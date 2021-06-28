10 shirts that rock this summer’s trendy camp collar

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A camp collar shirt is a button-down that wards away the formalities of a tie or collar button and invokes a sense of breezy coolness. Its short hem is best left untucked, while its roomy fit allows for easy unbuttoning. Adored by vacationers, hipsters, and golf-crazy retirees alike, the camp collar shirt is the epitome of summer comfort. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best ones—from pattern-heavy designs to solid color simplicity—that’ll have you feeling like you’re on a permanent vacation.

1. This simple camp shirt that comes in a variety of lengths

Credit: Bonobos This relaxed fit shirt comes in long, short, or regular lengths.

For a classic camp collar shirt, enter this offering from Bonobos, which is made of a breezy linen/lyocell blend. It has a relaxed fit that offers extra room in the shoulders and chest for a loose-hanging silhouette. The versatile shirt comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL, in regular, short, and long lengths, and in eight patterns and colors.

“In classic Bonobos fashion, this shirt has a flawless fit, quality fabric, and remarkable craft,” one reviewer says. “Feels soft and durable, not to mention looks handsome.”

Get the Relaxed Fit Camp Collar Shirt from Bonobos for $89

2. This embroidered camp shirt with pleats

Credit: Cubavera Four front-facing pockets and embroidery are traditional of the Cuban-style guayabera shirt.

Meet the guayabera: a warm weather camp collar shirt known for its vertical rows of pleats. Popular in Cuba, Mexico, and South America, this shirt is sought after in tropical climates for its breathable linen and feather weight. Equipped with four front-facing pockets and notched button sleeves, this one from Cubavera is a textured twist on the traditional camp shirt. It comes in men’s sizes S to 5XL and is available in nine colors, including pink, lilac, natural linen, and blue.

Get the Cubavera Men's Short Sleeve Linen Guayabera from Amazon for $69.99

3. This tie-dye camp collar shirt

Credit: J.Crew These wild camp collar shirts are psychedelic fun.

This party-ready top has just the right amount of funk to stand out this summer, whether you pair it with light-wash jeans or khaki chino shorts. Its boxy fit makes it shorter in length and roomier around the chest. Grab this camp shirt in men’s sizes XS to XL, in a reddish orange tie-dye, or a blue and indigo stripe dye.

“As always, J.Crew is on point, with style, comfort and fit,” one reviewer says. “Great camp collar tie-dye shirt for spring and summer. On trend and comfortable; pairs great with denim shorts or white denim for a slightly dressier look.”

Get the Short Sleeve Camp Collar Harbor Shirt in Tie-Dye from J.Crew for $69.50

4. This Japanese camp collar shirt in a bandana print

Credit: Todd Snyder Bandana prints continue to rise in popularity, and Todd Snyder is on the trend.

Leave it to designer Todd Snyder and his eponymous fashion house to craft an interesting pattern for the summer. Made from soft cotton sourced from Japan, this shirt features vented side seams and a modern slim fit. The allover black paisley makes it a trendy tropical choice, while the open collar ups its inherent coolness factor. Available in men’s sizes XS to XL, the shirt also comes in tie-dye and striped patterns.

Get the Japanese Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt in Black Bandana from Todd Snyder for $158

5. This breathable striped shirt

Credit: Target Vertical lines accent this regular fit camp collar shirt from Target.

Combat the warm weather in this airy linen camp shirt from Target that's available in eight patterns—including stripes. You won’t even have to worry about wrinkles: The fabric is blended with cotton, which helps withstand creasing. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL, in big, big and tall, or tall fits.

“Wow, this item is perfect for hot summer days,” one reviewer praises. “It has a nice fit to it. I'm slim and don't feel like it's too baggy or too ‘grandpa’ looking.” Another person raves about the tall fit in particular: “I’m only 6 feet, but I find that square hem shirts in regular fit, always seem to be too short on my torso. I’m so glad Target started carrying tall sizes, this fits great.”

Get the Goodfellow & Co Regular Fit Camp Collar Short Shirt from Target for $19.99

6. This resort-worthy floral shirt

Credit: H&M This camp collar shirt shows off a relaxed fit and vibe for the summer.

Covered in botanical artwork, this camp shirt screams I’m vacation-ready. Its straight cut creates a boxy, relaxed silhouette, while the drapey viscose material ensures a cool vibe. Style it with a pair of jean shorts to capture that nostalgic feeling this summer. It’s ready to wear in men’s sizes XS to XXL and is available in five plant-inspired patterns.

The shirt has garnered a 4.7-star rating from hundreds of H&M shoppers. “Very comfortable and breezy shirt,” one reviewer gushes. “This is a relaxed, balanced print that works well with beige shorts. The fabric is just the right thickness and softness for me. I recommend this shirt as a staple for sunny weather!”

Get the Patterned Resort Shirt from H&M for $12.99

7. This shirt with textured vertical lines

Credit: Madewell Textured stripes are a nice touch on this Madewell camp collar shirt.

Here’s a garment detailed with vertically stitched stripes, making it more visually interesting to onlookers. It’s boxy in the chest and shoulders and slightly oversized. Available in men’s sizes XS to XL and in three colors, this is one of Madewell’s most popular summer offerings.

“I absolutely love this shirt,” one reviewer says. “Definitely good to take the oversized nature of the shirt into consideration. I usually wear a large but a medium fit perfectly! Would recommend this to anyone!”

Get the Easy Camp Shirt in Textured Stripe from Madewell for $69.50

8. This single-pocket linen shirt

Credit: UNIQLO This boxy shirt is made up of a blend of linen and cotton.

If you’re all about the subtle details, this relaxed shirt comes equipped with only one pocket, as opposed to popular double-pocketed chest options. It’s available in men’s sizes XXS to 3XL and in six other colors, including orange, yellow, and different shades of grey.

Reviewers love this shirt for its oversized fit, easy care and handling, and multiple color options. “Fits great,” one reviewer says. “Love the stand/Cuban collar on this. Gives off a summer vibe. I sized up from my regular size for a more oversized/boxy fit.”

Get the Linen Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt from UNIQLO for $29.90

9. This vintage camp collar shirt

Credit: ASOS ASOS' take on the camp collar shirt is inspired by styles of the past.

Inspired by styles of decades past, this shirt is longer than others on this list. That length, alongside a large buttonless chest pocket, creates a retro look that’s appropriate for almost any occasion. Throw some jewelry into the mix, and you’ve got yourself a sophisticated and versatile garb fit for year-round comfort. Available in a striking rust-tinted orange, it comes in men’s sizes XS to XL.

Get the Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Relaxed Camp Collar Shirt from ASOS for $29

10. This tailored camp shirt for a slimmer look

Credit: Buck Mason This shirt from Buck Mason offers a tailored fit to the usual relaxed camp collar shirt.

With a snugger fit, this shirt is slightly cropped and is made of a blend of cotton and linen, making it an easy summertime shirt. It’s a great option for anyone who wants to avoid the usually boxy fit of modern camp shirts for something more fitted. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL and in a deep blue or plaid.

“Love this shirt,” one happy reviewer says. “Perfect for summer activities and work—right in the sweet spot of casual and dressier. Really nice solid navy colorway, and light and comfortable. The cut allows for a large range of motion.”

Get the Ocean Breeze Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Camp Shirt from Buck Mason for $95

