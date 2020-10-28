Allbirds just came out with a sustainable clothing line—is it worth buying?

You likely know Allbirds for their wildly popular wool sneakers, the colorful and machine-washable kicks that have been all over social media (even one of our writers owns and loves them!). But now the Instagram-famous brand has more to offer than just shoes. Last week, Allbirds dropped its first-ever line of sustainable clothing.

While I don't personally own Allbirds sneakers, I do own a lot (and I mean a lot) of loungewear. So the new launch appealed to my "comfort over everything" fashion sense. I ordered the basic cropped tee and the button-up wool cardigan (both in size small) and eagerly awaited my new eco-friendly gear. Below are my thoughts on the new Allbirds clothing line and whether or not it's worth shopping yourself.

Why are people obsessed with the new Allbirds clothing line?

This isn't just your average apparel—it's the first clothing line to be labeled with the exact carbon footprint of each piece, according to Allbirds. "The future of fashion is one that feels better, on you and on the planet," Allbirds wrote in a press release. "And in 2020, it’s become more clear than ever that the most modern way of life is to live one closer to nature." That was the inspiration behind the entire line, which Allbirds describes as "apparel with a purpose."

The release—which includes both men's and women's collections—consists of four staple pieces: the TrinoXO Tee, Wool Cardi, Wool Jumper, and Trino Puffer. All of the pieces are made with sustainably sourced, renewable materials, like seashell fibers, New Zealand Merino wool, and recycled polyester.

What I love about Allbirds apparel

Credit: Allbirds I'm obsessed with all the colors of the T-shirt, from neutrals to neons.

For starters, it doesn't matter how fashionable/sustainable/popular a piece of clothing is—if it's not comfortable, I'm not interested. Fortunately, both pieces I got from the new Allbirds line scored high marks for comfort. The TrinoXO T-shirt has a breezy, relaxed fit and is thick enough to feel high-quality, yet lightweight enough that it doesn't feel too heavy or stiff. It hangs in a way that's very flattering, too, and hits at just the right point for a cropped tee (not too short, not too long).

The wool cardigan was equally comfy thanks to its super soft Merino wool material that I wanted to snuggle up in all day. Unlike some wool sweaters, it isn't itchy at all nor is it too heavy. I also like that while it's a more fitted cut, it's still roomy enough that you can easily layer a T-shirt or long-sleeve underneath.

Finally, while I of course love the eco-friendly aspect, I appreciate that the clothing comes in a range of sizes from XS all the way up to XXXL as well and that there are free returns (with no questions asked) on apparel through January 15.

What I don't like about Allbirds apparel

The only downside is that the wool pieces—both the cardigan and the jumper—can't be machine-washed. You have to hand-wash them or get they dry cleaned. While this is pretty standard for wool sweaters, it's still a strike against the clothing in my book (I'm someone who loves convenience!). Fortunately, however, the T-shirt can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer.

Is the new Allbirds apparel worth buying?

Credit: Allbirds You can mix and match all of the pieces.

The new line of clothing from Allbirds is on the pricier side, with the cropped tee costing $48 and the wool cardigan costing $145. That being said, however, you get what you pay for. And in this case, you're not only getting clothing that's very comfortable and very high-quality but is also sustainable, so you can feel even better about your purchase.

If sustainability and social impact is important to you (Allbirds gives back to plenty of charitable causes, including COVID-19 relief efforts), then it could be worth paying a slightly higher price for the new Allbirds apparel. However, if you're just looking for a plain old T-shirt or sweatshirt, you can find equally comfy pieces for less at other retailers. For me, though, despite the fact that I don't like to spend a lot on "basics," I would invest in these from Allbirds because of their eco-friendly materials and long-lasting quality.

