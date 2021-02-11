8 celebrity-approved bags you can buy for under $200

Maybe you've been lusting over Meghan Markle's wardrobe for years. Or maybe you wish you could look as effortlessly put-together as Kate Middleton. No matter whether your style inspiration comes from British royals or some other celebrities, it can be frustrating (if not exactly surprising) to stalk one of their favorite pieces only to find that it costs upwards of $1,000.

Fortunately, not everything celebrities wear comes with a designer price tag—and that includes accessories, like their handbags. Inspired by the stars, we've rounded up eight under-$200 bags you can buy online right now, from popular retailers like Madewell and Nordstrom. Whether you're looking for a tote, a weekender bag, or a crossbody satchel, there's a bunch to choose from without blowing your budget.

1. Meghan Markle’s Madewell canvas tote

Credit: Madewell Madewell is famous for its tote bags.

If you need proof that stars really are just like us, consider this: Meghan Markle shops at Madewell. The Duchess has been seen sporting this Madewell canvas tote bag on numerous occasions, and it’s equal parts casual and chic. It's so coveted that it's currently out of stock at Nordstrom and even Madewell is sold out of some sizes and prints. Fortunately, there are still a few left if you want to get your hands on one of the roomy totes.

Many of its reviewers love the size and simplistic style of the bag. "This tote is such a wise investment," one person says. "I've carried similar totes from other brands and I have to say this is my favorite tote to date. One feature that is unique is the second storage pocket. When carrying a large tote it is nice to be able to safely zip certain items away and also slide a phone in and out of the additional pocket. I use it every day."

Get The Canvas Transport Tote for $85 from Madewell

2. Reese Witherspoon's reversible Draper James bag

Credit: Draper James Two bags in one.

Draper James is Reese Witherspoon's charming lifestyle brand that was inspired by the style and tradition of her grandparents' Southern heritage. While there are plenty of different bag styles from wristlets to satchels, this reversible tote is a favorite, with a high 4.5-star rating. Shoppers say it's well-made and durable and that the size is just right—not too big, but not too small. Even better? You can choose either its brown or light blue side depending on the day, so you're getting two totes for the price of one.

Get the Leather Reversible Mini Tote for $118 from Draper James

3. Taylor Swift’s oxblood satchel

Credit: Cambridge Satchel Co. So British, so chic.

Red is more than just the title of one of Taylor's best albums—it's also the color of one of her go-to bags. This satchel, which comes in a rich, gorgeous oxblood hue, is handmade from natural cow leather. It has a timeless design that will last for years to come and a push-lock closure that will keep your belongings safe and secure. There's also both a handle and an adjustable shoulder strap so you have the option to go hands-free. For a personalized touch, you can add a monogram or the embossing of your choice for $10.

Get the Mini Poppy Bag in Leather from Cambridge Satchel Company for $140

4. Kate Middleton's Longchamp tote

Credit: Longchamp Leather accents add a pop of elegance.

Meghan isn't the only royal with good taste in affordable bags. Kate Middleton has been seen on many occasions with the wildly popular Longchamp bag. The iconic tote comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and prints, and has over 1,600 reviews at Nordstrom. It's made with a water-resistant nylon so you can use it in any weather without worrying about damage. Commuters and travelers alike will appreciate the strong zip closure.

"I love this bag!" one person gushes. "The leather straps are thick and sturdy but not at all heavy or uncomfortable. The material of the bag itself is thick but not stiff and easy to wipe off." Many reviewers add that they like the Longchamp tote so much that they've bought it in multiple colors—one even owns eight!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag from Nordstrom for $145

5. Jessica Alba's leather Cuyana bag

Credit: Cuyana Italian leather has never looked so good.

Cuyana is a brand that's been a favorite of influencers and celebrities—including Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon—for many years, thanks to its luxe leather bags that sport a modern minimalist design. The classic tote comes in 10 stunning shades, such as blush, merlot, and caramel and it weighs just over a pound, which reviewers say makes it comfortable to carry around all day. Like Jessica—whose bag has her initials embossed in gold—you can get your Cuyana bag monogrammed for an additional $15.

Get the Classic Leather Tote from Cuyana for $175

6. Shay Mitchell’s Béis weekender

Credit: Beis Opt for basic black or creamy ecru.

Whether you're going away for a long weekend, heading into work, or going to the gym, Shay Mitchell's Béis bag can be used for all of the above and more. It can fit up to a 16-inch laptop, has a water-resistant canvas exterior, and features a trolley sleeve on the back so you can easily slip it over your suitcase handle. The separate bottom compartment, which can fit a pair of shoes, also zips off completely for days you simply don't need the extra space.

Nordstrom shoppers have given the weekender a 4.2-star rating. "The construction and quality of the material is fantastic, I can fill it completely full and it's still comfortable to carry, and the bottom storage is something that I have been waiting all of my life for!" one person says. "It's nice and roomy inside and the boning at the rim helps it keeps its shape."

Get the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Nordstrom for $98

7. Rachel McAdams' Madewell crossbody bag

Credit: Madewell It's great for everyday wear.

Another celeb, another Madewell bag. Rachel McAdams' leather crossbody is a smaller version of the brand's top-selling Transport Tote. With a 4.7-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, the bag is praised for how versatile it is and for its surprisingly roomy interior given its streamlined size. The shoulder strap can be removed if you'd rather carry it by hand and there's an exterior pocket to hold things you need to have easy access to, like your keys or phone.

Take it from this passionate reviewer: "This bag is perfect," they explain. "The leather is gorgeous, the strap is strong, and the inside is huge. It's structured and stands up on its own and has a zipper closure, which is necessary in my opinion. It fits everything while still appearing compact, cute, and fashionable."

Get the Madewell Small Transport Crossbody from Nordstrom for $158

8. Sarah Jessica Parker's Samsonite backpack

Credit: Samsonite Like your favorite backpack but for adults.

Meet the stylish backpack that even Carrie Bradshaw would approve of. A collaboration between Sarah Jessica Parker and Samsonite, this convertible bag marries fashion and function. Featuring plenty of peppy accents like a neon strap and rainbow zipper, the main bag can be worn four different ways: as a backpack, a shoulder bag, a crossbody bag, or a handheld bag. It also comes with a separate crossbody clutch that you can attach to the backpack when you're on the go.

Reviewers like that there is plenty of storage space and pockets to keep all of your things organized—one pocket even has an RFID-lining to protect your credit cards or passport—and that the adjustable straps are very well-padded.

Get the Carried Away Convertible Backpack from Samsonite for $196

