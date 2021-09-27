The best things we’ve tested from Athleta

Your athleisurewear plays a bigger role in your life than you may think: it helps you look cool as heck while running errands, and may actually help improve your athletic performance thanks to various elements like compression, support and elasticity. As such, there are few athleisure brands our testers trust more than Athleta. From their best-selling workout leggings to sporty swimsuits, here are the best items we’ve tested from Athleta that you can grab for yourself right now.

Athleticwear-inspired bathing suits

Credit: Athleta Athleta bathing suits provide the support you need to be active at the beach or pool.

When our style editor Amanda Tarlton first tested Athleta’s sporty bathing suits, she was thrilled to find out they provide more support and coverage than your standard flimsy, stringy bikini that’s likely to expose a body part or two the moment you lay your hands on a volleyball or mount a surfboard. The brand offers one-pieces and a variety of mix-and-match bikini and tankini tops and bottoms, all available in women's sizes XXS to XL.

She opted for the Scoop Bikini Top and matching Clean Medium Bottom, noting that the top features bra-like adjustable straps for personalized fit and coverage, while the chest band features a snug, tight fit that provides the support of a sports bra. While the bottoms aren’t adjustable (much to her dismay), they did offer ample coverage she looks for in a bathing suit—especially given her level of high-intensity activity.

Shop swimsuits at Athleta

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus-size workout clothes

Credit: Athleta/Reviewed Athleta makes workout clothes for all bodies, making it easier than ever for anyone to feel comfortable in their own skin while reaching their fitness (or lounging!) goals.

Shopping for the ideal athleisure set is a challenge no matter your body type—but Athleta makes it a breeze with their offerings in extended sizing. As of 2017, they’ve introduced sizes between XXS and 3X for over 500 styles that now comprise 70 percent of their inventory. Naturally, contributor Casey Clark was thrilled to put it to the test.

Of the Advance Bra and the Elation 7/8 Tight , Casey was surprised by how much support each garment offered. The sports bra prevented any of the usual “spillage” she experiences, while the straps didn’t dig into her skin or cause any back chafe like they usually do. While the tights looked deceptively small and narrow at first glance, they fit over her body smoothly with loads of compression. She noted they’re squat-proof (i.e. completely opaque when bending over), and they prevent any jiggle when moving around. The thick waistband also played a role in winning her over by staying put for her entire workout. Plus, with those kinds of funky color and pattern offerings, there’s a perfect set for everyone.

Shop all plus sizes at Athleta

Comfortable face masks

Credit: Athleta/Reviewed Breathe easy with our expert's all-time favorite mask made of three protective layers.

Whether we like it or not, face masks are sticking around for the foreseeable future, so it pays to invest in one that makes you feel comfortable, dries quickly, and wards off the dreaded “maskne.” After putting dozens of face masks to the test, staff writer and textile expert Jamie Ueda found Athleta’s came out on top. The Everyday Non Medical Mask features three layers of cotton and polyester/spandex fabric, providing stronger protection from the virus (and other pollutants) than its flimsier counterparts, while still feeling comfortable on the face thanks to adjustable ear loops.

It has a bendable nose piece to customize your fit. While it won’t do the trick of replacing, say, a gaiter during the winter, it does provide enough warmth. Best of all, Jamie says it’s easier to breathe in this mask than others she’s worn, making it comfortable to wear for power walking and wearing for hours on end. While it’s a solid idea to have backups in the event your mask gets out of shape, Jamie says a single mask has lasted her nearly a year.

Get the Everyday Non Medical Masks, 5 Pack at Athleta for $25

Sweat-wicking workout leggings

Credit: Athleta Like our tester, you'll want to live in these high-waisted leggings all day.

If there’s anyone who has the authority to evaluate leggings, it’s style editor Amanda Tarlton who practically lives in them. As a personal trainer and yoga teacher, she’s long relied on leggings to help her get through the work day, and found Athleta’s Ultra High Rise Elation Tight to be the second best pair she’s ever tested. They rise up super high (a couple inches down from her bra-line), making for next level torso support.

Like Casey, she found the waistband doesn’t roll down, the material is thick enough to be opaque, and the brushed nylon/elastane material is soft enough to make you look forward to wearing them for hours at a time. Like the ever-popular Lululemon Align leggings, the High-Rise Elation Tight features a V-shaped seam at the back that provides the appearance of some serious butt lift you can't help but want to show off.

Get the Ultra High Rise Elation Tight from Athleta for $89

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.