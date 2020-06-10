15 men’s fashion pieces with thousands of rave reviews on Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for men’s apparel online can be tough. Compared to women’s items, there are far less reviews for men’s clothing, which makes it hard to determine which pieces are quality purchases—and which ones aren’t. One retailer that doesn’t have this problem, though? Amazon.

Many men’s fashion items on Amazon have high numbers of ratings. The cult-favorite products are not just from top brands like Rayban, Adidas, and Levi’s, but many lesser known (and affordable) brands on Amazon come highly rated, too. A bonus: Many happy customers will post pictures of themselves wearing the apparel items in their reviews, helping shoppers really get a feel for what the fashion piece will look like in person and how it will fit.

After browsing through men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories on Amazon for hours, here are 15 men’s fashion pieces with thousands of rave reviews that you can buy on Amazon.

1. Comfortable jeans with over 20,000 reviews

Credit: Levi's Jeans this popular must be good.

Reviews: 20,999

Average rating: 4.4

You know a pair of jeans are good when 20,000 people have taken time out of their day to write about them online. Levi’s 501 style jeans are one of the most popular jeans sold on Amazon. With a classic straight fit, reviewers love that they have an already-worn feel to them. Some even claim they’re the only jeans they’ll buy.

Get the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans for $41.65

2. Iconic slides from Adidas

Credit: Adidas These slides are popular for a reason.

Reviews: 9,096

Average rating: 4.5

While I don’t condone men wearing flip-flops, I’m all about the Adidas slides. Featuring its iconic logo and stripes, these rubber shoes are both comfortable and durable. They even look good if you wear them with socks, making them a must for athletes. Reviewers say they’re the real deal, but recommend sizing up as they run a bit small.

Get the Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides for $18.74

3. A popular pocket tee from Carhartt

Credit: Carhartt A durable tee with some flare.

Reviews: 12,160

Average rating: 4.5

A simple pocket tee should be a staple in anyone’s wardrobe—and Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this one from Carhartt. Designed for workwear, this quality shirt is made of 100% cotton, which reviewers say make it soft and comfortable. It’s available in several color options, though it runs a bit big, so you may want to size down for a tighter fit.

Get the Carhartt Men's K87 Workwear Pocket Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $12.74

4. Basic swim trunks with rave reviews

Credit: Kanu These swimmers are good for the season.

Reviews: 11,00

Average rating: 4.5

Summer is upon us, and if you’re in need of some new swim trunks, reviewers are obsessed with these swimmers. With 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these Kanu swim trunks are available in several bright color options and have a slim fit to them. At less than $20, they’re a great choice for a swimsuit you can wear all summer long.

Get the Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks for $17.99

5. Crew socks that have amassed a cult following

Credit: Dickies Yes, it's possible to have a favorite pair of socks.

Reviews: 24,052

Average rating: 4.6

While crew socks may not be the first thing you think of as fashionable, these ones from Dickies are an exception. They’re made of a moisture-control fabric that make them ideal for lax bros or using for daily wear. With more than 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, people claim these socks will remain free of holes and fraying, even after constant use.

Get the Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack for $14

6. The New Balance Dad shoes that are back in style

Credit: New Balance This simple walking shoes are back in style.

Reviews: 6,152

Average rating: 4.4

Fashion lovers everywhere once shuddered at these white, clunky dad sneakers, but now, the New Balance shoes can be seen on the feet of celebrities and, well, dads (still). Reviewers love the Casual Comfort Cross Trainers because they’re comfortable and make great walking shoes. Shoppers say they buy these kicks yearly, though some note that while the quality has diminished over the years, they’re still a great pair of shoes.

Get the New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer for $54.95

7. A stylish watch under $50

Credit: Casio Check the time on a budget.

Reviews: 6,175

Average rating: 4.7

Even if you still use your phone to check the time, a classic analog watch is always a good fashion statement. This stylish one from Casio is under $50, but has more than 6,000 great reviews to back it up. It comes with a stainless steel case and is water-resistant up to 200 meters. One reviewer claims it’s the best watch for the price tag and loves how comfortable, reliable, and durable it is (one of his Casio watches lasted him over 15 years!).

