Everlane's first-ever swimwear doesn't disappoint

Everlane is one of those brands I've always had a fascination with. It's the laidback, "cool without even trying" aesthetic that gets me: The loungewear looks so cozy, the jeans look so trendy, and the dresses look so breezy. Not to mention, more than a handful of the people I follow on Instagram constantly hype up the L.A.-based clothing company.

When I heard that Everlane was coming out with its first-ever line of swimwear, I figured it was a great excuse to finally try the brand for myself—my family owns a few beach houses in the Outer Banks so I like to have a wide selection of bathing suits to pack for our frequent trips.

What swimsuits does Everlane sell?

The Everlane swimsuit collection consists of seven styles—two one-pieces, and three bikini tops and two bottoms to mix and match—in eight solid colors, including black and white, and one navy-white floral print. The pieces start at $30 each and come in sizes XXS to XXL. With pool and beach season quickly approaching, I took the plunge and ordered a set.

I chose the Square-Neck Bikini Top and The Bikini Bottom (the lesser coverage option) in size small, which is what I typically wear in bathing suits. I opted for the sunny Marigold color, the brightest of the options, though it was a toss-up between that and the basic black.

What I like about Everlane swimwear

Credit: Everlane The Everlane bikini top and bottom keep me covered without looking frumpy.

It's tough to find non-adjustable bottoms that fit right—I find they're either too cheeky or too tight across the waist—but the Everlane ones fit better than most I've tried. The Bikini Bottom sits comfortably a few inches below my navel and provides full coverage in both the front and back.

As for the top, I found the size small to offer enough support for my size 34B chest without being too tight. I like that the shoulder straps are adjustable similar to those of a regular bra and that the bottom band clasps securely in the back and doesn't dig into my skin. I was also worried that the square-neck design would give me the dreaded uni-boob effect, but the removable pads create lift and separation that's surprisingly flattering. (I prefer leaving the cups in, but you can take them out if you want less padding.)

The material, a nylon and elastane blend, of both the top and bottom is smooth and comfortable against my skin. Both pieces are fully lined with a lining that’s dyed to match. When wet, the material doesn't feel heavy or weighed-down and it dries quicker than other swimsuits I own. I love the color, as well—the mustardy yellow is bright and saturated without being obnoxious.

What I don't like about Everlane swimwear

Despite the fact that the bottoms fit well, I still don't like that they aren't adjustable. I prefer swimwear with ties or convertible clasps that I can customize to fit my body. After all, like many people, my weight fluctuates day to day and I like having the option to adjust my swimwear accordingly.

Is Everlane swimwear worth buying?

Credit: Everlane I like the muted, mix-and-match shades that the Everlane swimwear comes in.

I'm going to be frank here: I think a $15 Shein or Zaful bikini is just as good as the $70 Everlane set. I'm not someone who lives in a bikini all summer—I wear it on summer weekends only, when I'm on my friend's boat or taking a day trip to the beach—so I don't need something super durable that can withstand daily wear and tear or year-round use. So for me? I wouldn't spend this much on a swimsuit that I can get somewhere else for half the price and do just as good as a job for the occasional pool party or day on the water.

That said, if you want a high quality bathing suit that will last for multiple seasons or regular, daily wear, the Everlane bikini is a great pick. It's comfortable and stylish and the thick material feels like it will hold up well over time. Bonus: All of the styles are mix and match, so you can make multiple swimwear outfits out of a couple of pieces.

