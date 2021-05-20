11 skorts that prove the '90s trend is cool again

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Skorts—a portmanteau of skirt and short—are the reverse mullet of fashion, all “business in the front, party in the back." You get the dressier look of a short skirt as you enter a room with the modesty and casual chill of built-in shorts to prevent any surprise underwear appearances a la Marilyn Monroe. Reminiscent of the '90s when skorts last reigned supreme, these functional bottoms are once again in style. You'll find one for every style and budget from brands like Lululemon, Girlfriend Collective, and Alo Yoga.

1. This editor-favorite Shein skort

Credit: Shein This budget-friendly skort is both comfortable and stylish.

Meet the skort that more than 10,000 Shein shoppers are raving about. Available in women's sizes XS to XL, it has a trendy asymmetrical hem, a tie belt, and a flattering high waist.

It's the one thing our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, wears over and over again. "I own it in four colors and it's so comfortable and just the right length," she says. "I've worn it probably hundreds of times at this point. My go-to in the summer! It’s like a skirt but without the added worry of flashing anyone."

Get the Solid Self-Tie High-Rise Skort from Shein for $8

2. This Lululemon tennis skort

Credit: Lululemon This Lululemon tennis skort is ideal for work (from home), play and everything in between.

While Lululemon labels this customer favorite as a skirt, it comes with a surprise underneath: lightweight, sweat-wicking bicycle shorts. The liner and back come with pockets to stash all your belongings, and it features preppy pleats on the back for that classic tennis skirt look. It comes in women sizes 0 to 14.

Customers say the skirt is a great option for those of all heights looking for extra thigh and bottom coverage both on and off the court. "The Pace Rival Skort is the best fitting, most comfortable tennis skort ever!" one fan raves. "I now own seven of them."

Get the Pace Rival Skirt No Panels 15" from Lululemon for $68

3. This subtle high-low Target skort

Credit: All In Motion This skort does it all—from keeping you dry to feeling covered.

If you’re looking for even more coverage, opt for this skort, which dips slightly longer in the back. It features two zippered side pockets and a hidden passport pocket for secure storage. The quick-drying recycled polyester material also offers four-way stretch so you can move freely. Available in four muted colors, the skort comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

"It is so nice to bend over and not worry about my butt hanging out!" raves one reviewer. "I love that I can wear this for yard work, a hike, or a casual dinner."

Get the All in Motion Women's Stretch Woven Skorts 18.5" from Target for $28

4. This sporty Columbia skort

Credit: Columbia Durable materials and elegant detailing make this Columbia skort a total winner.

Columbia is known for all things rugged and durable, yet it managed to design a skort that screams athleisure. Its fashion-forward style features shirred detailing, built-in biker shorts, and a high waistband. It also claims to offer "advanced UV protection" to help keep skin covered from the hot summer sun. The skort comes in five neutral colors and in women's sizes XS to 3X.

One 5-star reviewer details their favorite features of the skort: "The wide stretch waistband is super comfy and the stretchy under-shorts fit tight and smooth without compression. The skirt has enough stretch for wide stepping and climbing. I'm happy that the skirt length is below your fingertips and can be cinched up for those that want it shorter."

Get the Columbia Women's Anytime Casual Skort from Dick's Sporting Goods for $39.99

5. This size-inclusive Girlfriend Collective skort

Credit: Girlfriend Collective This high-waisted Girlfriend Collective skort will help you make the most of summer.

Boasting over 2,500 5-star reviews, this Girlfriend Collective skort is the answer to almost every summer wardrobe question. The compressive shorts and side slits are ideal for working out while the sleek design won't look out of place on a night out. It even has mesh pockets for your belongings. Made of recycled water bottles, the skort comes in women's sizes XXS to 6X.

"I truly love this skort!" one shopper gushes. "I wear it with tees, collared shirts, tennis shoes, and heels. You can dress it up or down and it’s so comfortable. I want one in every color."

