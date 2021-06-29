10 top-rated weekender bags to take on your next getaway

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As the world opens back up again, many of us are itching to get away. Whether you’re pining for a beach vacation, looking to get outside in the mountains, or simply wanting a change of scenery, a quick trip calls for a quality weekender bag that's durable and roomy. Below are 10 of the top ones for women, from brands like Lululemon, Madewell, and Patagonia.

1. This celeb-approved Away weekender

Credit: Away Run away this weekend with Away's fan-favorite Weekender.

Away is one of the "it" luggage brands right now, seen on the arms of celebrities like Meghan Markle, Karlie Kloss, and Jessica Alba. At Reviewed, we're big fans of the Away carry-on's durability and well-thought design—and its handheld weekender bags are equally worth the investment. Each bag comes with a 15-inch laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, and several zippered pockets. For an extra $35, you can add up to three initials in your choice of font, color, and placement.

“I absolutely love my new Weekender,” one reviewer says. “It’s thoughtfully designed and stylish and keeps everything organized. I was able to fit everything I needed for a five-day trip to NYC. I couldn’t be more thrilled with this or any of my Away pieces. Simply perfect.”

Get the Weekender from Away Travel for $215

ADVERTISEMENT

2. This eco-friendly Monos bag

Credit: Monos Available in seven colors and nylon or vegan leather, there's a Monos bag for every lifestyle.

This bag's unique magnetic snaps allow you to seamlessly add pouches based on the occasion, whether you need to carry around bulky toiletries or protect your passport and wallet. The trolly sleeve keeps your bag secure atop your luggage, while the inside pockets fit large items like laptops, water bottles, and travel umbrellas.

Giving it a perfect 5-star rating, reviewers rave about the stylish bag's versatility. “I recently borrowed this bag from my sister for a trip and it saved me so much money instead of checking a bag," one person says. "It’s spacious, allowing me to comfortably pack numerous outfits while also storing my laptop. On top of that, I received multiple compliments on it, and all of the pockets and features kept me organized.”

Get the Metro Duffel from Monos starting at $205

3. This soft-yet-sturdy Troubadour bag

Credit: Troubadour With this Troubadour bag, you'll be the classiest in coach, economy, or the car.

This weekender bag has it all, from a roomy interior to more pockets and compartments than you’ll know what to do with. It's made of a soft, foam-like material yet it's structured enough to keep your belongings safe. I tossed my laptop inside sans case and it arrived to my final destination without a scratch.

"This bag is so stylish," one reviewer gushes. "It is the perfect size for a couple day/few day trip. I especially love that it fits my 15.6” MacBook Pro. Because most duffle bags I have looked at don’t fit my MacBook. I love the shoe compartment that fits a couple pairs of shoes! Would definitely recommend this bag. Great value.”

Get the Embark Overnight Bag from Troubadour Goods for $265

4. This padded Lululemon weekender

Credit: Lululemon Keep your belongings safe and dry with Lululemon's recycled nylon weekender bag.

Lululemon's fabric often hits it out of the park—and this weekender bag is no exception. Made of recycled waterproof nylon, it offers either 25 or 34 liters of room for your belongings, an exterior laptop pocket, and a trolley-compatible sleeve.

Many of its reviewers say it's very versatile and can be used as luggage, a gym bag, or even a diaper bag. "Great size while not being too cumbersome," one person says. "Plenty of pockets and compartments in all the right places for organizing."

Get the Go Getter Large Weekender Bag from Lululemon for $198

ADVERTISEMENT

5. This Patagonia duffel that's ready for anything

Credit: Patagonia The Patagonia Black Hole duffel is just that—a bottomless pit for your all your stuff.

If you're headed on an outdoors getaway, make sure your pack is up to the task. One of REI’s bestselling weekender bags, this duffel comes in seven colors, and is made of recycled water- and weather-proof polyester. The two removable shoulder straps allow you the option of carrying it as a backpack—you may want the extra help thanks to its ability to hold a whopping 70 liters.

One reviewer who travels with it for a week at a time attests to its durability: “You can really overpack these with zero worry about blowouts or broken zippers.”

Get the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 70L from REI for $159

6. This pretty-yet-practical Shein bag

Credit: Shein These sporty weekender bags exceed customers' expectations.

With an optional crossbody strap for equal weight distribution, this weekender from Shein boasts an eye-catching metallic stripe detail and several convenient pockets. It comes in seven colors, including lilac, baby blue, and black.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of its 4,500 reviewers say it looks and performs far better in quality than expected: “It looks pricier than what it actually was but I promise you its quality will amaze you! Super recommend!”

Get the Large Capacity Duffel Bag from Shein for $20

7. This leather Madewell weekender

Credit: Madewell Madewell's weekender bag is made with impromptu professional events in mind.

There’s nothing like the feeling of buttery soft leather under your fingers to really get you into luxury vaca mode. This fan favorite from Madewell features golden studs to protect its underside, and separate compartments for your laptop, charger, phone, water bottle, and shoes.

Reviewers say it’s classy enough to be office-appropriate, should you be running straight from a trip into work: “It is absolutely gorgeous leather that I feel comfortable bringing into work. The outer pocket is deep and is good for stashing notes or my phone. The canvas strap is sturdy and doesn't look out of place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Essential Overnight Bag in Leather from Madewell for $258

8. This colorful Herschel duffel

Credit: Herschel This Herschel weekender bag is ready for all of your adventures.

Herschel's trendy bags are as appropriate for sightseeing in New York City as they are for a weekend road trip to the beach. This duffel comes in 10 colors and boasts a separate compartment specifically for shoes, along with a padded removable strap.

With more than 2,000 reviews, the bag is praised for how durable and roomy it is. "I always overpack and let me tell you this bag can handle it," one shopper raves. "It's big but if you're like me and overpack for a three-day trip, this is definitely a go-to. (If I didn't overpack I could use this for a weeklong trip!) I was also very impressed with the sturdiness of the handles and zippers."

Get the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag from Amazon for $89.99

9. This chic Michael Kors weekender

Credit: Michael Kors Michael Kors uses high-fashion details to elevate its Bedford weekender bag.

Leave it to Michael Kors to make a bag that's as much a statement accessory as it is a convenient way to transport your bathing suits and flip flops to the resort. Its signature logo, leather buckled trim, racing stripes, and 18-karat gold hardware give it a magazine-worthy look, while the multiple magnetic-closure pockets and removable strap make it a practical option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This bag is big and roomy," one reviewer says. "It holds more stuff than most of the suitcases I own. It’s a beauty. I love it.”

Get the Bedford Travel Extra Large Signature Weekender from Michael Kors for $398

10. This sporty Puma duffel

Credit: Puma This sporty Puma bag with 20,000 reviews packs a punch in the durability department.

With eight color variations, this under-$20 Puma bag features a roomy zippered compartment that reviewers say is durable enough to support the weight of heavy items like running shoes, speakers, and laptops. It’s machine-washable, making it ideal for toting dirty gym clothes or vacation laundry.

It has a 4.8-star rating from more than 20,000 reviewers. "I just got back from a nine day trip and the only luggage I brought with me was this Puma bag," one person says. "I stuffed it completely full—I'd say it weighed about 20 pounds. I was concerned that a) the straps would break or b) the bag would rip at the seams. Neither occurred. Would highly recommend!"

Get the Puma Women's Evercat Candidate Duffel Bag from Amazon starting at $18.85

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.