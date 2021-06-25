I hate most T-shirts—but this one changed my mind

I have a lot of opinions about T-shirts. One of them is that men’s T-shirts are always superior to women’s T-shirts. Maybe it’s the oversized fit, maybe it’s the worn-in cotton, or maybe it’s the fact that they trigger memories of curling up in a boyfriend’s shirt or wearing my dad’s college fraternity tee while we fished together. Regardless, my favorite T-shirts in my dresser are men’s ones—some, yes, stolen from now-ex-boyfriends and others that I bought of my own volition.

I’m always skeptical of women’s T-shirts but when I heard that Buck Mason was introducing a line for women, I was curious. The menswear brand has long been known for its laidback shirts and minimalist designs—but would the women’s tees be just as good? I snagged one of the styles—the Pima Cropped Slim Crew—to find out.

What I like about the Buck Mason T-shirt

The reason I love most men’s tees is because of how soft and lived-in they feel. This tee nailed both right out of the box, which shocked me. Made of pima cotton, it feels as worn as my favorite T-shirt from middle school that I’ve been wearing every night for some 15-plus years. If you know what Lululemon Align leggings feel like, this shirt has a similar buttery soft texture that I can’t get enough of.

I got the tee in my usual size small and found it to have a comfy oversized fit. I didn’t even need to size up to get that slouchy, “this is my boyfriend’s shirt” look that I love. The crew neck collar isn’t too tight or high, and the short sleeves are loose and allow my arms to move freely.

I also like that the shirt is cropped but not too cropped. If I wear it with a pair of high-waisted leggings, it covers the waistband by about an inch. I’m fine with showing some skin—all those crunches and planks are paying off!—but sometimes I like a little more coverage, which this shirt provides. Because it’s a slightly longer crop top, it also means you can tuck it into a pair of high-waisted shorts or jeans for a more put-together look.

What I don’t like about the Buck Mason T-shirt

I’m a critical person—and not afraid to admit it—so I want to have something negative to say about this shirt but I don’t. It only comes in four neutral colors, so I guess the limited options may be a drawback to some. But as someone who exclusively wears earth tones, black, and white, I could not care less about the lack of brighter color choices.

Are the women’s Buck Mason T-shirts worth buying?

Credit: Buck Mason I could—and probably will—live in this tee, it's so soft.

Despite the fact that I’ve spent years honing the craft of stealing tees from ex-boyfriends and have thus become somewhat of a men’s T-shirt junkie, I would absolutely buy another one of these women’s tees from Buck Mason. At $35 a pop, it’s more expensive than something you’d find at Shein or Forever 21 but the soft, lightweight material, comfortably relaxed fit, and quality construction are well worth it.

If you aren’t a huge crop top fan like me, there are three “regular” T-shirt styles to shop as well. All of the options come in women’s sizes XS to 2X. While I can’t speak to the others, if they’re as cozy as the one I got, I highly recommend snagging one (or two or three!).

