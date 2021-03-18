The 8 best places to buy men's jeans online

As long as you keep putting your pants on one leg at a time, you might as well slip your legs into some denim. Jeans are still the go-to, wear-anywhere option for outfitting your lower half in durable materials across a range of styles, from contemporary slim cuts to classic straight-leg varieties.

With seemingly every big-box retailer, chain clothing store, and niche online menswear shop hawking denim, it can be difficult to know where to focus your attention—and your hard-earned cash. That’s where this guide comes in. Below are eight of the best places to shop for men’s jeans right now, including Levi's, Uniqlo and, of course, Amazon.

1. Nordstrom for its diversity of designers

Credit: Rag & Bone/Topman Shop Nordstrom for its vast selection of styles and brands.

The clothing giant has more than 1,000 options for men, covering all categories and prices. Old-school stalwarts like Lee and Wrangler are joined by pricey designers like Saint Laurent and Zenga. The site is also loaded with middle-ground pairs from Rag & Bone, Joe’s, Topman, Bonobos, and more. Jeans at Nordstrom come in waists from 28 inches to 58 inches and inseams from 30 inches to 36 inches.

To find your favorites, use the navigation bar on the left side of the screen to toggle between brands, fits, colors, prices, and even “denim trends,” which narrows your search to extra-specific options like "ripped and distressed" or "selvedge" (a style that's marked by the line of fabric you see when you cuff the hem).

Shop men’s jeans at Nordstrom

2. Levi’s for all the classic fits

Credit: Levi's After all these years, Levi's remains a go-to for great denim.

You can't talk about denim without talking about Levi's. The company pioneered the original blue jeans way back in 1873, forever changing how we dress our legs. Today, Levi’s is as relevant as ever, with denim available in a variety of styles. Jeans at Levi's come in waists from 26 inches to 66 inches and inseams from 28 inches to 40 inches.

The 501 Original Fit made the brand a household name and continues to draw fans to its tried-and-true straight-leg jeans. The 511 fits slimmer and the 510 offers an even skinnier option. Additional fits include tapered, relaxed, bootcut, and loose, which are all available in multiple washes as well as stretch and non-stretch fabric, so you’ll find something you like no matter how you wear your jeans.

Shop men’s jeans at Levi’s

3. Everlane for effortless looks

Credit: Everlane Move freely with Everlane's four-way stretch organic denim.

Everlane is an online-only favorite that’s known for its transparent pricing (read: it reveals all of the true costs of each product so you know what you're paying for) and ethical approach to manufacturing. That ethos extends to the company’s denim, which Everlane claims is made in an eco-friendly facility and is built to last. Rather than overloading you with options, the retailer gives you just a handful of classic colors and fits. Jeans at Everlane come in waists from 28 inches to 35 inches and inseams from 28 inches to 34 inches.

Stock up on the four-way stretch organic cotton jeans for $78 each, which are part of the brand’s “uniform” collection, which focuses on basic, everyday wear. They have a 4.7-star rating from more than 400 reviewers. You could stop right there, but if it’s an eye-catching cuff you’re after, spend a few extra bucks on the selvedge slim fit jeans.

Shop men’s jeans at Everlane

4. Gap for nostalgia

Credit: Gap Gap has been tastefully covering legs since 1969.

If you demand a wide selection of styles, colors, and fits, you'll find it all at Gap. While today the store is a ubiquitous sight in malls (remember malls?) and carries a large assortment of attire, its denim history runs deep, with a pedigree dating back to 1969 San Francisco. In fact, the company was founded with the express purpose of providing its customers with better jeans.

The Gap’s website currently carries more than 200 options, from super skinny to relaxed, and many pairs have built-in "GapFlex"—a blending of spandex into the cotton—for extra comfort and stretch. Jeans at Gap come in waists from 28 inches to 42 inches and inseams from 28 inches to 34 inches. Hey, more than 50 years of shoppers can’t be wrong.

Shop men’s jeans at The Gap

5. Amazon for its massive selection

Credit: Nudie/Mavi/Amazon Amazon has everything. Yes, even jeans.

It may not be the first place you think of for snatching up menswear, but Amazon gets a nod for its wide selection and brand diversity. Levi’s, Lee, and Wrangler are joined by Lucky Brand, Carhartt, and even the mega-retailer’s own brand, Amazon Essentials. Sort by brand, fit, or ratings to find the right style for you. Jeans at Amazon come in waists from 26 inches to 66 inches and inseams from 26 inches to 40 inches.

With several options featuring more than 30,000 four-star ratings, you can read through customer reviews before making your selection. Prices start under $25, and waist sizes range from 26 to 66, so there really is something for almost everyone.

Shop men’s jeans at Amazon

6. Uniqlo for its high-quality Japanese denim

Credit: Uniqlo Uniqlo makes high-quality Japanese denim accessible to everyone.

In high fashion circles, Japan is famous for its denim, and enthusiasts shell out top dollar for the best Japanese-made jeans. Uniqlo found a way to bring that denim to the masses, which is good news for those who want some money left over to line their new pockets. The company offers a range of fits and styles, but the stretch selvedge jeans are one of the best buys you’ll find, providing the look, feel, and quality that’s typically associated with products far above its $50 price point. (You may be tempted to fill your cart with multiple pairs!) Jeans at Uniqlo come in waists from 27 inches to 48 inches and inseams from 30 inches to 36 inches.

Uniqlo also provides a bonus to online shoppers: Select "alterations" at checkout to specify your inseam to the half-inch and to choose your preferred hem stitch. Simple alterations are free, while more elaborate work tops out at just $10.

Shop men’s jeans at Uniqlo

7. Mott & Bow for its generous home try-on program

Credit: Mott and Bow Jeans so comfortable, you can sit on a log.

Buying anything online can pose challenges, but clothing contains an inherent risk: How do you know an item will fit? Different brands and styles are sized differently even when they're supposedly based on actual measurements, so a 32-inch waist at one store might not match up exactly with a 32 at another. That’s why Mott & Bow’s home try-on program feels both revolutionary and incredibly obvious at the same time. Purchase a pair online, and you can add a second size to your order to ensure you get the right fit. Keep the one you want, and return the other for free with the prepaid return label. Jeans at Mott & Bow come in waists from 27 inches to 42 inches and inseams from 30 inches to 34 inches.

Helpful policy aside, Mott & Bow offers three fits—skinny, slim, and straight—multiple styles, and enough colors to stock your wardrobe with a lifetime supply of denim (or however many pairs you want to buy at $100-plus each). That denim is exceedingly comfortable, and because the company has a direct-to-consumer model with no physical stores, they’re able to source premium denim at a lower price than many others in the market.

Shop men’s jeans at Mott & Bow

8. Mavi for contemporary styles

Credit: Mavi Mavi's comfortable SuperMove denim is perfect for traveling and commuting.

Founded in Turkey in 1991, Mavi jeans are now sold all over the world. You’re likely to find a pair at your favorite department store, but you can skip the racks and browse an even larger selection online. The style options have monikers like James (skinny), Josh (bootcut), and Zach (straight leg). Fabrics range from rugged medium-weight denim to SuperMove, an ultra-stretchy choice that’s comfortable for traveling and commuting or just curling up on the couch. Ensure you pick the best jeans for your body by using the website’s fit guide, which provides details on rise and fit through the hip, thigh, and leg opening. Jeans at Mavi come in waists from 28 inches to 50 inches and inseams from 28 inches to 36 inches.

Shop men’s jeans at Mavi

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.