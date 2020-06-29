15 popular women’s slide sandals that are perfect for summer

What once began as a shoe you’d reserve for public pools to protect your feet from bacteria have quickly devolved into one of the most essential shoes for spring and summer no matter your activity. It’s about time slide sandals became a wardrobe staple: they’re easy to slide on and off (who has time for laces?), and you can get a little more creative and daring with the styles you choose than if you were to have stuck to plain old sneakers or sandals.

Choose from cushiony rubber-soled slides with synthetic straps to lounge in your backyard, or an elegant slide in a neutral tone to wear to an outdoor dinner party. The best part? They look so sleek and effortless this trend will undoubtedly come naturally to you. Here, the top-rated slides to add to your summer sandal repertoire.

1. These classic Birkenstock slides

Credit: Birkenstock This beach-friendly take on their original suede slide is a summer must-have.

Arguably the only slides that’ll keep your feet secure while hiking a small mountain, it’s hard to go wrong with a boho-inspired pair of Birkenstocks that have racked up over 7,300 reviews on Amazon. They feature two adjustable straps for customizable comfort, a shock-absorbing foam footbed, and rubber soles with plenty of traction. They’re also completely water resistant and won’t retain odors, making them perfect for the beach or strolling around town. The selection to choose from on Amazon is incredible, with over 18 colors to choose from. Reviewers all agree that knock-off Birkenstocks feel far more stifling and heavy than the real thing.

Get Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals on Amazon starting at $34.23

2. These sporty Nike slides

Credit: Nike Benassi Reliable, comfortable, and effortlessly cool, there's not much more you could ask for from a slide.

It takes an incredibly reliable shoe to earn 12,600 reviews on Amazon—and with this pair’s breathable blister-proof jersey lining, classy synthetic leather strap, and foam lining, its cult-like following makes perfect sense. Coming in 22 colors, these aren’t your dad’s typical worn-in grilling sandals (unless you want them to be). Grab a bright pair to rock with mesh shorts or keep it neutral on a rainy day that calls for mid-calf socks and joggers.

One reviewer said he was hesitant to take his son's recommendation: "I wasn't convinced they were worth the money and argued they were just 'flip flops with a tick' but...I gave in as a treat. I was however pleasantly surprised when I tried them on and agreed they are very comfortable owing to the spongy padding under the band that goes across the top of the foot which prevents any sweaty plastic rubbing (I had jelly shoes as a child and remember that experience well). They are really nice and on this occasion my teenager was right, but I won't let him know I said that."

Get Nike Men's Benassi Just Do It Athletic Sandal on Amazon starting at $17.99

3. These cozy Ugg slides

Credit: Ugg Like a fur coat for your feet.

The Ugg’s Fuzz Yeah’s are a bit of a departure from your normal slides in that they double as a teddy bear you can snuggle in bed at night. With several thousand reviews across Amazon, Nordstrom, Ugg, and more, they come in a variety of stunning colors and include a 1.5 inch wedge heel. Even though they’re made of slipper material (high-quality shearling, to be exact), they’re a fun and daring option to wear out of the house. Just think of them as the summer-friendly version of your favorite Ugg boots! One customer can confirm they’re a great all-day option, since their soles boast more traction than do her indoor slippers. Another pleased customer noted how they’re particularly versatile: “This is the best slipper ever! Allows your toes to be out but provides plenty of warmth. Perfect for days that start out chilly but warm up. Love them.”

Get UGG® Fuzz Yeah Slide Sandal at Amazon starting at $48.18

4. These pride-themed Adidas slides

Credit: Adidas It's never been easier to show your true colors.

Adidas took their best-selling Adilette slides (we’re talking over 2,000 reviews) that include a pillow-soft footbed, and gave them a bold upgrade with color-blocked segments along a nylon upper, both feet comprising each half of the rainbow (how’s that for a beautiful metaphor?). Reviewers say these slides are super comfortable if you order a size up, and despite the bold color scheme, pair well with any outfit. While they're sold out at both Adidas and Nordstrom, you can still snag a pair at Amazon (for now).

