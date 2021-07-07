I didn't think a comfortable suit for summer existed—until I tried this one

I’ve never tried suiting in the summertime. In my experience, suits are warm, formal, and bulky—three things I am not into, especially in the middle of summer in Florida, where I live. Most suits are made from high quality wool or heavy cotton fabrics that can leave you drenched in a pool of sweat, which to me is hardly professional or attractive. I've never found a suit that’s breezy enough for the heat let alone one that's light enough to wear all day long.

But that’s not to say wearing a suit in the summer heat is impossible. Take it from popular menswear company Buck Mason. Its new Carry-On Jacket and Carry-On Pant, which retail for $150 and $125, are casual, lightweight, and designed to be thin and foldable enough to fit neatly into a weekender bag for a quick getaway. The brand describes the separates as "an antidote to a year spent in sweatpants." Skeptical that a comfortable warm weather suit could exist—and curious to see how Buck Mason’s performed—I tried it out for myself.

What I like about the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit

Credit: Buck Mason The Carry-On Jacket and Pant are affordable options for summertime suiting.

Buck Mason’s Carry-On suit impressed me with its light weight and unstructured build. It’s a combination that makes both pieces feel slouchy and stretchy in the best way. There aren't any shoulder pads and the 97% cotton/3% spandex material isn’t starchy, so it’s easy to move around in. The spandex allows for extra flexibility—something not typically found with a formal-fitting suit. Never before have I worn a suit jacket that feels as light as a shirt, nor have I had the pleasure of a suit pant that feels as breathable as loungewear.

The suit’s versatility is also a huge plus for me. I got both pieces in the “sandstone” color and it reminds me of natural undyed cotton. Combined with the suit’s relaxed look, it's a modern take on casual men’s suits. I’m able to dress it up or down depending on what mood I’m in. If I want a more laid back look, I can pop on a plain T-shirt and a pair of Chuck Taylors. For something more formal, a crisp collared shirt and a pair of oxfords work great.

I initially got the Carry-On jacket in my usual men’s size XL, but felt the sleeve lengths to be too long and the chest too wide. I exchanged it for a L and the fit is slightly more tailored, though still roomy across the chest. The top’s looseness makes it feel like I’m not wearing a suit at all. The jacket also weighs less than 5 ounces—a little less than three pairs of boxers—so it's easy to take off and carry if I’m on the move. I appreciate its casual airiness, especially in the Florida heat.

The pants are equally breezy. They’re a straight slim fit with a slight taper from the knee to cuff. I’m normally a men’s size 34 in bottoms, and these pants fit roomy in the waist, but nothing a belt can’t fix. A size 33 would’ve worked great for me, so I recommend sizing down one pant size if you want a trimmer fit. I’m usually a fan of wide-leg, baggier pants, but these are comfortably flowy and performed well on the go. They’re long in the inseam for me at just over 32 inches (I usually like 29 inches), but cuffing them is easy and I think they look great un-cuffed and slouchy as well.

What I don’t like about the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Even though I like each piece's style, Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit is prone to wrinkling.

Both the jacket and pants wrinkle very easily. Whenever I wore the suit, I was aware of how wrinkly my arms and pant legs became the more I moved around, especially at the elbow and knees. While I didn’t pack this up in my suitcase for a trip, I can’t imagine traveling with these pieces without an iron or steamer. The excessive wrinkles make the suit feel frumpy. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me, but anyone looking for a good travel suit might want to consider a more structured or wrinkle-free option.

I’d also say that the pants need to be tailored to achieve a cleaner look. Although cuffing is an option, it’s not the most ideal way to handle suit pants. All pant sizes have a 32-inch inseam, and at 5-foot-11, that’s too long for my body. Again, not a dealbreaker for me, but something to keep in mind if you’re looking to wear this piece as is.

Is the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit worth it?

Credit: Buck Mason The Carry-On Suit is great for all casual occasions.

I recommend Buck Mason’s Carry-On jacket and pants for a casual sharpness at a lower price than higher end options, like those from J.Crew or Banana Republic. which often start at around $400. The Buck Mason pieces total $275 for a versatile suit that offers lightweight and roomy comfort that’s as fit for a business meeting as a night on the town. It’s easy to maneuver in and has an airiness unlike any other suit I’ve worn in the past. It’d be tough to find a better suit that’s built for comfort at this price.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.