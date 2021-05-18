17 casual sandals that are as comfortable as they are stylish

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The path from your go-nowhere pandemic slippers to out-and-about summer sandals can be a bumpy one. Luckily, many retailers and brands have your back—or your feet, in this case. This year's styles are as much about comfort as they are about fashion. From flirty heels to on-trend platforms to sporty slides, these 17 sandals will help you step out in style—blister-free—this season.

1. These Madewell mules

Credit: Madewell The 2-inch heel on these Madewell sandals provides just the right amount of lift.

Sleek and minimal, these leather mules have two wide straps, a wooden block heel, and hidden elastic panels that make them wearable right out of the box. The “cloud lift” padding provides extra cushiness. They’re available in black and vintage beige, and come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Boasting a high 4.7-star rating, these sandals were named “the perfect shoes” by reviewers for vacation and every day. Many reviewers love how they pair with everything in their closets, from fancier dresses to casual shorts.

Get the Kiera Mule Sandal from Madewell for $128

2. These bright Target sandals

Credit: Target These shoes are as sunny as a summer afternoon.

This open-toe slide boasts a sweet bow detail for a pop of feminine flair. The breezy style is light and comfy, while the cheery yellow with white piping is just what the summer season ordered. The Target sandals come in women’s whole sizes 5 to 12. They have a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, with one person calling them the "cutest and most comfortable I have worn."

Get the Lorelei Crossband Bow Sandals from Target for $14.99

3. These Sam Edelman slides

Credit: Sam Edelman You can wear these all day, every day.

A little bit padded and a lot bit versatile, these sandals come in all different combos of leather, suede, and fabric. The thick straps offer comfort and security while the simple design doesn’t distract from your summer outfits (unless you want it to—hello, zebra print!). Available in 16 colors, the shoes come in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

These slides rate big on comfort, with one happy shopper claiming, “This is the most comfortable shoe! I wear it every day and it goes perfectly with everything.”

Get the Sam Edelman Gala Slide Sandal from Amazon starting at $47.95

4. These preppy Jack Rogers sandals

Credit: Jack Rogers Jack Rogers are First Lady-approved.

Jackie Kennedy put Jack Rogers on the map back in the ‘60s and the sandals have remained a staple in prep culture ever since. Each pair is hand-crafted from soft leather with the signature whip stitch, eyelet detailing, and rondelles decorating the toe thong. With 11 colors to choose from—including natural cork, metallic gold, and turquoise—the sandals come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12.

Celebs Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Whitney Port have been spotted multiple times in Jack Rogers. Reviewed's style editor, Amanda Tarlton, owns and loves three pairs herself—it's one of the Southern style trends she's held onto from her years living in North Carolina.

Get the Jacks Flat Sandal from Jack Rogers for $128

5. These comfy Skechers espadrilles

Credit: Skecher You know Skechers for sneakers but it also sells sandals.

This slip-on sandal is all about maximizing comfort without compromising style. The elasticized woven fabric and canvas upper moves with your foot, while the memory foam footbed adds support and cushioning. Bonus: For every pair of Bobs shoes sold, Skechers says it will make a donation to animal welfare organizations. Available in tan, slate, and off-white, the sandals come in women’s whole and half sizes 5.5 to 10.

One reviewer gave the espadrilles the best compliment, saying, “These are some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet.”

Get the Bobs Desert Kiss Sandal from Skechers for $55

6. These Athlefit wedges

Credit: Athlefit Choose from basic solid colors or eye-popping prints.

This chunky espadrille sandal has a “go big or go home” style with a thick braided jute platform sole, two edgy studs, and a wide ankle strap. It comes in women’s whole and half sizes range 5.5 to 10.5. Our style editor bought a pair last spring and wore them all summer long (and plans to again this year). She likes that the platform provides comfortable support while the strap keeps the shoe securely on her foot.

Get the Athlefit Women's Espadrille Wedge Platform Sandals from Amazon for $29

7. These Grecian-style Steve Madden sandals

Credit: Steve Madden Pearls or studs: It's your choice with these Steve Madden sandals.

The gladiator sandal isn’t going anywhere this season—except into your closet with this embellished version from Steve Madden. Combining delicate skinny straps with edgy metal studs, rhinestones, or pearls, this shoe is equal parts fierce and feminine. It comes in a variety of colors and women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

Over 2,600 reviewers have given the sandals a 4.6-star rating. "Normally I wouldn't spend this much on shoes let alone sandals," one person says. "That said, these are awesome! Comfy, true to size, and go with everything. They're a perfect fit."

Get the Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal from Amazon starting at $52

8. These Tory Burch thongs

Credit: Tory Burch These Tory Burch sandals constantly sell out at retailers like Nordstrom.

Tory Burch’s Miller sandal has an envious celeb and Instagram following that includes Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Roberts. The thong slides are made for comfort with a leather-wrapped toe post and rubber sole. Your hardest decision, apart from making the investment, is choosing your pair, as they’re available in a bevy of pretty colors and quality materials, from metallic rubber to classic calf-skin. They come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 13.

With near-perfect ratings, reviewers call it a great casual everyday sandal that “hugs your foot” and has a “light and airy look and feel.”

