessed with

Credit: Aritzia It's been all over social media.

Canadian brand Aritzia took off in 2020 thanks to TikTok—and now celebs like Kendall Jenner are big fans. The TNA Super Puff is Aritzia's best-selling jacket, with over 600 reviews. Coming in an astounding 26 colors, it's beloved for its lightweight material, minimalist design, and portability—it can be folded into its own pocket. Note that this puffer is thinner than your average winter coat, but people say it's an ideal outer layer when you’re running errands or out walking on a milder winter day.

"I love this jacket and want it in every color and style," one reviewer says. "The original is the perfect length and it's very warm and comfortable. I had no clue what to expect when to purchasing but it is by far the best winter item I’ve ever purchased!"

Get the TNA Super Puff from Aritzia for $250

3. The viral Amazon coat

Credit: Orolay So. Much. Sherpa.

Meet the coat that has been all over social media for the last few years. Dubbed #TheAmazonCoat (it even has an entire Instagram page dedicated to it), this utilitarian parka has over 15,000 reviews for being as warm as it is fashionable. Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, owns it and says it's become one of her all-time favorite coats. She loves how roomy and comfortable it is and that you can unzip the sides for wider hips or more ease of movement.

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for $149.99

4. This roomy puffer from Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy One reviewer says they love it so much, they bought it four times.

According to reviewers, there's a lot to love about this puffer coat, including the fact that it costs less than $100. With an oversized fit that slips easily over bulkier layers, it has elastic cuffs that keep out drafts and plenty of well-insulated pockets for holding all of your belongings (or keeping your hands toasty). The real highlight, however, is its super soft faux fur lining that feels like you're being wrapped up in the coziest blanket.

"This by far is the warmest coat I've ever owned!" one reviewer gushes. "It is so soft. I've owned expensive, brand-name coats and they don't compare to the warmth of this one."

Get the Faux-Fur Lined Hooded Long Puffer Coat for Women from Old Navy for $89.97

5. This lightweight packable puffer

Credit: Amazon For the budget-aware shoppers.

If you’re looking for a quality yet more affordable option, this Amazon Essentials coat with nearly 5,000 reviews fills the bill. It comes in 11 colors and is light enough for everyday wear yet warm enough to protect against colder temperatures. It also comes with a small bag that it can be packed into when you take it off and it's even machine-washable to boot.

One reviewer said, "I am 110% obsessed with this coat! The fit is great and I love that it fits in a small bag in my purse when I'm traveling. I also love that it has two zippers so I can have the bottom unzipped for some flair. I can't say enough good things about this coat."

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Packable Puffer Coat from Amazon for $51.40

6. This quilted puffer from Athleta

Credit: Athleta You'll feel as good as you look in this coat.

This puffer coat from Athleta is a reviewer favorite because it doesn’t have a collar. If you hate turtlenecks, and feel like your winter coat is constantly messing up your hair—you are not alone. The neutral color, the classic quilting, and the flat lay of this puffer will have all earned this quilted coat high marks. It's made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, and it also boasts an abrasion-resistant top layer so it won’t snag, scrape, or tear.

Get the Recycled Grandview PrimaLoft Shell from Athleta for $168

7. This classy Calvin Klein puffer

Credit: Calvin Klein This chevron puffer is available in 12 different colors.

Calvin Klein is known for its stylish outerwear, and this puffer coat is no exception. Available in 12 colors, it features cozy down insulation and a longer length that hits just above the knees for some added warmth. The chevron detailing is not only eye-catching but also slimming, according to many of its 2,300+ reviewers. People also rave that the coat is durable and timeless, so it's something you can keep in your closet and wear for years to come.

Get the Calvin Klein Chevron Quilted Down Jacket from Amazon starting at $76

8. This sporty-chic parka from Lululemon

Credit: Lululemon Yes, Lululemon makes coats and yes, they're highly-recommended.

