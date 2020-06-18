I tried the Bandier activewear that celebrities are obsessed with—is it worth it?

Some people have a shoe problem, some people have a purse problem—I have a legging problem. I’m talking a closet full of over 45 pairs of leggings. For one human. According to my mother, it is more than a problem.

I have leggings from Aerie, from Lululemon, from Alo, from Nike—and now, most recently, from Bandier. I had first heard of Bandier from a fellow yoga teacher, who swore the leggings were well worth the $98 price tag. As someone who will toss $100+ at a pair of Lulus, I wasn't turned off by the high price but I was a little skeptical. Could there really be anything better than my favorite Lululemon Aligns?

Spoiler alert: No. But that doesn't mean I don't love Bandier—because I was pleasantly surprised by the brand, and the leggings (along with their most popular tank) have become staples in my weekly workout gear rotation. Here's my honest review of Bandier, and whether or not the trendy athletic gear is worth buying.

Why is everyone obsessed with Bandier?

Bandier is beloved by style influencers and celebrities alike for its luxury activewear, especially its leggings (Ashley Graham is regularly seen wearing them) and cult-favorite Rivington tank (models like Bella Hadid are big fans!). While the retailer is famous for its in-house brands including the celeb-favorite All-Access and Wesley lines, Bandier also sells high-end brands including Aviator Nation, Ragdoll LA, Spiritual Gangster, and Koral, which is a favorite of Jennifer Lopez.

What I like about Bandier

I tried out the All-Access Center Stage leggings, which are Bandier's best-selling leggings—the ones that everyone can't stop talking about. I was pleasantly surprised when they slipped on easily and the silky-smooth fabric felt supportive yet breathable. I've worn them for everything from running errands to sweating it out at an outdoor HIIT class. (And to anyone who does squats and knows the struggle of see-through leggings, these ones are completely opaque!)

Besides the amazingly comfortable fit and material, one of my absolute favorite things about the Center Stage leggings is that they do not give you the dreaded camel toe. And that's hard to find in a pair of leggings (even Aligns can do it sometimes). I was able to wear these all day and they never rode up, fell down, or had to be adjusted. It was like I wasn't even wearing pants—which, for someone who hates pants, is a dream come true.

As for the wildly popular Rivington tank, I didn't think it would be anything special but boy, was I wrong. The high neck is super flattering and it hugs your body without being too tight (a.k.a. you don't feel like you're squeezed in). I also like that it's a good length—not too short and not too long—and that the ribbed material is stretchy and soft.

What I don't like about Bandier

Maybe I'm a Lululemon snob but no matter how comfortable or supportive the material of Bandier's leggings are, they still don't compare to the buttery soft feeling of Align leggings. Plus, I prefer the wider waistband of Lululemon Aligns that lies flat against your skin. The Bandier waistband was a little stiffer and tighter than I typically prefer in my athletic leggings.

Another perk of Lululemon Align leggings over Bandier's Center Stage leggings is that you can choose different lengths for your Aligns. I.e. Bandier might not be a great choice if you're someone who's very short or very tall, since it's just one-length-fits-all.

Is Bandier activewear worth buying?

Has Bandier replaced Lululemon as my all-time favorite legging brand? No. However, I do think that the Center Stage leggings are well worth the splurge. Not only are they comfortable, breathable, and flattering (a tough combo to find in athletic leggings!), but they're also incredibly versatile—i.e. you can wear them for any workout (from low-intensity yoga to high-intensity sprinting) and for everyday activities like brunch with friends or running to the grocery store.

And as for the Rivington tank, I love the fit and the feel but I'm just not someone who would spend that much on a basic tank top. However, if you're comfortable shelling out a little extra, it's a great piece to add to your athleisure collection. I would 10 out of 10 recommend it to anyone—and if it's good enough for Jennifer Aniston, it's good enough for me.