Get the Casio Men's 200M Duro Analog Watch for $44.99

8. Sunglasses with a wooden flare

Credit: Woodies Wooden frames add some flare to these sunnies

Reviews: 3,876

Average rating: 4.6

Looking for Ray-Bans without the expensive price tag? Reviewers on Amazon recommend these sunnies from Woodies, which have garnered almost 4,000 reviews—and only cost $27. They love that the glasses have real wood on the sides, and many think they look more expensive than they actually are. Because they are such a low price, reviewers note that they do not last forever. The positive thing about this? They’re cheap enough to replace.

Get the Woodies Wooden Sunglasses with Black Polarized Lens for $27

9. Boxers that people buy again and again

Credit: Hanes Better than your tidy-whities.

Reviews: 2,994

Average rating: 4.4

When it comes to underwear, Hanes is known for producing quality boxers and briefs. My brother owns several packs of these popular boxers in blue tones and loves how soft and comfortable they are. Reviewers agree, with one claiming they have exclusively worn this brand for the past decade!

Get the Hanes Men's Comfortsoft Boxer with ComfortFlex Waistbands for $17.99

10. Cheap cargo shorts that reviewers love

Credit: Amazon Essentials These essential shorts are reasonably priced.

Reviews: 3,671

Average rating: 4.4

While Amazon Essentials isn’t the first brand you think of for buying shorts, reviewers swear by these cargo shorts. They’re only $18, but have earned over 3,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating for being practical and comfortable. Some reviewers warn of a finicky button, but still say it’s worth it for the price.

Get the Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Cargo Short for $18

11. Comfy joggers that are perfect for lounging

Credit: Champion These sweats are great for exercising and lounging.

Reviews: 4,492

Average rating: 4.6

When it comes to lounging around, these sweatpants from Champion are a fan favorite. They have nearly 5,000 reviews and have a retro look to them with an elastic waistband and cinched cuffs at the leg. Not only do reviewers rave about the comfort of these joggers, but they say they’re great for moderate exercise, too.

Get the Champion Men's Powerblend Retro Fleece Jogger Pant for $17.58

12. The last belt you’ll ever need (unless you lose it)

Credit: Lavemi No belt holes? No problem.

Reviews: 9,700

Average rating: 4.6

One of the biggest issues with belts is finding one with a loop hole that isn’t too tight or too loose. Well, that’s no longer a problem with this ingenious belt that has an automatic buckle. It’s made of genuine leather, which gives it a polished look, and reviewers say that the buckle latches on with no problem.

Get the Lavemi Men's Real Leather Ratchet Dress Belt with Automatic Buckle for $19.99

13. Simple polo shirts for summer wear

Credit: Hanes A breathable summer shirt.

Reviews: 4,333

Average rating: 4.4

Whether you spend your summers golfing or just want a more polished look, these polo shirts from Hanes strike the perfect balance of style and comfort. They’re available in a ton of color options, and reviewers say they fit true to size and the material is breathable, which is essential during the hotter months.

Get the Hanes Men's X-Temp Performance Polo Shirt for $8

14. Timberland boots with more than 15,000 reviews

Credit: Timberland Great for hiking or workwear.

Reviews: 15,407

Average rating: 4.4

People are obsessed with Timberland boots. The shoes are built with quality leather and gripping soles that are great for workwear and hiking. This pair, in particular, has more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.4-star rating. Reviewers say that they’re comfortable, but warn they take some time to break in.

Get the Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot for $79.99

15. Popular jeans with a relaxed fit

Credit: Wrangler These relaxed jeans are great for workwear.

Reviews: 9,464

Average rating: 4.4

For jeans that don’t feel like jeans (i.e. stiff and scratchy), Amazon reviewers recommend this relaxed fit denim from Wrangler. They’re made of durable cotton denim, which makes them both soft and long lasting. Reviewers especially like the fit and low price of these jeans, but warn that they’re a little straighter than the description, so you may want to size up.

Get the Wrangler Authentics Men's Classic 5-Pocket Relaxed Fit Cotton Jean for $21.99

