The 12 best places to buy dresses online

There's a dress for every occasion these days, whether you're looking for a casual midi for everyday wear, a figure-hugging mini for date night, or a glitzy ballgown for a milestone events. Shopping online for dresses has never been easier, with plenty of retailers offering a variety of styles and shipping options, from curbside pickup to free shipping. Rather than spending hours in the changing room under unflattering fluorescent lighting, you can browse the season's latest picks from the comfort of your own home. Here, the 12 best places to shop for the dresses of your dreams.

1. Nordstrom

Credit: Loveappella With a selection like that, you're bound to find a dress for every season.

Our favorites: Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress—$47.60 and Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress—$38.90

Sizes: 2-16, XXS-XXL

Prices: 👗 👗

Return/Exchange Policy: On a case-by-case basis

Nordstrom is the spot for all the hottest, on-trend designers boasting both bold designs and casual looks. Its plethora of navigation tools make searching through the inventory of 8,500 dresses a breeze. Filter by style and occasion—maternity, work, vacation, casual, and more—as well as by brand, color, length, material, and sleeve length. Nordstrom offers affordable options as well as designer duds on sale, so it’s a solid place to shop no matter your budget. If you pick up your online purchase in-store, you’re eligible for free gift wrapping.

Shop dresses at Nordstrom

2. Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Old Navy's softer side shows through in its dainty dresses.

Our favorites: Sleeveless Waist-Defined V-Neck Dress—$24 and Jersey-Knit Swing Dress—$15

Sizes: XS-4X

Prices: 👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 45 days

Looking for a simple dress to show off at brunch or something breezy to keep you cool when you’re A/C is malfunctioning? There’s a store for that, and it’s called Old Navy. The iconic all-American brand has long been a staple for basics like sweats and hoodies, but its dresses have become increasingly popular over the last couple years.

Once you get to the main dress page, search by category like swing, waist-defined, and shift, or browse through the dedicated women’s plus section. If you can’t wait for your package to arrive in the mail, simply place your order and pick it up in-store or curbside in two hours or less.

Shop dresses at Old Navy

3. Anthropologie

Credit: Misa/Anthropologie You don't need a plane ticket when Anthropologie's playful dresses take you to your happy place.

Our favorites: Elyse Bias Slip Dress—$118 and Robin Tiered Mini Dress—$138

Sizes: XXS-XL, 00-26

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 60 days

Here at Reviewed, we love Anthropologie for its eclectic designs that have a bohemian, festival-chic feel both visually and physically. While the retailer is a go-to destination for boho-chic home goods, its clothing—and specifically its whimsical dresses—are equally magazine-worthy.

On the dresses landing page, browse the lefthand side for anything from plus size-dresses to little white dresses, then filter by sleeve length, color, dress length, and more. The "Complete the Look" tab on each product page is a helpful way to envision how you can create an entire outfit out of your dress.

There are also plenty of dresses for weddings. If you're a guest, search by the type of wedding, like beach or black tie. If you’re the bride or a bridesmaid, head to BHLDN, which is Anthropologie's sister site devoted to all things wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and every bridal accessory you can think of.

Because Anthro is on the pricier side, you may want to sign up for AnthroPerks, a free loyalty program that grants you free shipping on orders above $50, members-only discounts, first dibs on new arrivals, and a special surprise on your birthday.

Shop dresses at Anthropologie

4. Target

Credit: Ava & Viv/Wild Fable Target's blend of in-house labels and affordable brands make it the ultimate dress shopping destination.

Our favorites: Universal Thread Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress—$15 and Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress—$20

Sizes: XXS-4X, 00-30

Prices: 👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 90 days

Target almost never fails to disappoint with its virtually limitless supply of everyday essentials and affordable fashion finds. And its dress selection? Ideal for when you’re looking to add basic staples and matches-with-everything hues to your wardrobe without blowing your budget.

The mega retailer holds your hand in facilitating the dress shopping experience: Select by color, size, type (think empire waist or tunic), neckline, pattern, and more. While Target does have a sizable inventory of plus-size garments, you’ll have to go to a separate section, which is equally easy to navigate—and easy on the eyes and wallet. The unedited photos of everyday customers wearing their clothing are especially helpful when shopping for dresses at Target so you can envision how they’ll look on your own body.

