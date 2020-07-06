People love to hate Crocs—but here's why I'm obsessed with them

I am not a cool person. But there are some things I've managed to like before they were cool—like overalls, country music, and, most recently, Crocs. The "so ugly they're cute" clogs are one of this summer's biggest trends and I for one couldn't be happier.

As someone who bowhunts, goes boating every weekend, and would live at the beach if I could, I originally bought my Crocs as a matter of function, not fashion. And it turns out I bought them just in time—they're selling out fast online and, as my brother-in-law who has been wanting a pair for weeks could tell you, they're tough to find if you're looking for a specific color or size.

But are the rubber clogs worth the $45 price tag? I wore my Crocs (the camouflage ones, of course) for a whole weekend on the beach, on the boat, and in the mud—and this is my honest review of the shoes everyone is wearing right now.

Why are Crocs shoes so trendy right now?

Celebrities wear them, influencers wear them, your next-door neighbor wears them—it seems like everyone these days is sporting a pair of Crocs. The rubber clogs have over 46,000 (!!) rave reviews on Amazon, as people praise their comfortable fit, breathable and waterproof exterior, and multi-purpose use. They're so popular right now that last month, Amazon sales of Crocs spiked 12 million percent. Blame it on quarantine style or blame it on the ugly-cool trend (see: dad shoes), but it's undeniable that the classic clogs are making a major comeback.

What I love about my Crocs

To be completely honest, I was very skeptical when I first ordered my Crocs. I wouldn't call myself high maintenance (or shallow, for that matter) but I am someone who has standards—i.e. I was worried Crocs wouldn't fit my usual aesthetic. And when I first put them on, I still wasn't fully convinced. But after wearing them around for a bit—and looking at myself in the mirror entirely too many times—I realized they're actually really cute (in an ugly kind of way). I got so confident in how they looked, in fact, that I even wore them on a date (to be fair, it was a date to the archery range so no judgment, please).

But the real reason I'm obsessed with my Crocs is because they're easily the most comfortable shoe I own. They're very roomy on the inside and the thick rubber sole is just the right amount of cushioned yet also supportive (and surprisingly lightweight!). Plus, I like that I can wear them with the back strap if I'm in the water and don't want them to fall off but can also wear them without it if I just want to slide them on quickly.

Crocs are also very versatile thanks to the fact that they're waterproof and have the signature holes in the top for quick drying and breathability. I no longer have to worry about ruining my sneakers when I'm out shooting or boating or injuring myself because I'm wearing sandals that slip off or leave my feet vulnerable. Crocs are the perfect solution to both of those problems—they're good for almost any activity I do. I have yet to find somewhere I can't wear them.

Are Crocs worth buying?

If you had told me last year that I'd be wearing Crocs this summer, I would've laughed. But now a few months into owning mine, I'm a woman converted. So much so that I actually just ordered a pair of white Crocs (for fancier occasions, of course) to add to my collection. So yes, I definitely recommend Crocs to anyone who wants a versatile shoe that's functional and, depending on who you ask, totally fashionable now, too.

Because you can wear them for anything, anytime—from trekking around in the mud or sand to running to Target—they're more than worth the $45 they cost for a pair. Plus, with their wide fit and squishy-yet-supportive sole, your feet will thank you. Goodbye toe-exposing sandals, goodbye constrictive tennis shoes—hello, comfy Crocs.

