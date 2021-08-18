12 popular pieces of men's activewear you can buy on Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's easy buying activewear on Amazon when you’re too busy to shop in-store or you're—pardon the pun—on the run. While Amazon carries tried-and-true athletic brands such as Adidas, Champion, and Saucony, it's also home to lesser-known ones that are shopper-tested and budget-friendly.

We’ve assembled some of the bestselling and highest-rated activewear pieces for men on Amazon, so you don’t have to worry about buying subpar clothes. Whether it’s moisture-wicking headbands that ward away sweat or a comfy pair of cotton joggers that doubles as comfy loungewear, these picks will upgrade your athletic attire.

1. This quick-drying training pant

Credit: Hanes Stay warm in this basic Hanes training pant.

From budget leisurewear brand Hanes comes these simple performance pants, which offer a no-frills design with moisture-wicking properties. Made of polyester and equipped with two slash pockets and an elastic waistband, these have that classic track pant look. They come in men’s sizes S to XXL and are available in black and navy with a black stripe.

The pants have a 4.3-star average rating based on over 11,900 reviews. “These pants are really nice,” one reviewer writes. “Perfect for wearing around the house or working from home. The length is a bit long, but if you’re seeking comfy pants, these are the pair for you.”

Get the Sport Men's X-Temp Performance Training Pant with Pockets starting at $13.99

2. These performance crewneck tees

Credit: Real Essentials Wear these dri-fit T-shirts to wick moisture away.

If you’re looking to save money with a multi-pack of tops, this Real Essentials pick is a bargain. The shirts are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which means they wick away moisture and move with you during workouts. They’re also UPF 50+, which keeps the sun’s harmful UV rays away from your skin. The shirts come in men’s sizes S to 3XL, and in a multitude of color combinations, including all-white, a colorful batch of workwear colors like lime green and fluorescent orange, and all-black.

More than 42,000 reviews gave these tees an average rating of 4.2-stars. “Very soft, and fits a little loose,” one reviewer explains. “At $6 a t-shirt, you can’t go wrong.”

Get the Real Essentials Performance Five-Pack Athletic T-Shirts for $29.99

3. These roomy training shorts

Credit: Real Essentials Grab this multi-pack so you never run low on training shorts.

Complete the ensemble of performance shirts above with a matching set of training shorts. These 9-inch inseam shorts are breathable thanks to their roomy fit and quick-drying due to the polyester material. A drawstring closure ensures the waistband will stay in place during lengthy games of basketball or a busy afternoon running errands. Each five-pack of shorts comes in men’s sizes S to 3XL and in 10 color combinations.

The shorts have a 4.2-star average rating based on over 33,300 reviews. “These are amazing,” one reviewer writes. “The fit is true to size, but they also shape you very well. They fit loose, not baggy. Best part: no underwear lines or any sliding down when doing squats.”

Get the Real Essentials Dry-Fit Five-Pack of Athletic Shorts for $32.99

4. These ventilated no-show socks

Credit: Saucony Grab a pack of Saucony socks that'll last you through most of the week.

Whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a walk, a pair of socks can be make-or-break, in terms of keeping feet comfy and blister-free. For a sock that can handle it all, try Saucony’s performance no-shows. The sock’s sole is lightly cushioned for impact, while its arch provides a slight compression for added stability. It’s also constructed with a polyester mesh to circulate airflow and keep your feet dry. The socks fit men’s shoe sizes 6 to 17, and come in 11 options for colored multi-packs, including all-black, all-grey, and colored-tipped toes.

These bestsellers have a 4.6-star average rating based on over 30,000 reviews. “These socks have been a pleasure to use and I will definitely be buying them again,” one happy reviewer writes. “I needed socks that weren't too low, to the point of sliding down when walking, but long enough to wear with low-top shoes. These Sauconys do it for both. The feel is very nice against the skin, with no irritation, and the fit is as expected.”

Get the Saucony Six-Pack Mesh Ventilating Comfort Performance Socks starting at $13.99

5 These cotton jogger pants

Credit: Champion These joggers by Champion double as a loungewear essential.

Run, train, or lounge with these jogger pants by Champion, made of soft cotton. They feature an adjustable drawstring waist and elasticized ankle cuffs, which give a tapered look to traditional loose-fitting sweatpants. The sweats come in men’s sizes S to XXL in black, grey, charcoal, maroon, and navy.

They have a 4.4-star average rating based on over 13,700 reviews. “This is the pair of sweatpants that you'll never want to take off,” one happy customer writes. “They are comfortable and don't roll up at the bottom like other pants do.”

Get the Champion Jersey Jogger Pants starting at $13.99

6. These mesh running shorts

Credit: Amazon These running shorts by Amazon Essentials are a terrific value.

Run in comfort with these 8-inch inseam running shorts from one of Amazon’s in-house brands, Amazon Essentials. The polyester shorts—which are sold in packs of two—are ventilated throughout and have a loose fit, making them breathable and airy. They have two slash seam pockets and a drawcord waist, and they hit just at the knee for a short that’s not too short. The shorts come in men’s sizes S to XXL in 10 color combinations, including red and black, olive and black, and blue and orange.

