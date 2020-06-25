The 7 best places to shop for loose fit jeans online

Exciting announcement: You no longer need to do a weird shuffle dance (you know which one I’m talking about) every time you put on a pair of jeans. Judging by the sheer number of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Beiber seen wearing loose denim off-duty model looks, it’s safe to say that 'skinny' is not the only option for jeans anymore.

Loose-fitting denim takes many forms. You’ve got your high-waist mom and dad jeans that taper slightly at the leg, culottes that cut mid-thigh and boast a roomy flare, and nostalgic baggy loose jeans from the ‘90s that may or may not feature deep cargo pockets throughout. The best thing about loose denim is that it’s for literally anyone—any body, any budget, and any taste. Here are our favorite places to shop for that perfect pair of loose fit jeans that you’ll want to both lounge in and show off.

1. Nordstrom

Credit: Mother / Levi's Elevate the casual loose-fitting denim trend with top designers from Nordstrom.

Prices: $$

Sizes: 000-24, W28-W38

Return/exchange policy: No time limits for returns or exchanges, but there are instances where they may not accept a return

For those beginning to dabble in loose denim, Nordstrom is a great place to start. The large retailer carries hundreds of brands, and with so many options to choose from, you're bound to find something that works for you. On its website, you can browse jeans from Madewell, Topshop, Citizens of Humanity, Levi's, Good American, and more, filtering by whatever denim trend or leg style you're looking for (i.e. Mom Jeans, Bootcut, Flare, Straight). The item listings often have many customer reviews that you can read through to get a feel for which denim might work best for you. Want to buy a few to try on at home? No problem. Nordstrom has amazing customer service, making it easy to return items at any time.

Top-rated options:

Shop all loose-fitting denim at Nordstrom

2. Everlane

Credit: Everlane The internet's favorite apparel brand offers a simple selection of high-quality loose denim.

Prices: $$

Sizes: W23-33, W28-W40

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

There’s not a whole lot of variety when it comes to Everlane’s loose-fitting denim, but what they do have boasts a pretty impressive fan base. Everlane is a direct-to-consumer retailer that has taken the internet by storm for practicing financial transparency and body inclusivity. When shopping for jeans, simply select “see our denim fits on other sizes” for valuable insight on how a particular style will look on your body type. At Reviewed, we are big fans of Everlane's '90s Cheeky Straight Jean. We aren't the only ones who love these jeans. They have a 4.55 star rating from over 1,200 reviews.

Our favorites:

Shop women’s denim at Everlane

3. Madewell

Credit: Madewell Madewell makes it easy to wear jeans during the summer.

Prices: $$$

Sizes: W23-W37, W28-W38

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

If you can dream it, Madewell’s got a loose-fitting denim version of it, from wide-leg to boot leg to flared. The allure of their styles lies all in the details. Once you enter their denim section, select the size closest to you to see a more accurate representation of how a given pair will look on you. Then, narrow down your search between styles like wide-leg and slim wide-leg (the latter being more tapered around the upper thigh, often featuring a high waist). If you ever notice your denim looking a little worn, swing by your local Madewell shop to have them breathe new life into your jeans through minor repairs.

Side note: Reviewed's Shopping Director, Sam, is obsessed with all Madewell jeans because of their fit and sizing options. For looser-fit denim, she is currently loving these Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans, which she owns in a petite size.

Our favorites:

Shop women’s loose-fitting denim at Madewell

4. Banana Republic

Credit: banana republic Only Banana Republic is capable of pulling off both sleek and slouchy.

Prices: $$

Sizes: W24-W35, W28-W44

Return/exchange policy: 45 days

I own so many pairs of Banana Republic pants and jeans, you’d think I was an octopus. But alas. The reason I go back is because they cater to my bizarre shape (long torso, wide hips, short legs). This means pants labeled “ankle pants” actually hit at the right place instead of dragging on the floor. Here's how to source your ideal loose fit: Head to the denim section, then select between Straight, Flare and Wide Leg. Banana Republic prides itself on sustainability practices, so take advantage of their recycled cotton and water-saving varieties. You can also choose between high-rise or mid-rise. The best part about buying your jeans (loose-fitting and otherwise) online from Banana Republic is that you get to take a personalized quiz to determine your size. Simply plug in your body type, a couple of quick measurements, and a reference to another retailer that fits you particularly well, and they’ll give you a size to work with within seconds.

Top-rated options:

Shop women’s denim at Banana Republic

5. Zara

Credit: Zara Zara's where you shop to look like you hired a personal stylist.

Prices: $

Sizes: W25-W31, W29-W36

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

I’m a tough critic when it comes to jeans because of my aforementioned weird body shape that’s tough to dress (and by weird body shape, I mean I’m not a six-foot size zero model, so maybe I’m not weird after all?). What’s very telling is that I’ve never bought a pair of Zara pants that I didn’t want to completely live in. The loose mom jeans I do own from Zara hit above the waist as advertised, and don’t require any tailoring.

Most loose-fitting denim these days will be free of any sort of stretch in keeping with that stiff, bulky ‘90s look. But if comfort is a priority, you’ll love that even their loose-fitting jeans contain enough stretch for a quick mid-day sun salutation. The term “loose” can have several different interpretations, so to narrow down your search even further, hit either Slouchy, Baggy, Wide Leg or Flared at the top navigation bar in their women’s denim section. From there, you'll see dozens of styles presented in a lookbook style that'll make you want every pair, stat.

Our favorites:

Shop women’s loose-fitting denim at Zara

Credit: Good American Finally: komfortable Kardashian klothes!

Prices: $$$

Sizes: 00-24

Return/exchange policy: 21 days

We normally associate Good American with its founder Khloe Kardashian, whose style can only be characterized as silhouette-grazing and maybe a little suffocating in summer months (not even throwing an ounce of shade here because I respect the hustle). To begin your shopping trip, head to their denim guide to view each of their styles in your specific size. Then, head to their Jeans section, where you'll find loose-fitting denim options under High-Waisted, Straight, Boyfriend, Cropped and Maternity. You’ll be pleased to know the reality star is also catering to us muggles by providing very wearable and sensible loose-fitting denim ranging from sizes 00 to 24 (including their made-up size 15, to “solve a problem that shouldn’t exist.”). They pride themselves on using sustainable materials, like rust-proof recycled zinc trims.

Our favorites:

Shop women's denim at Good American

Credit: Urban Outfitters If it's from Urban Outfitters, it's on-trend.

Prices: $$

Sizes: W24-W34, W28-W38

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

Given that I bought this very baggy pair in 2009 when loose jeans were definitely not a thing, I’m proud to say I’m ahead of my time. Why? I’ve had 11 whole extra years to enjoy the durable and structured feeling of denim on my skin while revelling in those distressed rips grandparents hate but that operate as built-in air conditioners. The roomy leg is a game-changing alternative when skinny jeans are starting to compromise your circulation. Save for a few obligatory Daisy Dukes, nearly all of Urban Outfitters’ denim options are breathable in some way, be it a slouchy waist to flaunt the waistband of your underwear (ironically, of course!), or a wide leg to air out your ankles and show off your new sandals. To find your perfect slouchy fit, head over to their Bottoms section, then hit Jeans, and then filter by Style. Options like Distressed, Wide-Leg and Mom + Tapered will lead you to some great wardrobe contenders.

Top-rated options:

Shop women’s denim at Urban Outfitters

