8 shirt jackets to help you transition from winter to spring

Some call it a shirt jacket, some call it a shacket. No matter what you call the cross between a button-shirt and an actual jacket, it's one of spring's biggest trends. In fact, some of the most popular shackets sold out in the time it took to finish writing this article. In other words, if you want one for the upcoming season, you'll want to snag it fast.

To help you layer up over the next few weeks, we've rounded up eight of the top-selling shirt jackets below. From brands like Old Navy and Madewell, these lightweight pieces will keep you covered during that awkward transition between winter and spring.

1. This plaid shacket with thousands of reviews

Credit: Amazon Choose from 27 different colors.

Combine two trends in one with this shirt jacket from Amazon that features an oversized buffalo plaid print. Made of a lightweight flannel fabric, it has a very relaxed, loose fit that's reminiscent of a men's shirt along with two roomy pockets. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

Nearly 3,000 reviewers have given the shacket a thumbs up. "Excellent product," one person says. "Not too thick, not too thin and I love the length and style. The pockets are nice and don't add any bulk."

Get the Hotouch Boyfriend Shirt from Amazon starting at $22.99

2. This soft corduroy Urban Outfitters shacket

Credit: Nordstrom Cool March days call for this corduroy shirt jacket.

If you’re looking for a cozier addition to your spring wardrobe, you'll find it in this Urban Outfitters shirt jacket. The thicker corduroy material and buttoned cuff sleeves will keep out the cold of early spring. Available in three muted neutral colors, the shacket is just the right amount of oversized and features a pocket on the chest. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

"The material is thick and sumptuous as far as corduroy goes, and the ivory color is soft and lovely," says one reviewer. Note that shoppers recommend getting your normal size if you want a roomy style but sizing down if you want a more fitted shirt.

Get the Urban Outfitters Corduroy Shirt Jacket from Nordstrom for $78

3. This military-style shirt jacket from Madewell

Credit: Madewell Add some edge to your outfit with this Madewell shacket.

Madewell is known for its casual, laidback aesthetic, and this shacket is no exception. The military-esque design gives us all the rugged, vintage vibes, whether you choose basic black or dried clover, which is a deep olive green. Coming in women's sizes XXS to XXL, the surplus jacket comes already broken-in, so your brand new shacket will feel soft and worn.

Madewell shoppers love how warm and oversized it is, so it can easily fit over lighter layers on a crisp spring morning.

Get the Military Shirt Jacket from Madewell for $138

4. This plus-sized shacket from Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Old Navy shackets are selling out fast.

For those who wear sizes 1X to 4X, this soft-brushed, camel option from Old Navy is a stunning layer to pop on when you're heading out the door this spring. The sleeves can be cuffed on warmer days and the snap-button closures are easier to navigate than traditional buttons.

Reviewers rave that the shirt jacket is very soft and comfortable and that it looks and feels more expensive than it is.

Get the Soft-Brushed Utility Plus-Size Shirt Jacket from Old Navy for $50

5. This chic H&M shacket

Credit: H&M Toss this H&M shacket over your spring outfit.

This corduroy shirt jacket from H&M features a drop shoulder that allows you plenty of room to move freely. The button-flap pockets that will keep all of your belongings secure. There's also a hidden snap fastener that will hold the sleeves in place if you choose to roll them up. Available in women's sizes XS to XL, the shacket comes in both solid colors—like beige and mint green—and plaid. It has a high 4.5-star rating from shoppers.

Get the Oversized Shirt Jacket from H&M for $39.99

6. This lightweight shirt jacket from Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom There are so many ways to style this shirt jacket.

Nordstrom's in-house brand BP. is popular for its affordable yet high-quality pieces. One of its latest releases is this structured shacket, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns and both regular and plus sizes. It's thick enough to wear on its own over a T-shirt but also thin enough to wear under a heavier jacket if you live somewhere that's still chilly. The shacket comes in women's sizes XXS to XL.

"I absolutely love this shirt jacket!" one Nordstrom shopper says. "I’ll get a lot of use out of this in the spring and fall seasons. It’s lighter, but I’ll wear this to the store, yoga studio, etc. when I don’t want something heavy and bulky."

Get this Shirt Jacket by BP. from Nordstrom for $49

7. This ankle-length shacket with Prime delivery

Credit: Amazon You can find long shackets at Amazon.

If you prefer longer outerwear, you're in luck. This shacket from Amazon hits at the ankle, providing more coverage and warmth when you need it. Available in six plaid prints and women's sizes XS to XXL, it's made of breathable wool and boasts roomy sleeves and chest pockets. The side slit makes it easy to walk without feeling restricted and is great for those with wider hips.

Take it from this 5-star reviewer: "I absolutely love this shirt. I am getting compliments wherever I go. I'll definitely be ordering more!"

Get the Omoone Long Shirt Jacket from Amazon for $42.98

8. This denim shacket from Topshop

Credit: Topshop Dress this Topshop shacket up or down.

Love the look of a jean jacket but want something more lightweight? Enter this trendy Topshop find. Coming in a rich brown color, the denim shirt jacket has a spread collar, flap pockets, and cuffed sleeves. The raw hem adds a distressed touch that's subtle yet still statement-making.

Reviewers have given it a near perfect 4.9-star rating. "Great fit, thick enough to be worn as a top or a jacket," one person gushes. "Looks exactly as it did on the site and feels really good quality."

Get the Denim Shirt Jacket by Topshop from Nordstrom for $75

