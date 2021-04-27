10 bucket hats to help you get in on the trend

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s tough to point to a more quietly controversial accessory than the bucket hat. Much like Crocs, you either love them or you hate them. I’m in the former camp—I can’t resist a modest piece of headwear. And fortunately, the floppy-brimmed hats are coming back in style this year.

They aren’t just a trendy accessory—they’re also practical for year-round wear. The 360-degree brim stops the harsh sunlight from beating on your face and neck, while the loose, collapsible top folds up for stashing in a bag, adding portability baseball caps can’t match. We’ve scoured the internet for some of the highest rated bucket hats from retailers like Nordstrom, The North Face, and Patagonia.

1. This short-brimmed bucket for a slim look

Credit: H&M This bucket hat's brim is on the shorter side, measuring two inches wide.

Outside of moviemaking, Akira Kurosawa—best known for directing the Japanese samurai epic Seven Samurai—is seen as a late-appreciated style icon. Kurosawa often sported a bucket hat on movie sets, usually with a short brim to maintain the same clean lines of his simple suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a similar look to that of Kurosawa, opt for this cotton twill bucket hat from H&M. Slim with a two-inch wide brim, it will top off any outfit. It comes in sizes S, M, or L. The hat has a 4.5-star average rating, with over 100 user reviews on H&M’s website. “This one just sits right on my head," says one reviewer. “The brim just suits me. And its aesthetic is subtle, not pronounced.”

Get the Cotton Bucket Hat from H&M for $9.99

2. This streetwear staple for a trendy accent

Credit: Stüssy This topper is trendy and timeless all at once.

Streetwear company Stüssy has been around since the early ‘80s, spawning leagues of devoted fans who’ve adopted the brand into the cultures of skateboarding, surfing, hip-hop, and punk. Its name evokes a youthful energy that feels counterculture, but without the edge: Appropriate enough for adults to wear to feel rebellious, but cool enough for kids to incorporate as timeless streetwear.

Stüssy’s signature logo is usually plastered as oversized graphics on T-shirts, but the prototypical Stüssy accessory is the bucket hat. Worn by LeBron James, Justin Bieber, and Parasite movie director Bong Joon-ho, the company’s stock bucket hat is available in a variety of colors and in sizes S/M and L/XL.

Get the Stock Bucket Hat from Stüssy for $50

3. This cotton hat that comes in dozens of colors

Credit: Hat Depot Amazon's top-selling hat has a simple design at an attractive price.

This best-selling bucket hat from Hat Depot is one of the most affordable choices out there. Available in over 35 colors, the unisex-sized hat is easy to accessorize with any outfit and is made of a lightweight cotton material. It comes in sizes S/M and L/XL.

The packable hat has over 14,000 rave reviews on Amazon with a high 4.6-star rating. Some reviewers point out that sizing is inconsistent and recommend measuring your head to ensure you get the proper fit.

Get the Hat Depot Unisex Summer Travel Bucket Hat from Amazon for $8.99

4. This bucket hat fit for any adventure

Credit: The North Face The Class V Brimmer is offered in a variety of colors and sizes.

The Class V Brimmer offers superior protection from the sun, quick-drying inner-sweatband, and an added UPF of 40+. Its cinch cord also offers a snug fit, so you can adjust the looseness of the hat, which is useful on windy hikes or beach days. It comes in six colors and prints—including camouflage—and is available in sizes S/M or L/XL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans praise this hat for its style, construction, and cooling ability. “I wear the Class V Brimmer primarily for protection from the sun,” one reviewer says. “It also keeps moisture out during light rain, mist, and fog. It is light and very breathable. It stays on even on very windy days.”

Get the Class V Brimmer from The North Face for $35

5. This classic choice that would make LL Cool J proud

Credit: Kangol Kangol offers a unique hat that transcends hip-hop fashion.

