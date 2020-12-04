These Chaco boots are game-changing for the winter

I’m a big believer that a well-rounded closet has at least one pair of Chelsea Boots. They’re functional, can be dressed up or down, and tend to be comfortable enough to spend a whole day in. Whether you’re walking to your office, running a few errands, or participating in outdoor activities, a good Chelsea boot will get you through in style.

Chaco is well-known for its high-quality sandals, but it recently released a waterproof Chelsea boot—and it has become my favorite pair of shoes. In addition to having great traction and being waterproof—two qualities that have set this pair out above others in the recent weeks of slushy and wet weather—the boots are fashionable and incredibly comfortable.

What shoes does Chaco sell?

Credit: Chaco I'd highly recommend adding these to your wishlist!

My first and only exposure to Chaco was the brand's iconic sandals—which are literally known as "Chacos." Many of my friends and classmates wore them, showing off their Chaco tanlines all summer. The women's classic Chaco sandal has more than 1,000 glowing reviews on the site, while on Amazon, the same pair has nearly 4,000 solid ratings.

While I haven’t owned a pair yet, the brand has a cult following for its numerous styles of sandals, trail shoes, boots, and slides. Chaco also has a custom tool where you can create a pair of sandals with your favorite colors and even personal photos.

With all the hype, I was incredibly excited to try out the brand's new boots. I've tried Nisolo's Chelsea boots and loved them, so my expectations were pretty high for Chaco. There are 31 varieties of boots on the Chaco site, with the Chelsea being among the highest-rated.

All the things I love about the Chaco Chelsea Waterproof Boots

Credit: Chaco The boots cover your ankles to give a bit of support and warmth.

I’ve been wearing the Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots for the last month or so. They are both stylish and comfortable, making them a go-to slip-on option every time I head out the door. I prefer to wear mine with thin to regular socks so my feet have some breathing room, but they’re just as great with a thick pair of socks.

When I first slipped the boots on I was amazed at the arch support, and after weeks of wear, they have only become more comfortable as they mold to my feet. I’ve worn them for a day of walking around the city markets and for afternoon walks on muddier days. The Chelsea boots have proven to be durable and grippy even on slick surfaces. They elevate my go-to leggings and crewnecks to make my lazy outfit selections feel more put together. They also have a bit of a heel that gives me some extra confidence. The brown and white strip of the midsole is a great touch, especially for those who like to wear black and brown together!

What I don’t love about the Chaco Chelsea Waterproof Boots

Surprise—I love practically everything about this boot! You can tell the materials are high quality and they hold up well even in wintry conditions. I think I’ll be wearing these for the duration of the next season and into spring. Since they are a bit heavy, I wouldn’t consider these a warm-weather pair, though you could certainly pair them with tights during the seasonal transition.

I'd say if I had to pick out one flaw, it'd be the pricing. $170 is high, but not unreasonable for a boot. Our editors' favorite boots tend to be in the $100 to $200 range, so while these Chaco boots definitely aren't the most expensive we've tried, they're not the most affordable either. But when it comes to boots, making an investment is really the best way you're going to find a pair of quality boots that will actually hold up in the rain and snow.

Should you buy a pair for yourself?

Credit: Chaco These boots are great for any type of adventure.

I would tell anyone who likes Chelsea boots and/or comfortable, waterproof shoes to buy a pair of these boots. They run true to size, come up just over the ankle, and maintain their sheen look even after months of wear. They’d make a great gift for friends, moms, or even yourself!

