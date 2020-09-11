10 things from Under Armour people keep buying over and over

With gyms reopening and the weather getting cooler, it might be the best time to invest in some new workout gear for fall. If you’re looking for quality performance pieces without the high price tag of some other higher-end brands, look no further than fan favorite Under Armour.

Under Armour’s brand was founded on one thing: Making an exceptional men’s base layer shirt with performance features like moisture-wicking, at a time when that didn’t exist. Since then, the brand has evolved into offering athletic wear and shoes for women, men, and kids, in many sport categories, and now face masks. Regardless of the brand’s expansion over the years, their ethos has remained the same, which is creating “performance solutions you never knew you needed and can’t imagine living without.” This has led to the brand's growing popularity with both consumers and athletes, including celebrity athletes like Tom Brady and Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock”.

If you want to train like "The Rock" or other celebrity athletes, you’re going to want gym gear that can live up for the performance. Below we’ve rounded up 10 of Under Armour’s most popular pieces that people can’t get enough of from base layers to shoes.

1. UA Play Up Shorts 3.0

Credit: Under Armour These shorts are so comfortable you can also sleep in them.

The Play Up Shorts 3.0 are designed for training activities like weight lifting and running. They are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and have anti-odor technology to help keep them fresh. These are one of the most popular pairs of shorts with more than 320 reviews and a 4.7-star rating Reviewers rave about the pockets and comfort of the shorts, one shopper finds them so comfortable they sleep in these shorts as well.

Get the Women's UA Play Up Shorts 3.0 starting at $18.99

2. HeatGear Armour Racer Tank

Credit: Under Armour You'll want these in all the colors.

This tank top is Under Armour's original performance base layer—a.k.a. the layer you put on first and take off last. It’s made of pinhole mesh which provides a nice balance between breathability and coverage. It dries quickly and the four-way stretch material moves with you to keep you comfortable. One of the most popular tank tops on the website, it boasts a 4.3-star rating and one frequent buyer writes, “I love these so much that I have eleven of them. As long as UA continues with the quality and releases new colors, I’ll keep buying.”

Get the Women's HeatGear Armour Racer Tank starting at $15.99

3. Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra

Credit: Under Armour The cross back provides excellent support.

Take your cycling, boxing, or weight training to the next level with this medium support bra. According to Under Armour, the elastic band has been updated for a super-smooth and soft feel. The bra is soft, breathable, and comes with removable cups. This highly-rated sports bra has a 4.4-star rating from 340 reviews. Despite this bra being designed for medium-impact activities, many enthusiastic buyers gush that they also love this bra for high-impact activities and the cross back provides excellent support for all cup sizes. One happy shopper writes, “I wear a pretty consistent 32D-DD, and while it says best for A-C cups, it works amazing for me! The crossed back really helps stabilize and support my boobs compared to a typical racerback.”

Get the Women's Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra starting at $26.99

4. HeatGear Armour Ankle Crop

Credit: Under Armour Wrap your legs in these compressive yet lightweight leggings.

Do you like your leggings to feel like they are keeping everything in place but not feel like you’re wearing thick fabric? If so, you’ll love the feel of these ankle crop tights. They have compression built-in making them feel supportive, but are made of Under Armour’s HeatGear fabric, which is lightweight and feels like second skin. One of the most loved leggings from Under Armour, they earned a 4.5-star rating from nearly 200 reviews. Happy customers repeatedly rave about how much they love these leggings, with one saying “I'm an avid weightlifter that sweats during exercise more than any one person should ever sweat. These are amazing, and I've since purchased them in two additional colors, and kind of just need all of them now.”

Get the Women's HeatGear Armour Ankle Crop for $45

5. UA Charged Impulse Running Shoes

Credit: Under Armour So lightweight you'll want to wear these all day.

Whether you're a serious runner or just want a comfortable shoe to wear all day, these shoes will exceed your expectations. The upper is made of a lightweight and breathable engineered mesh, which means your feet will feel supported without weighing you down. The midsole and outsole are strategically designed to keep cushioning minimal in low-impact zones and provide extra cushioning in high-impact zones where it’s needed most, making it comfortable but light.