Get Adidas Adilette Pride Slides on Amazon starting at $60

5. These punk-rock Vans slides

Credit: Vans If you didn't save these from your teenage years, it's not too late to reinvest.

There comes a point in everyone’s adulthood where the only fashion choices that make sense are those you made when you peaked during your pre-teen years (or was that just me?). If you wore checkered Vans while making your crush a New Found Glory mixed tape and yearn for those simpler times, this summer is your chance. Many customers said that after sizing up, they found the slides to be incredibly light and breathable, whether you're taking them on an errand run or a light walk around the block. It also doesn’t hurt that black and white checkers are understated enough to pair with any outfit while still adding an element of brightness.

Get Vans Slide-On Sandals on Amazon starting at $29.99

6. These chic rose gold slides

Credit: Malvados The type of sturdy slide that helps you put your best foot forward.

We all need that one pair of slides that pairs with every outfit, but equally feels comfortable to wear for extended periods of time while doing chores around the house. The Sultana—which I personally own and love—is feet-down that pair. They feature a supportive shock-resistant EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) footbed and a stylish vegan leather strap. Pro tip: I sized up to allow for more room between my instep and the shoe’s upper, which also allows me to wear socks with them for added comfort and protection. Bonus: they get comfier to wear with every use.

Get Slaya Sultana at Malvados for $34.99

7. These bright and textured slides

Credit: Lulus So much personality packed into one pair.

Channel your favorite mid-century glamorous Hollywood icons with an ever-trendy square-toed footbed in an unexpected hue. Its single-strap style backed by vegan leather is simple enough to merit such a bright pop of color, while their 0.5-inch sole features a tiny lift for added stability. Though they might look dainty, they function as well as any sturdy pair, according to reviewers who have said they were surprised at how good quality they are (especially for the price!). Folks also note they look exactly like the photo in person, but would size up if you have a wide foot.

Get Markiee Teal Patent Crocodile-Embossed Slide Sandals at Lulus for $25

8. These designer Gucci slides

Credit: Gucci Business in the front, party in the back.

There’s something so chef’s kiss about rocking designer gear without the ostentatious logo. While Gucci’s signature hunter green and deep red color scheme is on full display along the rubber strap with a small Gucci logo embossed along the sole, something about your entire attitude and mood will change knowing your slides so subtly elevate your outfit probably consisting of flamingo swim trunks and a backwards cap. As Bloomingale’s best-selling men’s slide, many customers report them to be their favorite pair yet: “Bought these Gucci slides and from the moment I received them and tried them on they were very comfortable and felt great on my feet. Compared to your typical slides these just feel way more comfortable and the material is more of a foam style over rubber. They feel better than another other slides I have I would highly recommend!!”

Get Gucci Men’s Rubber Slide Sandals at Bloomingdale’s for $240

9. These sparkly slides

Credit: A New Day Happy feet are just a trip to Target away.

If you need a pair of slides that work equally well to carry you through the grocery aisle as they would down a catwalk (or, let's be honest, your friend's backyard for a lovely soiree), look no further than these dainty flat-sole slides with a dash of glam. Of Target's best-selling pair, reviewers love how versatile they are and how light they feel on your feet. While some reviewers recommend sizing up initially, the straps will likely stretch, so give them a whirl in your standard size. They tend to fit best on narrow feet with higher insteps, according to the brand.

Get A New Day Kersha Embellished Slide Sandals at Target for $22.99

10. These classy wear-anywhere slides

Credit: Steve Madden Forget a coma: slip into something more comfortable like these Steve Madden slides.

Your foot has never known comfort until it’s slid into Steve Madden's no-BS slide with a thick faux leather supportive strap and lining. A rubber sole gives it the supportive feel of a flip flop, while still boasting a vibe classy enough for your dressiest summer outfit. Of DSW's top-selling slide, reviewers say they're able to walk around their city for a full day without experiencing any soreness. "So comfy and cute!! Can wear them dressy or sporty. So versatile," one pleased customer says.

