These cult-favorite Blundstone boots are the best shoes I own

I have never lived anywhere but Canada. It thus says a lot about my Blundstone Women’s Classic Chelsea Boots that they are the most reliable pair of boots I’ve ever owned. After wearing my Doc Martens down to the proverbial bone, I wanted to try another style that was equally—if not more—lauded for its versatility, high-quality manufacturing and convenient slip-on style. The 150-year-old brand from Tasmania, Australia did not disappoint in the function nor style department.

Anyone who owns a pair of Blundstone boots will tell you they love that they can wear them virtually anywhere: with a sundress in the spring and jeans or sweats in the fall and winter. But as the weather here in Montreal takes a dark turn for the worse (read: deep potholes plus rain does not a smooth road make), I’ve been relying on mine more than ever.

What I love about Blundstone boots

There's so much to like about Blundstone boots. Firstly, I appreciate the two loops fastened to the front and back of the ankle that make it easy to glide your foot in. Normally I’d use a few fingers as a makeshift shoehorn, but wearing thick, chunky socks during cold weather makes that nearly impossible. The elastic side paneling also provides some much-needed extra room for said socks, and some extra breathing space when I’ve walked for hours and my feet are starting to swell.

Once my foot is in, I’m always delighted by its removable comfort footbed “Packed with XRD Extreme Impact Protection,” according to the brand. The boot is sturdy enough to withstand rugged terrain and hikes, and soft enough to support hours of walking around the city. Added traction on the outsole gives me stability not just while walking on icy sidewalks, but glossy tile floors too (there’s something about mall floors that make me yearn for a walking stick, so you definitely don’t need to be an athlete to benefit from its serious traction).

Blundstones come in a range of finishes like matte or glossy, but I opted for the latter thinking they wouldn’t absorb as much water as its matte counterpart. I was right! I’ve been conditioned to dress for the elements, and water-resistant leather on the upper and lining certainly add some sheen to my outfit while keeping my feet warm and dry in slush and snow (and never overheated in the spring). Because the boots only hit just above the ankle, I’m careful about wearing them after a major snowfall. I don’t exactly work at a construction site, but I do appreciate the firm toe box. As a very short person, I get stepped on a lot, so it’s comforting to have that extra layer of protection that I don’t experience while wearing boots or shoes with extra give, like Ugg boots (my other go-to Australia-based boot brand). And the lightness! Even though our legs are our strongest muscle group, I find mine start to tire easily when I wear heavy, clunkier shoes. These boots are so light that you, like me, might ask yourself, “Really? Are you sure they’re that light?”

They are incredibly easy to clean, too. The brand recommends applying a small amount of leather cleaner to a brush and rubbing in circular motions, but I never had to go that far. I simply dab a cloth or piece of tissue paper in water, wipe off any residue, and let it air dry in a breeze.

Are Blundstone boots worth buying?

Yes, if you like comfortable, quality boots that also look super stylish. There's one small caveat, however: Before getting my Blundstones, my friends warned me about a stiff few days of a break-in period. I did feel a bit "trapped" by the stiff material for the first few wears, but that’s typical for well-made shoes—especially those made with leather materials. I’m glad I stuck it out because after a few low-stakes strolls around my block (as opposed to a several-mile-long walk), the boots began to fit me like a glove. Or in keeping with the theme, a boot.

My Blundstones have become such an integral part of my wardrobe that I feel like I’m committing adultery when I wear any other pair. Sorry not sorry, I’m never switching back to the embarrassing chunky boots my mom used to dress me in before elementary school—and I highly recommend them to anyone else.