They have a 4.6-star average rating based on over 33,700 reviews. “I'm a big guy, but these fit perfect,” one reviewer writes. “They're extremely comfortable. I liked these so much that I ordered a second pack. Amazing value.”

Get the Amazon Essentials Two-Pack of Performance Shorts for $14.90

7. This basic crewneck sweatshirt

Credit: Gildan These crewneck sweaters from Gildan are reminiscent of basic military pieces.

Go for a hint of nostalgia with this retro Gildan sweatshirt. It’s made of a cotton and polyester blend with a soft fleece lining. It has a dropped shoulder for a relaxed look and stretchy bands around the arm cuffs and bottom hem for a snugger fit around the waist and wrists. It comes in men’s sizes S to 3XL and is available in over 20 colors, including white, forest green, and black.

Over 25,000 reviews gave this a 4.7-star average rating. “The color is very vibrant and nice,” one reviewer writes. “Material is not cheap or thin. I have no complaints. Great price and exactly what I wanted. I would definitely buy it again.”

Get the Gildan Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt starting at $6.98

8. These compression tank tops

Credit: Neleus Get hugged in the right places with these compression tank tops from Neleus.

For workouts that require tighter-fitting clothing or for a good base layer, this three-pack of compression tanks is a steal. Made of polyester and spandex, they hug the body to provide support, prevent chafing, and potentially increase blood flow. They’re also moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool while you sweat. The tanks come in men’s sizes S to 3XL and in seven tri-color combinations.

More than 10,000 shoppers gave these tanks an average score of 4.3 stars. “These are made of skin-tight cooling material,” one reviewer writes. “If you're in a hot climate, these work well in preventing skin from sticking to things, and they do have a compression and slimming effect. If you already wear undershirts of a similar style, I highly recommend getting a set of these to try out.”

Get the Neleus Three-Pack of Compression Tank Tops for $21.89

9. This half-zip pullover sweater

Credit: Under Armour Adjust your comfort with this zip-up pullover by Under Armour.

This polyester pullover from Under Armour is quick-drying and soft, making it a great piece to layer in cooler temps. Its zipper closure allows for an on-the-go breeze when your workout gets a little too steamy. It comes in men’s sizes S to 4XL and is available in over 20 colors, including orange, teal, maroon, and grey.

It has a 4.7-star average rating based on 12,500 reviews. “This is the perfect zip,” one rave reviewer writes. “It’s nice and thin and can be worn during all seasons of the year. It's perfect for all occasions—pair it with sweats for a casual look or throw on a pair of jeans for a step up.”

Get the Under Armour 1/2 Zip-Up Sweater starting at $25.79

10. This eco-friendly fleece hoodie

Credit: Hanes Go basic with these fully zippered hoodies from Hanes.

Reach for this heavy-duty zip-up hoodie from Hanes when you need a bit more coverage on colder days. It’s made of cotton and recycled polyester—which gives plastic a second life—and claims to be pill-resistant. It’s equipped with deep front pockets, a ribbed waistline and cuffs, and a full zipper closure. It comes in men’s sizes S to 3XL and is available in over 10 colors, including light blue, black, and white.

The jacket has a 4.6-star average rating based on over a whopping 70,100 reviews. “You really can't beat this jacket,” one reviewer writes. “You’ll want to wear this with all of your lounge or activewear. It's easy to throw on or tie around your waist for when you need it.”

Get the Hanes Full-Zip Eco-Friendly Hoodie starting at $12.88

11. This classic track jacket

Credit: Adidas Capture that timeless tracksuit style with this jacket from Adidas.

Capture that sporty athletic look with this track jacket, which has a full-zipper closure and a stand-up collar for neck coverage. It’s made of recycled polyester, has a ribbed hem and cuffs, and features a classic regular fit. It comes in men’s sizes XS to 5XL and in over 10 colors, including light blue, red, steel blue, and grey.

Over 13,000 reviews gave this jacket a 4.7-star average rating. “This is an awesome jacket,” one happy reviewer writes. “Lightweight, airy and breathable. It is not tight and does not squeeze anywhere, and the fabric will give when you need to move. Silky polyester fabric feels great and glides on the skin.”

Get the Adidas Three-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket starting at $24.97

12. These moisture-wicking sweatbands

Credit: Poshei Keep the sweat out of your face with one of these handy headbands.

One surprising thing about pandemic hair: You might realize you look a little shaggier. But at the gym, it can get in the way. Before you get sweaty, grab one of these headbands. The workout accessory is lightweight, transports moisture away from the skin, and can keep sweat from annoyingly dripping into your eyes. It’s made of polyester and spandex for a cooling and stretchy piece. It comes in one size and is available in two color combinations.

It has a 4.4-star average rating based on 17,700 reviews. “Incredible value,” one reviewer writes. “Four headbands in four colors—a nice and comfortable product. Feels like these will last forever.”

Get the Peoshei Men’s Four-Pack of Sweatbands for $14.99