Get Steve Madden Karolyn Sandal at DSW for $24.99

11. These Toms slides that give back

Credit: Toms These slides are worth _bow_ing down to.

Toms’ classic canvas-lined slip-on shoes are a great transition shoe for early spring, but given that our extremities feel the brunt of over-heating, an open-toe variety is a smart investment come summer. Both your feet and conscience can feel good about Tom’s slides—they include a one-inch platform, microfiber sock liner, and a stylish, thick bow to match the one you’ll use to tie your hair into a top knot (seriously, try it!). For each pair sold, the brand will donate a pair to someone in need. Customers are incredibly impressed by the comfort and style of these slides: “I can’t rave enough about these sandals! They are so comfortable and fashionable. Every time I wear them I receive compliments, I can wear them with jeans or summer dresses, they are so versatile. They are true to size as welll! Don’t hesitate—must buy!”

Get TOMS Women's Paradise Slide Sandal on Amazon starting at $44.14

12. These fun and foamy Crocs slides

Credit: Crocs PSA: Crocs are cool again.

Crocs are back, baby. If you’re not ready to rock (or croc) their original sling-back clog style, slide into these super stylish unisex sandals that use a foam sole for a heavenly memory foam-like feel. With over 1,400 reviews, customers note how surprisingly comfortable and trendy they look: “Now I’ve ridiculed those who have worn crocs for as long as I can remember. I used to tell people that the holes in them were for your dignity to pour out from! Then I fractured my foot and needed something comfortable to wear when I started walking again. Bought these on the quiet and I friggin love em! Can’t stop wearing them and they almost look stylish if you squint your eyes and pretend I’m David Beckham.” Feeling extra festive? Pop some Jibbitz charms into each hole on the strap, like an ice cream cone, palm tree, and basketball net.

Get the CROC Crocband Iii Slide Sandal on Amazon starting at $19.50

13. These perfect poolside slides from Havaianas

Credit: Havaianas All the comfort and style of a Havaiana sandal, minus the toe discomfort of a flip-flop.

If you’re not wearing Havaiana flip flops to a pool party, are you even allowed in? The brand has become so ubiquitous it’s almost safe to assume any type of summer footwear you see on the street has got to be Havaianas. If the between-the-toe thong style isn’t your jam (I don’t blame you!), these slides are an awesome alternative—they're made of waterproof, durable rubber and feature a textured sole for added grip and traction (even when your feet are wet!). One reviewer proves why they’re so easy to love: “Excellent quality as you would expect and feel great to wear. If you’re a bit of a Summer footwear snob then these are a must have. Great product, great quality great price.”

Get Havaianas Men's Flip Flop Sandals on Amazon starting at $20.73

14. These goth-inspired Dr. Martens slides

Credit: Doc Marten From steel-toe boots to open-toe slides, is there anything Dr. Marten can't do?

We don’t normally associate joyous summer festivities with dark, hardcore rock-approved attire. That’s precisely what makes these top-selling slides such a welcome surprise. They feature Dr. Martens’ signature zig zag sole to prevent slips, two buckled-straps for personalized support, and a two-inch platform so you have a better view of the stage at that rock concert these would complement perfectly. One reviewer calls them the “Most comfortable sandals I’ve ever strapped to my feet, by miles,” and many others have noted that they feel far lighter on your foot than they actually appear.

Get Dr. Martens Myles Charro Brando Sandal at Urban Outfitters for $120

15. These retro ‘90s Champion slides

Credit: Champion Every day is Throwback Thursday in these '90s-inspired slides.

Channel the good old days when matching colors didn’t matter and brighter was always better. This eye-catching pair with nearly 1,200 Amazon reviews features a contoured and textured footbed to both coddle your foot on long days and prevent you from slipping. Reviewers note that due to its high quality construction and stylish appeal, they use them for outdoors only (what good are a sweet pair of slides that only your cat will see?). To complete your look, all you’re missing is a matching bright fanny pack and boombox over your shoulder blasting old-school Wu-Tang Clan.

Get Champion IPO Black & Neon Pink Slide Sandals at Zappos for $30