Get the Skort from Girlfriend Collective for $58

6. This stretchy Spanx skort

Credit: Spanx The Spanx skort delivers the compression of shapewear with the lightweight performance of a tennis skirt.

Spanx is so much more than a shapewear brand. Its Get Moving skort offers the brand's tucked-in feeling, uber-flattering silhouette, and comfy four-way stretch—all in skirt form. It comes in women's sizes XS to XL.

"This was my first Spanx skirt, and I have to say the fit is superb," one Nordstrom shopper says. "I am a 10 to 12, but with a curvy fit, and many skirts just don't have a high enough rise in the back to cover. This skirt delivers in fit in that the waistband is wide and the rise is high in the back and there is enough stretch to cover the bum. And it looks good—not too much flare and just the right length."

Get the Spanx Get Moving Skort at Nordstrom for $78

7. This casual Athleta skort

Credit: Athleta The high, wide waistband is a crowd favorite.

According to more than 2,700 Athleta shoppers, this skort is a must-buy for warmer weather. Available in five neutral colors and earth tones, it's made of a lightweight, fast-drying polyester-spandex blend that feels like your favorite pair of workout leggings yet looks stylish enough to wear to brunch or a backyard BBQ. It comes in women's sizes 0 to 26.

Get the Soho Skort from Athleta for $59

8. This trendy American Eagle denim skort

Credit: American Eagle Dress this distressed skort up or down for a trendy, comfortable look.

For a fashion trip back to the ‘90’s, you’ll love this retro skort with modern touches. It stays on-trend with buttons galore, tasteful frays and rips, a marbled texture, and the highest waist American Eagle has to offer. It comes in women's sizes 00 to 14.

Take it from this fan: “I was hesitant to commit to a skort but I was blown away. The length is perfect—I don’t like skirts that are too short. The wash is a beautiful blue. The buttons on the front look amazing. I felt so comfortable in this skort. Don’t wait for this to sell out. It’s a summer staple."

Get the Denim Mom Skort from American Eagle for $59.95

9. This Kohl's utility skort

Credit: Sonoma Goods for Life Sonoma Goods for Life makes a skort that's as comfy to wear as it is cool to look at.

Don't be fooled by the tough-looking exterior—this skort is deceptively comfortable, according to reviewers. Made of a soft cotton-spandex blend fabric, it features an elastic waistband, generous 17-inch inseam, and six handy pockets. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL and petite and regular lengths.

"At my age (50), it's hard to find things that look and are cut youthful without being too young," one woman says. "This skort is close to perfect. I am just under 5-foot-4 and the petite length is great. Comfy and stylish, this skirt will be my go-to all summer."

Get the Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Skort from Kohl’s for $21.24

10. This celeb-approved Alo Yoga skort

Credit: Alo Yoga This mean, green tennis skirt looks fierce on and off the court.

Take a page out of Kendall Jenner's style book—or rather a skort out of her closet—with this playful tennis skirt. It boasts lightweight performance jersey shorts underneath its pleats and has a snug waistband with the brand's recognizable logo. The skort, which comes in women's sizes XXS to L, is available in black or white as this eye-popping green—though the bold hue pairs swimmingly with the rest of the brand's tanks, bras, and hoodies from its Green Apple collection.

Note: This skort is currently sold out but Alo says it will restock soon, so you'll want to check back often if you want to snag one for yourself.

Get the Aces Tennis Skirt from Alo Yoga for $68

11. This dressy Revolve skort

Credit: Tularosa The celebrity-loved Tularosa skort strikes a balance between elegant and functional.

Can you wear a skort to a summer wedding? With this one, you just might be the comfiest—and best-dressed—guest in the room. Not to mention, it’s Carrie Underwood-approved. It's made of a silky and luxurious georgette fabric that's bedecked with sequined stripes for any formal-ish events you’ve got coming up, where you’d prefer to dance the night away without your underwear showing. It comes in women's sizes XXS to XL.

Get the Tularosa Emilia Skort from Revolve for $178