Through Shipt, you can opt for same-day delivery or curbside pickup using the Target app. These convenient shipping options are useful if you want the immediacy of shopping in a brick-and-mortar store without feeling overwhelmed by endless aisles and crowds.

Shop dresses at Target

5. Macy’s

Credit: Alex Evenings/Ralph Lauren When it comes to dress options, Macy's has real range.

Our favorites: Columbia Women's PFG Freeze III Dress—$50 and Calvin Klein Scuba Crepe Sheath Dress—$89.98

Sizes: S-4XL, 2-28

Prices: 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 90 days, although Last Act clearance items must be returned within 30 days, and select dresses must be returned within 60 days.

Macy’s makes shopping for dresses not only convenient but fun. Navigate through the department store’s selection of 6,700 options a myriad of ways. On the main dress page, start by selecting from categories like wedding guest, work, going out and more. On the lefthand side, you’ll be prompted to tick off even more specific elements, like mother of the bride or prom. If you want to shop the newest trends, Macy’s has its Dress Refresh section, featuring an eye-catching montage of what’s hot right now with helpful styling tips. Shopping for plus-size dresses is also a cinch at Macy’s, where you'll find sporty to sophisticated styles.

What’s great about Macy’s is that it offers “it” brands that teeter on the affordable side—like Calvin Klein, Kensie, and Tommy Hilfiger—so you can feel confident in your dress without spending hundreds or thousands.

Shop dresses at Macy’s

6. Madewell

Credit: Madewell Madewell proves wearing dresses doesn't have to mean dressing up.

Our favorites: Linen-Blend Alexandra Button-Front Mini Dress—$88 and Lightspun Button-Front Midi Dress—$108

Sizes: XS-3X, 00-16

Prices: 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

Madewell offers dresses in boxy, airy cuts that provide plenty of breathing room in patterns and hues that veer on androgynous—think vertical stripes, cargo and plaid. With just over 100 styles to choose from, the selection is both vast enough to please even the pickiest dresser and limited enough to not feel overwhelming.

Once you’re on the dresses landing page, you can shop by casual, denim, midi, and more, and then choose your preferred length color and material (Madewell’s proprietary Airyterry and Superbrushed materials consistently receive great reviews). Not sure what to get? The retailer brings a sense of the IRL shopping experience to your home with complementary video chats. Simply book a free session with one of the in-house stylists who can advise on the best dress for your body and lifestyle.

Shop dresses at Madewell

7. Amazon

Credit: Ecowish/Romwe Unsurprisingly, Amazon's inventory of budget dresses is unsurpassed.

Our favorites: Ecowish V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Dress—$19.98 and Romwe Floral Print Off Shoulder Trumpet Sleeve Dress—$19.99

Sizes: XXS-8X, 00-38, and 00P-18P

Prices: 👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

Where would our wardrobes—nay, our lives—be without Amazon? The retail giant may normally be the place you hit up for toilet paper or groceries, but its style selection is nothing to sneeze at either. The dresses landing page is broken down into three helpful sections: categories (like casual and cocktail), featured deals (which are discounts on new products), and lightning deals (which expire in two to six hours to inspire you to act fast). When shopping for your dress, be sure to scope out the reviews, which get particularly helpful—and heated—on Amazon.

Need your dress, like, yesterday? Take advantage of Amazon Prime, which grants you free two-day shipping on select items, exclusive deals for members, and more.

Shop dresses on Amazon

8. Modcloth

Credit: Modcloth Half the fun of shopping for dresses at Modcloth is allowing a wave of nostalgia to wash over you.

Our favorites: Overall Winner Jumper—$69 and Date Night Done Right A-Line Dress—$59

Sizes: 00-28, XXS-4X

Prices: 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days for returns; 60 days for exchanges

Modcloth has dresses for every event, including work, cocktail parties, and even weddings. On the lefthand side of the dresses landing page, simply select your occasion, color, length, and more. Boasting an overarching vintage vibe, each dress comes in an inclusive range of sizes. If you’re unsure of where to begin your search, consult the "Now Trending" tab under dresses, which showcases what other customers are searching for, like 1960’s-inspired and floral dresses.

Worried about finding the right dress size and style online? No sweat—Modcloth’s style assistants can help via chat, phone, or email.

Shop dresses at Modcloth

9. Bloomingdale’s

Credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA/Estelle Plus Bloomie's designer dresses will make you want to add to little brown bag—stat.