Get the Tory Burch Miller Thong Sandal from Nordstrom for $198

9. These trendy Birkenstocks

Credit: Birkenstock There are few shoes as recognizable as Birkenstocks.

Birkenstocks will (apparently) never go out of style. Maybe it's the comfy three-strap design, the anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed, or the durable "Birko-Flor" upper. Whatever it is, it's won over the hearts (and feet) of 3,200+ Amazon shoppers. The Florida sandals come in 17 colors and women’s whole and half sizes 4 to 12.5.

Get the Birkenstock Florida Sandals from Amazon starting at $99.95

10. These Crocs platforms

Credit: Crocs If you love Crocs clogs, you'll love the sandals, as well.

Crocs have made quite the comeback this year—including this new sandal iteration of the popular shoes, which features a chunky platform and strappy design. It's made with Crocs' signature and sensationally comfortable LiteRide foam and flexible Matlite upper, so it's comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. The shoe comes in six colors and in women’s whole sizes 4 to 11.

One of its 1,000+ reviewers describes wearing the sandal as “it feels like I'm walking on marshmallows.”

Get the Brooklyn Low Wedge from Crocs for $54.99

11. These heeled Chinese Laundry slides

Credit: Chinese Laundry The low 3-inch heel gives you easy-to-walk-in height.

These slide sandals pair an on-trend block heel with a vintage buckle detail. Available in two materials—plastic and suede—and 11 colors and prints including snakeskin, sherbet, and clear, the shoes are versatile enough to transition from day to night and come in women’s whole and half sizes 5.5 to 10.

"Not only these sandals are super cute, but they are also very comfortable," one fan says. "The heel is just the right height, and the sizing is spot on."

Get the Chinese Laundry Yippy Slide Sandal from Amazon for $59.95

12. These versatile Dolce Vita sandals

Credit: Dolce Vita The square toe makes these a unique pick.

Animal print, natural leather, metallic, or lucite—why not wear them all? A nod to indecision, this sandal is a playful way to incorporate different combos of colors and patterns. There are six multi-textured and colored styles to choose from in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

According to shoppers, you can expect constant compliments from this unexpected pair. "These are absolutely beautiful and very comfortable," one person raves. "Definitely my new favorite, all-day-long flats."

Get the Dolce Vita Isa Sandal from DSW for $55

13. These chunky Dr. Martens platforms

Credit: Dr. Martens Dr. Martens doesn't just make combat boots—it also makes sandals.

Known for its edgy combat boots, Dr. Martens lightens things up with these gladiator-style sandals, which boast the classic lug sole. They're made with smooth leather and an eye-catching lace detail and have adjustable straps to fit any foot size and shape. Available in black and white, the Docs come in women’s whole sizes 5 to 10.

"Love these shoes so much," one person says. "They're very comfortable because you can pull the strings to hold your foot in place and the chunky sole is lightweight."

Get the Dr. Martens Nartilla Gladiator Sandal from Urban Outfitters for $80

14. These Free People thongs

Credit: Free People These feel like slippers that you're allowed to wear out of the house.

If you could sum up 2020's at-home footwear, it would be these Vicenza thong sandals. Embracing the comfy cozy puffer trend popping up everywhere, the minimalist flip-flops feature bold straps that come in five colors and feel like tiny clouds on your feet. And luckily for 2021, the rubber sole can be worn outdoors as well. The sandals are available in women’s whole sizes in 6 to 11.

Get the Vicenza Puffy Thong Sandals from Free People for $98

15. These puffy Roam slides

Credit: Roam They're like your favorite puffer coat but in flip-flop form.

On the heels of the fur slides popularized by style bloggers, Roam's high-volume puffy sandals are equally covetable. They're made of soft vinyl, dense foam, and neoprene for an on-trend sporty vibe. The molded footbed means you could comfortably roam—pun intended—in these babies anywhere and everywhere. Available in vegan materials that mimic suede and leather, they come in 16 colors in women’s whole sizes 6 to 11.

Get the Puffy Sandals from Roam for $137

16. These charitable Toms sandals

Credit: Toms Fans say that Toms sandals are very underrated.

Toms is famous for its One for One model: for every pair of shoes purchased, the brand donates a pair to someone in need. This applies to its sandals, too, like this strappy pair. The shoes' cushioned insole is paired with a suede upper and adjustable buckle strap, and durable rubber outsole. The result is high marks in both style and substance. The sandals are available in four colors—including a newly released cheetah print—and women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 12.

Get the Sicily Sandal from Toms for $69.95

17. These Ugg slipper sandals

Credit: Ugg Uggs are no longer just for winter thanks to these slides.

Can you wear Uggs in the summer? Oh yeah! The heel strap and open-toe design of this cozy slide adds a warm weather touch to Ugg's famously soft sheepskin upper. They’re available in 16 colors—peep the crystal strap version, too—and come in women’s whole sizes 5 to 12.

With 3,000 rave reviews, these are the quintessential out-and-about sandals when you aren’t ready to let go of last season's slippers. One reviewer said they “feel as if I'm walking on a thick carpet,” and several said they would absolutely buy again.

Get the Ugg Oh Yeah Sandal from Amazon starting at $99.95