Fans of Lululemon's popular athleisure will likely love this long parka. Reviewers praise the puffer coat for its unique features: a high collar that easily snaps shut, a hidden phone sleeve, an interior pocket, and a removable belt at the waist that ties the whole look together. It's also made with wind- and water-repellent material that's filled with PrimaLoft insulation that claims to keep you warm even when it's wet. Tip: Many reviewers recommend sizing down for the best fit.

Get the Pure Puff Jacket from Lululemon for $169

9. This Patagonia puffer for the eco-conscious

Credit: Patagonia Outdoorsy yet stylish.

This particular coat—which is currently sold out at many retailers—stands out from the crowd thanks to its utilitarian look and rugged vibe. It's trimmed with corduroy and has a pretty floral lining that peeks out when you cuff the sleeves. Reviewers like that it isn't too bulky or heavy yet still keeps them warm and comfortable on chilly winter days. Bonus: Patagonia donates 1% of its annual sales to nonprofits that are dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment.

Get the Patagonia Back Pasture Field Jacket from Nordstrom for $159

10. This North Face parka for the coldest climates

Credit: North Face The faux fur-lined hood will keep your noggin nice and warm.

If you commute to work or if you live in a place where it hurts to breathe when you step outside due to the cold, this is the coat for you. Filled with goose down, the puffy jacket is waterproof, has an adjustable and removable hood, and hits mid-thigh to keep you warm while walking where you need to go. Reviewed staffer Danielle Jenkins swears by her North Face parka, saying it feels like wearing a lightweight sleeping bag in the best way possible.

Get the North Face Women’s Arctic Parka from Dick's Sporting Goods for $299

11. This long-lasting L.L.Bean coat

Credit: L.L.Bean The faux fur hood is easily removable.

The name of this L.L.Bean coat says it all: It really is "ultra warm," reviewers rave. Made with 650-fill-power down, the three-quarter length parka has a two-way zipper and a snap closure to keep heat in and cold out. L.L.Bean also has a rating system for all of their coats, and this one earned the "Warmest Rating," claiming to keep you warm in temps as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This is my second winter coat from L.L.Bean (the first lasted 10 years and I loved it)," one fan says. "I love the color of my new coat. It’s light, the perfect length, comfy, and warm."

Get the Women’s Ultrawarm Coat from L.L.Bean for $239

12. This full-length Cole Haan puffer

Credit: Cole Haan Cover up from head to toe.

If you're a believer that the longer the coat, the better, this parka is a worthy pick. It's a favorite among hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers for its sophisticated design, mid-calf length, and spacious hood. It even has an inner bib that you can zip up for an added layer of protection and warmth against the bitter winter wind. Plus, this coat comes in petite sizes so if you fall on the short side, your full-length coat won’t drag on the ground as you walk through the slush.

Get the Cole Haan Quilted Coat from Nordstrom for $150

13. This top-rated puffer coat with over 6,000 reviews

Credit: Amazon Choose from neutrals, bright hues, and even a camo print.

The one downside to many puffer coats is that they aren't exactly figure-flattering. Fortunately, this jacket solves that problem. Many of its 6,000+ reviewers praise the waist-cinching fit that provides some shape without taking away from the coat's functionality. Available in both regular and plus sizes, the puffer also boasts a hood with a removable faux fur trim, an interior security pocket, and a water-repellent shell that will hold up against sleet or snow.

Get the Valuker Women’s Down Coat with Fur Hood from Amazon starting at $79.99

14. This sleek puffer for runners

Credit: Athleta Bundle up on your next run.

Trying to run or work out in a regular coat is not ideal. Enter this popular puffer from Athleta. The body of the coat is quilted and insulated but the arms are made of a stretchy fabric that lets your arms move freely so you don't feel restricted. The removable hood also has adjustable bungee cords and the sleeves feature convenient thumb holes for some additional warmth around your hands on those extra cold days.

"This jacket did not disappoint," one person says. "It is stylish, incredibly well-made, and effective for cold-weather workouts or simply running around town."

Get the Inlet Jacket from Athleta for $178