From retail workers to runners, reviewers of these popular shoes agree that these are lightweight, comfortable, and supportive. Within the almost 200 reviews and 4.4-star rating, one avid runner writes, “[These shoes have] extreme comfort and support and I have terrible feet. [They're] definitely worth the buy.”

Get the Women's UA Charged Impulse Running Shoes starting at $45.99

6. UA Raid 10" Shorts

Credit: Under Armour One reviewer loved these so much they bought 10 pairs.

Shoppers frequently reach for the UA Raid 10" Shorts because they are light, cool, and loose-fitting. They are made of ultra-soft and smooth fabric, offer four-way stretch for comfort, wick moisture to keep you dry, while also being very lightweight. They are one of the most popular men’s styles at Under Armour with 600 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer loved them so much he bought 10 pairs and another repeat shopper writes, “I've owned around eight pairs of UA raid 10" shorts from all different generations, and they're the best short I’ve ever seen. I’ve gotten multiple people to buy them too and they love them. Super comfy, they stretch in every direction.”

Get the Men's UA Raid 10" Shorts starting at $18.99

7. UA Project Rock 2 Training Shoes

Credit: Under Armour Train like "The Rock" in these shoes.

If you want to train like Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. “The Rock,” add these shoes to your cart immediately. The Project Rock 2 Training shoes are made for training in the gym just like the celebrity. These shoes are designed to help eliminate impact, provide stability, all while still being comfortable and flexible. These Johnson approved kicks have racked up almost 300 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. One serious weight lifter says they want to give these shoes 10 stars writing, “These shoes are hands down the best all-around trainer I've ever worn. I bodybuild, power lift, and cross-train/HIIT train in them and I'll never go back. I bought three colors in a matter of two weeks since I bought the first pair. 10 stars if possible!”

Get the Men's UA Project Rock 2 Training Shoes for $140

8. UA HeatGear Armour Long Sleeve Compression Shirt

Credit: Under Armour The underarm mesh panels will help keep you dry.

This is not your ordinary long sleeve shirt. With underarm mesh panels for ventilation, UPF 30 fabric to keep you protected from the sun, and anti-odor technology to keep the shirt fresh, it’s easy to see how this is one of the most sought after shirts with a 4.6-star rating and more than 400 reviews. Enthusiasts of this shirt say they love the fit, feel, and design of it with many saying that this is their “go-to” shirt for training.

Get the Men's UA HeatGear Armour Long Sleeve Compression Shirt for $34.99

9. UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve

Credit: Under Armour This shirt has a near cult-following.

This basic short sleeve shirt is anything but basic. This shirt has a near cult-following with a 4.4-star rating and more than 760 reviews. It’s loose and lightweight with a streamlined fit, meaning it won’t be overly baggy. It’s made of UA Tech fabric that is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and has a soft feel.

One buyer really put this shirt to the test and became an instant Under Armour fan saying, “I started today with a 6 a.m. run, went from there to the gym, then worked a physical job. I helped a relative move to a new apartment up two flights of stairs in 85-degree weather. Throughout the whole day, no matter how much I was sweating (and boy did I sweat), I didn't feel very sweaty at all. The moisture-wicking feature certainly seems to work! The shirt is very comfortable, never got in the way, and just felt great to move in. I will definitely be buying more to complete my activewear wardrobe. I'm sold on Under Armour.”

Get the Men's UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve starting at $18.99

10. UA Tech Graphic Shorts

Credit: Under Armour These shorts stretch and flex with you.

One word that kept coming up over and over in the more than 460 reviews (and a 4.6-star rating!) to describe these shorts was “perfect”. These shorts are one of Under Armour’s original training gear pieces being loose, light, and designed to keep you cool. One satisfied customer raves about these shorts and writes, “These shorts stretch and flex with you, but are loose and comfortable, so they never cling to you. They're super lightweight, cut just an inch below the knee on me (I'm 5'7") so they don't feel like baggy basketball shorts, and with me being a bigger guy, the waistband and drawstring are perfect and don't pinch or roll under like some shorts do. The only criticism I have is there aren't enough colors I'd wear because I'd easily buy five pairs.”

Get the Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts starting at $20.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.