Our favorites: Eileen Fisher Scoop Neck Midi Tank Dress—$198 and Karen Kane Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress—$118

Sizes: XXS-4X, 00-26

Prices: 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 90 days for most regular-priced purchases, and 30 days for Final Offer purchases. Exclusions apply on certain designer dresses.

With nearly 3,000 dresses to choose from, Bloomie's has a user-friendly interface in place to help you choose your dream dress. While the department store is most coveted for its high-end offerings from designers like Herve Leger, Emporio Armani, Theory, and more, you can also score a stunning dress for well under $200.

If you’re shopping on a budget, you’re not relegated to sorting prices from low to high. Under sales and offers on the left, score haute couture at clearance prices, or pick dresses that grant you Loyalist points, where you’ll be eligible for free shipping and $25 off for every $5,000 you spend (we know, we know, that’s a lot of money, but it could be worth it if Bloomingdale’s happens to be your retailer of choice). For that coveted in-store boutique shopping experience, book a virtual session with a stylist who can walk you through your dress options as if you were in store.

Shop dresses at Bloomingdale’s

10. Asos

Credit: ASOS/Missguided ASOS pioneers dress trends and sells them at fair prices.

Our favorite: Topshop Baby Doll Mini Dress—$56 and Asos Design Cami Midi Sundress—$40

Sizes: 00-26, XXS-XXL

Prices: 👗 👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 28 days for full refund, 29 to 45 days for gift voucher

The trendiest of the trend-setters shop at Asos, where you'll find a healthy mix of casual and red-carpet-ready dresses at all price points. The U.K.-based retailer carries both its in-house eponymous brand, as well as other popular labels like Topshop and Ted Baker.

There are two entryways into shopping for dresses at Asos: by fit, like curve and plus-size or petite, or by "edit," like modest or sustainable fashion. Once you arrive at the dresses landing page, you can narrow down your search even more by specific elements like fuller bust or above the knee. If you’re based in the U.S., you can sign up for premier delivery for $19 a year, which grants you two-day shipping on all orders. Think of it as the fashion-forward version of Amazon Prime.

Shop dresses at Asos

11. Zara

Credit: Zara With Zara dresses, dare to bare it all or class it up for the workplace.

Our favorites: Linen Blend Tank Dress—$39.90 and Printed Midi Dress—$69.90

Sizes: XS-XL

Prices: 👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

Shopping for dresses online at Zara feels like far more of a luxurious experience than their prices might indicate. Featuring a highly curated selection of dresses borrowing from both Spanish and TikTok influences, Zara provides a mix of pieces at every price. What makes it a holistic shopping experience is the “Wear With” feature on each product page, which offers accessory suggestions to help you envision how to style your look day to day.

You can search for the likes of mini, shirtdress, or sleeveless dresses, and from there, narrow down your preferred color, price, and size. To admire its “lookbook” presentation of all dresses, stay on the main dress landing page. Hint: In the top right corner, find "View," and move the cursor around until you’ve got your desired number of product icons on the screen.

Shop dresses at Zara

12. Farfetch

Credit: Tadashi Shoji/Isabel Marant For glitzy gowns and minimalist staples, this designer hub is full of dresses for every lifestyle.

Our favorites: Reformation Carolena Floral Print Midi Dress—$260 and Lisa Von Tang Silk Dress—$141

Sizes: XXXS-7X, 0-24

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policies: 14 days

Farfetch is one of the internet’s top destinations for brands that frequent the runways of Paris, New York, and Milan Fashion Week. You can narrow down your search by category (like sundresses), designer (like Chanel, Versace or Yves Saint Laurent), and even request 90-minute or same-day shipping in certain locations. The dresses range from bedazzled and out-there to pared-down and polished. If you have a certain style in mind, you can also sort by "Shop By" on the top left, and go for the likes of edgy or minimalist. Keep in mind that many of the pieces feature European sizing—if it’s throwing you off, head to the size guide on the product page, and it’ll convert it to U.S. sizing.

Don’t let the pricey haute couture labels deter you—driving a considerable amount of traffic to Farfetch is its Pre-Owned section, offering authenticated pre-loved designer goods for a fraction of the retail price. Most notably, Farfetch encourages you to shop vintage which it says can reduce your carbon, water, and waste footprint. The retailer even developed a handy calculator to help you visualize just how much you’re able to reduce your impact with each pre-owned purchase.

Shop dresses at Farfetch

