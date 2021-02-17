11 gorgeous pieces from Black designers to add to your wardrobe

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The fashion industry is known for its lack of diversity. However, you don't need to be a fashionista to support Black designers. The number of emerging designers that often go unheard of continues to grow every day. Thankfully, you don't need to be a Hollywood insider to know who is hot in fashion. Sometimes all it takes is following a few hashtags on social media.

Whether you are looking for yourself, your family, or friends, you can find something to fit your style and budget. These designers need your support now and every day—buying their designs can help them get funded and get the recognition they need to compete with their peers. Check out their websites, follow them on social media, and spread the word! Here are 17 pieces of fashion by Black fashion designers you can support for Black History Month and beyond.

1. Ankara High Low Summer Top

Credit: Etsy / PricelessCulture Take everyone’s breath away with this top.

You can wear this as a cape or as a top and both options will be equally striking. This is made with authentic Ankara African print and its size-inclusive up to a 5x. You can also order a matching headwrap to complete the look. Reviewers are ecstatic over this piece and they are saying that this item is just as vibrant in person but it is also packaged carefully and wrinkle-free on arrival.

Get the Ankara High Low Summer Top from Etsy starting from $53.95

2. Carla Silk Dress from Sosomeshop​

Credit: Etsy / Sosomeshop When you want to turn heads...

Now, this dress is a show-stopper! If you want to make a statement during Black History Month or any other time, this dress is made to be up to the challenge. Even though Sosome is located in London, the fashion brand ships internationality. Reviewers are raving that this dress is just as beautiful in person and the craftsmanship is impeccable.

Get the Carla Silk Dress from Etsy for $338.51

3. HBCUs A Different World Long Sleeve Tee

Credit: Exclusively HBCU Everyone’s favorite TV college.

Who didn’t want to go to Hillman college? The fictional television show inspired a generation of Black kids to set their sights on attending and graduating from Historical Black Colleges and Universities, also known as HBCUs. Whether you attended an HBCU or wish you did, everyone can agree that Hillman is still the best school they wished they attended. At Exclusively HBCU, you can rep your school and Black Greek organization with pride.

Get the HBCUs A Different World Long Sleeve Tee from Exclusively HBCU for $32.99

4. Kobe Bryant Icon shirt

Credit: COOL The Black Mamba is Black history.

Created Out Of Love, better known as COOL, works hard to remain dedicated to its mission statement. The goal is to visualize the Black experience as an agent for change across all industries in the fight for equality. The clothing designs serve as a vehicle to highlight and uplift the Black culture. This Kobe Bryant shirt was designed by the brand’s co-founder Terrence Wilson as an honorary tribute to Bryant’s legendary career.

Get the Kobe Bryant Icon shirt from COOL for $62

5. Eleven 60 Blaze Blazer

Credit: Macy's You won’t ever shy away from prints again.

One of the most famous contemporary gospel singers is now a fashion designer. Eleven 60 by Kierra Sheard is a modern yet modest collection of plus-size fashions that are ideal for causal working and daytime wear. However, this Aztec-print blazer is anything but boring. It can be dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with jeans or tailored pants. Reviewers are saying this is the most unique jacket they have ever purchased.

Get the Eleven 60 Blaze Blazer from Macy’s for $299

6. Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie

Credit: Nordstrom Ivy Park has taken over fashion and our wallets.

If you are one of the few lucky influencers to receive Ivy Park, then consider yourself lucky. For the rest of us, we sit on our computers and phones hoping we can buy some Ivy Park before it is all sold out. The latest Beyoncé and Adidas collaboration has proven to be a success with everyone from tastemakers to soccer moms. The brand's latest collection highlights the color red with a range of sweatpants, rompers, tank tops, and more. Reviewers love this Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie from the new line, saying the piece's oversize fit is fantastic and the quality Park is superb.

Get the Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie from Nordstrom for $100

7. Sokhana Kimono Dress

Credit: Diarrablu A dress that can take you from day to night effortlessly.

Who doesn't love a dress that's multifunctional and chic? You can wear this as an open kimono during the day and switch it to a dress for the evening. Pair it with bold accessories to channel your inner supermodel. Reviewers are saying this kimono is soft, luxurious, and perfectly cut.

Get the Sokhana Kimono Dress from Diarrablu for $195

8. Denique Pleated Flirt Skirt

Credit: Paint By Shawn Denise A maxi that takes your style to the max.

If your closet needs a dynamic makeover, here is your new statement piece. This can be worn as a strapless maxi dress or a skirt, which gives you more styling options. The designer, Shawn Denise, wants women to feel like a work of art so she creates pieces that are conversational worthy.

Get the Denique Pleated Flirt Skirt from Paint By Shawn Denise for $120

9. Luca Three-Piece Set

Credit: Matte Collection You're going to want to buy multiple swimsuits.

If you are looking for bathing suits in several skin tones then look no further. Matte Collection is a trendy, affordable brand that mixes modern design with diversity. Reviewers praise the brand for having great quality at such an affordable price. This particular swimsuit comes with a 4.5-star rating from reviewers, with one saying it "fits like a glove."

Get the Luca 3-piece from Matte Collection for $26

10. Straw and Wool

Credit: Straw and Wool Unleash your inner jazzman.

Do you ever take a gander through your family photos and notice the number of hats people used to wear? No matter what the occasion, you were almost guaranteed to see folks wearing brim hats. Straw and Wool encourages customers to create their history by treating their hats as a staple piece instead of an accessory. Located in Phoenix, AZ, this brand is looking to bring back classic hats to reinvent urban style. This particular hat comes in four colors, perfect for any wardrobe. It's made from 100% Australian Wool and features a satin lining and cotton sweatband.

Get the Tarik from Straw and Wool for $60

11. February x AART Pullover Sweater

Credit: AART NYC These queens will never be forgotten.

This colorblock sweater designed by Shaquita Garcia highlights the names of some of the best entertainers this world has seen. The February collection highlights important women such as Grace Jones, Eartha Kitt, and Diana Ross as heroes who transformed the entertainment industry as well as pop culture. The collection combines traditional Pan-African colors (such as black and green) and combines them with unlikely colors, like red and pink.

Get the February x AART from AART NYC for $69

