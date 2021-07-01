The viral TikTok leggings are my favorite thing in my closet, hands down

I liked Aerie before Aerie was cool. And it's definitely cool right now. If you've spent any time on TikTok over the last few months, you've likely seen the brand's Offline leggings on every influencer dancing across your feed. The popular pants are also beloved by actress Skai Jackson, gymnast Aly Raisman, actress-singer Keke Palmer, and Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett.

As a self-proclaimed legging enthusiast, I knew I had to try them for myself. I love a good pair of stretchy, form-fitting leggings, and the variety of styles, lengths, and colors of Aerie's Offline collection had me salivating over my keyboard. After snagging some of the Real Me High Waisted Crossover leggings on sale for a cool $25, I put them through a few grueling workouts—and a few laidback lounging sessions—to see how they'd hold up.

What I like about the Aerie Offline leggings

Straight out of the package, I was in love with the pink floral pattern I'd picked out. I don’t think I’ve ever seen activewear so cute and chic. It helped motivate me to work out even on the days I really didn't want to. I ordered my usual size XXL and found them to fit true to size.

As soon as I put them on, I'm not exaggerating when I say these are the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn. Made from nylon and elastane, they're super soft and smooth to the touch. They glide right on and feel like a second skin—I almost forgot I was wearing pants at all. I also like that the crossover waistband and v-seam create a flattering tapered look around my midsection, coming up past the belly button and enhancing my curves.

The leggings are very breathable and kept me comfortable during my workouts, which consist mostly of cardio and strength training. I didn't feel overly sweaty and the fabric dried quickly, in less than 30 minutes after leaving the gym. The buttery smooth texture made it easy to run and climb stairs without any chafing or friction and the stretchy material made squats a breeze—well, as much of a breeze as they can be. The leggings are completely opaque and squat-proof, so you don't have to worry about embarrassing show-through.

What I don’t like about the Aerie Offline leggings

There’s nothing I don’t like about these leggings. However, one thing that might be an issue for some is that the waistband doesn’t offer much compression. I didn’t find this to be problematic—even while working out, the band stayed up on my body. But it could be lacking for people who prefer a more supportive feel from leggings, either for lounging or during workouts.

Are the Aerie Offline leggings worth buying?

Credit: Aerie I would buy the Offline leggings in every color and print if I could.

I would 100% recommend these Aerie leggings—and not just because they're what all the "cool" TikTokers are wearing. They are just so comfortable, and versatile for everything from high-intensity activity to no activity at all. Plus, they retail for about $50 a pair, but Aerie runs constant sales—and even at full price, they're a fraction of the price of higher end leggings like those you'd find at Lululemon, which start at $98. And in my experience, they're just as good.

The Offline leggings come in a couple waistband styles, in both smooth and ribbed fabrics, all in women’s sizes XXS to XXL and regular, long, and short lengths. They're available in a bunch of colors and patterns, including the floral print that I own, tie-dye, and metallic. One note? These leggings tend to sell out quickly whenever they come back in stock, so if you want a pair, I wouldn't wait to add to your cart!

