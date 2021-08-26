The 5 best things I've bought at Adidas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Make no mistake: I’m a brand snob when it comes to my activewear. You can blame my yoga instructor side gig, my five-day-a-week gym habit, or my role as style editor at Reviewed, but give me a pair of Lululemon leggings, some Under Armour socks, and an Athleta sports bra, and I’m good to go. The only other brand I rep as often as the above? Adidas. The obsession started with my first pair of three-stripe sneakers back in elementary school and has only grown since then.

While I’ve owned plenty of Adidas athleisure over the last couple decades, a few pieces have stood out, especially since remote work means I can live in my activewear. These are the five best things I’ve bought from Adidas recently, from my all-time favorite sneakers to a backpack I use every single day.



1. This supermodel-approved jacket

Credit: Adidas This is a great spring or fall athletic jacket.

Wearing a sports bra at the gym is all fun and games—until you have to walk outside into the brisk 6 a.m. air. That’s why I love a good jacket, and why I especially love this one. Designed as part of a collaboration with supermodel and #girlboss Karlie Kloss, the hoodless zip-up features trendy batwing sleeves—my favorite part!—and elastic cuffs at the wrists and waist. It’s easy to zip on and off, offers a relaxed fit in my usual size small, and feels lightweight. The recycled polyester fabric keeps me warm enough on the walk to my car without being too stifling when I’m still sweating from my workout.

Available in olive green, it comes in women’s sizes XS to XL.

Get the Karlie Kloss Cover-Up Jacket from Adidas for $90

2. These wildly popular sneakers

Credit: Adidas & Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton I've never had any issues with my NMDs over the years.

Hands down, the NMDs are the most comfortable running shoes I’ve ever put on my feet—and they’re the only style I’ll buy now. I’ve owned three pairs over the years (soon to be four!) and they never fail to impress me. I find the knit upper breathable, lightweight, and comfy and it fits well in my usual size 8.5. My foot feels securely supported and walking in the shoes is similar to walking in a pair of slippers—they’re that comfortable. I also appreciate that there’s zero break-in period and I’ve never once experienced blisters or aches from the NMDs, no many how many hours I’m on my feet.

Available in 13 colors, they come in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 10.5.

Get the NMD_R1 from Adidas for $140

3. This mini backpack

Credit: Adidas & Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton I own the backpack in olive green but it also comes in four other colors including mint and burgundy.

I got this backpack for Christmas in 2020 and have used it every day since—that’s not an exaggeration. The olive green color pairs prettily with my all-black gym attire and the padded straps are comfortable for carrying around the weight room. It’s the ideal size for a gym bag: It’s small enough that it’s easy to sling over my back as I move from machine to machine yet roomy enough to contain all of my workout essentials, including my Versa Grips (which are grips that help you hold onto heavy weights), AirPods Pro, change of clothes and shoes, deodorant, wallet, and toiletries.

It has a zippered main compartment so everything stays safely inside along with an exterior zippered pocket and two pockets on the sides that can fit my Blender Bottle and Yeti water bottle. It comes in six colors, from black to mint.

Get the Adidas Women's Essentials Backpack from Amazon for $40.04

4. This minimalist sweatshirt

Credit: Adidas This pullover is as great for running errands as it is for lounging.

I’m someone who works from home and someone who is always cold. That means that my everyday uniform consists of joggers and sweatshirts. One of my favorite loungewear pieces is this pullover from Adidas. I ordered it in medium, a size up from my usual small, to give it an oversized fit. The length isn’t too long or too short—it hits right above my hips so I can wear it with both high-waisted and mid-waisted bottoms. Most importantly, the fleece interior is so cozy that it feels like I’m wearing pajamas while I’m working at my desk or running errands.

Available in five colors, the sweatshirt comes in women’s sizes XS to XL.

Get the Adicolors Fleece Sweatshirt from Adidas for $50

5. This supportive sports bra

Credit: Adidas I wear this sports bra for running, lifting, and yoga.

In my mind, when it comes to sports bras, too much of a good thing actually is a good thing—in that you can never own too many. Of all the ones I have, I’m a big fan of this Adidas one. Made of a sweat-wicking blend of recycled polyester and elastane, it’s stretchy enough to feel comfortable yet snug enough to minimize bouncing. It looks stylish whether layered underneath a tank top or on its own, and it dries within 30 minutes of leaving the gym or yoga class.

Available in four colors, it comes in women’s sizes XS to 2X. I wear a size 34C bra and found the size small to fit well.

Get the Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra from Adidas for $30

