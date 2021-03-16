Are these $23 Amazon leggings the best Lululemon Align dupes?

Most people have a favorite article of clothing in their wardrobe. For some, it's a cozy pair of slippers. For others, it's a perfectly worn-in T-shirt. For others, it's their go-to date night dress. For me, however, I don't just have one thing—I have 42.

That's how many pairs of black leggings—yes, just the black ones—are neatly rolled and stacked in my drawer at this moment. My mom calls it a problem, I call it a worthwhile investment. After all, as a yoga teacher, gym-goer, and work-from-home employee, I wear leggings all day, every day.

Of all the leggings I've owned and worn, there are none as comfortable or as soft as the Lululemon Align leggings (which account for 12 of the black pairs). However, as anyone who's shopped the popular activewear brand knows, Lululemon's pieces are hardly budget-friendly (the Aligns range from $98 to $128 depending on style). I'm more than willing to pay the price for a few top-quality pairs, but I like to supplement with more affordable pieces.

When I heard some whispers about Colorfulkoala leggings, I was intrigued. I had heard about Lululemon Align dupes before but had yet to find a pair that really lived up to the real deal. However, over 22,000 reviewers have recommended Colorfulkoala—so I decided to try them for myself. Are they really as good as Lululemon Aligns? Here's my review of the $23 leggings that Amazon shoppers can't stop buying.

What I like about Colorfulkoala leggings

Credit: Colorfulkoala You can wear these leggings for everything from weight lifting to yoga.

I ordered a size small—the leggings come in sizes XS to XL—and found that they fit true to size. For reference, I usually wear a 4 or 6 in Lululemon sizing, so the small in Colorfulkoala sizing seemed to be an appropriate equivalent. The material of the leggings is very soft and smooth and glides over my skin so they're easy to pull on. When I worked out in them, I found the fabric to be breathable and fast-drying—even when I was soaked with sweat after a heavy leg day, they dried within 20 minutes.

I like that the Colorfulkoala leggings are completely squat-proof, meaning they're thick and opaque for both exercising (including, of course, doing squats) and everyday wear. The high waistband hits at the right spot just above my navel and the 7/8 length hits at my ankle without any bunching up (I’m 5-foot-5). Plus, they don’t cause camel toe, which can occur in leggings with front seams. Not here, thank goodness.

Colorfulkoala leggings also come in a version with pockets, which I ordered along with the regular pair. While I'm not usually a big fan of leggings with pockets because they make my hips and thighs look wider, I appreciate that the streamlined pockets on the side didn't add bulk and are convenient for holding my iPhone or AirPods case.

While my preference in leggings is all-black, these come in 33 colors and 16 prints, which means you'll find one—or several—to your liking.

What I don't like about Colorfulkoala leggings

While the waistband of the Colorfulkoala leggings is comfortable, it doesn't stay in place very well. In between every set at the gym, I had to pull up the leggings because they would slip down. The waist hits at the right point when I’m standing still but when I’m moving around, I find that there’s not enough material to pull it up and have it stay there.

The leggings also didn't come with a tag listing care instructions, so I tossed them in the wash with the rest of my laundry (as many reviewers said they did). Unfortunately, after about eight washes so far, the polyester/spandex fabric has started pilling on the lower legs. I don’t know if hang-drying would prevent this, but if you buy the leggings, it might be worth a try.

How does Colorfulkoala compare to Lululemon Align leggings?

Despite everything I like about my Colorfulkoala leggings, they're still no match for Lululemon Aligns. The material is smooth and comfortable but nowhere near as soft as the buttery Align leggings. I also feel like I'm constantly adjusting the Colorfulkoala leggings when I wear them, which is never a problem I have with my Lululemon ones.

On a more subjective note, I don't think the Colorfulkoala leggings are as figure-flattering as the Aligns. This may be bias due to my skepticism that anything would be as good as Lululemon, but I'll always reach for my Aligns over the Colorfulkoala ones. Every single time.

Are Colorfulkoala leggings worth buying?

Credit: Colorfulkoala/Reviewed They're close to Lululemon leggings but not quite the same.

If I had never put on a pair of Lululemon Aligns, the Colorfulkoala leggings would be my go-to pair. They're the runners-up in my leggings drawer, thanks to their soft and sweat-wicking material and comfortable high-waisted design. If you're running in them, they offer more than enough support, and if you're lifting weights—namely squatting—in them, they're opaque enough that you won't have any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions at the rack.

However, if you're looking for something that feels exactly like Lululemon Align leggings, sorry—these ain't it. But they're the closest dupes I've found so far in all of my years of searching, and at just $23 a pair, are a suitable alternative if you don't want to pay the $100 Lululemon price tag.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.