Kangol has been making various styles of hats since the 1930s, but its most popular item remains the bucket hat, which was immortalized by LL Cool J on the cover of his second studio album, "Bigger and Deffer." Kangol’s Bermuda is a versatile piece of clothing, offering a funky yet timeless bell shape unique to any other hat on this list. Made up of a blend of chlorofibre, acrylic and nylon, this hat is thicker than most and has a plush texture that’s both eye-catching and soft on the skin. Sizing spans from S to XXL, though not all colors are available in all sizes.

This is a top pick on Amazon, where it currently holds a 4.7-star average rating with over 700 user reviews. “The best hat I own,” comments one reviewer. “Perfect in every way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Kangol Unisex Burmuda Bucket Hat from Amazon starting at $47.99 from Amazon

6. This casual hat made from recycled materials

Credit: Patagonia Recycled fabrics makes this hat a sustainable choice.

Patagonia makes clothing and accessories with sustainability in mind, prioritizing the use of recycled materials whenever possible. The popular Wavefarer bucket hat is no exception. It’s made of recycled nylon and is guaranteed by Patagonia to be Fair Trade sewn, which means Patagonia pays a premium price to help workers afford better benefits. The Wavefarer is both durable and packable, with a tough nylon finish that makes it water-repellent for poolside or beach wear. It comes in sizes S/M or L/XL.

Many shoppers praise the hat for its comfortable fit and casual look. Note that some say the hat runs big, so you may want to size down.

Get the Wavefarer Bucket from Patagonia for $39

7. This reversible bucket hat that goes with anything

Credit: Gramicci Gramicci's bucket hat comes in reversible styles.

For a style that combines streetwear and outdoor recreation, go with Gramicci’s Shell Reversible Bucket Hat. Gramicci, which has been credited as accidentally discovering streetwear before it was even a thing, is a lifestyle and hiking company that has made a comeback as of late. The reversible bucket hat is made of 100% nylon, so it’s quick-drying and water-repellent. It’s available in two colors and one size, with a drawstring that allows for an adjustable fit.

Get the Gramicci Shell Reversable Bucket Hat from Nordstrom for $48

8. This hat best suited for fishing

Credit: L.L. Bean L.L. Bean offers a hat with a wider brim than most.

The most functional option on this list comes from outdoor company L.L.Bean. Available in a “dusty olive” or “clay” color, the No Fly Zone Boonie Hat can make any camping trip or hike a more comfortable experience. The hat itself is made up of a lightweight blend of polyester and nylon, which dries quickly and wicks away sweat and water. Along with UPF 50+ fabric that protects against the sun’s UV rays, the hat has L.L.Bean’s No Fly Zone technology, which claims to repel biting insects like mosquitoes and ticks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bucket hat holds a 4.2-star average rating on L.L.Bean’s website. “The bug repellent seems to work as expected and the light weight material makes for a breathable hat,” one person raves. “Whether in a downpour or a dunk in the water, the hat stayed snug on my head and dried off in no time.”

Get the No Fly Zone Boonie Hat from L.L.Bean for $34.95

9. This breezy seersucker hat for warmer days

Credit: Urban Outfitters Seersucker fabric helps beat the heat.

Seersucker is one of the best fabrics to wear in the spring and summer, as it allows air to circulate thanks to its unique puckered texture. Urban Outfitters’ patchwork seersucker bucket hat is a solid example of a hot-weather accessory. It offers just the right amount of color without being too pastel or preppy, along with a flat-top design that brings crispness to the hat’s overall shape.

Get the Seersucker Patchwork Bucket Hat from Urban Outfitters for $24

10. This iconic hat for a classic look

Credit: Ralph Lauren Polo / PacSun Ralph Lauren's hat boasts its classic preppy mascot.

Polo Ralph Lauren is best known for its prep style, with its bright pastels and classic Ivy League fashion. The company is also a favorite of rappers like Raekwon and Kanye West. The signature Polo bear—a legend in its own right—is featured on the company’s latest Loft Bucket Hat, replacing the typical, more understated Polo horse logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This hat, which only comes in white, features breathable eyelets and is made of 100% cotton. It’s available in sizes S/M and L/XL.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Loft Bucket Hat from PacSun for $69.50

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.