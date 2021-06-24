How to take great fit pics, according to style experts

If you’re an avid social media user, the “fit pic”—a photograph showcasing a person’s entire outfit—is ubiquitous. Sometimes they’re awkward mirror photos or selfies taken inside dimly-lit rooms showing off a vintage T-shirt or trendy bucket hat. Other times, they’re action shots captured in front of extravagant city backgrounds. Whatever their aesthetic, all fit pics have one thing in common: Expressing personal style.

You don’t have to be an influencer or style maven to jump in on this lucrative trend. Fortunately, taking great photos of your outfit doesn’t require equipment, loads of money, or even a tripod (though, all those things can help).

To find out the secret to taking the perfect fit pic, I spoke to five experts—YouTuber and fashion podcaster Drew Joiner, clothing buyer at New York menswear retailer No Man Walks Alone, Kyle Toman, manager of Australian womenswear store Heffernan and Haire, Juliette K’Nell, Reviewed product photographer Betsey Goldwasser, and fashion and interior designer and influencer @laleboz. Below are their top styling and photo tips.

1. Figure out your “why”

Credit: Getty / visualspace When taking fit pics, think about your objective.

Before taking a photograph of your clothes, think about why you’d like to document your outfit. Are you doing this to track your personal style development? Are you in pursuit of social media likes and follows? Do you want to show off your new garbs to friends and family? In any case, remember that a fit pic is all about personal expression.

“A great style photo is about personality and your unique way of combining clothes, true to your style—not only what’s in fashion,” Lale Boz says. “The more photos you take and share, the easier it becomes to understand your own niche and styling.” She stresses that it’s important to add your personality to an outfit—that’s what makes style different from fashion. “Add your touch, even dare to play around with those in-fashion items by adding DIY elements to your outfit.”

Juliette of Heffernan and Haire agrees. “I think clothes always have a purpose, they have so much power and influence on the wearer’s mentality,” she says. “They can make you feel powerful, beautiful, disguise you, make you fit in, make you stand out, signify belonging to something, display your beliefs and values. There are so many factors in what we wear that can affect us mentally and physically, and I think a great style photo is clear on purpose and intent.”

2. Look for inspiration both on- and offline

Credit: Getty / lechatnoir Discover what moves you by look through various style photos and fit pics.

Sift through Instagram, Reddit, or "look books" produced by your favorite brands for inspo. Ask yourself questions like, What do I like best about this outfit photo? Is it the silhouette or profile? Is it the textures conveyed in the clothing? Is it the expression of the person being photographed, or the setting that accents the outfit’s mood? Adapt what inspires you most into your own photos.

Juliette advises to “figure out what your idea of looking good or feeling good is, and try out as many things as you can so you can learn what colors, shapes and styles will achieve that.” For styling inspiration, she collects her own photos. “I screen-shot heaps of things and take pictures of films when I see something I like or want to try, and I just try it in my own way. Taking inspiration and being influenced is important, but it’s more important to find my voice from that rather than just copy what I see.”

3. Choose a location

Credit: Getty / lechatnoir Interesting backgrounds can spice up a fit pic.

After figuring out what you want to highlight about your personal style, it’s time to determine where you’ll take your shot. “If you want to convey more of a feel about the whole look, then anything goes with regards to location, lighting, medium, etc.,” says Kyle at No Man Walks Alone. “If you want to be as objective as possible about the garments, then good lighting, good equipment, and a steady hand all help.”

If you’re into the idea of showing off your mood, vibrant backgrounds and vivid colors can help create a brighter tone to your fit pics. Similarly, pairing outfits with clean or blank backgrounds will bring focus solely on your clothing. It helps to play around with colors, tones, and clothing styles to see what you’re most comfortable with, and what you’d like to convey in your own photos.

If you’re taking photos indoors, backdrops can make it appear you're almost anywhere, including nowhere at all. An all-white background can create the effect of a studio space at home, minimizing clutter behind every shot. Creating a blank background space can be achieved by pinning up bedsheets on a wall, or buying a backdrop stand that’s easy to break down, like one of these two bestselling options from Amazon for under $50.

4. Find great lighting

Credit: Getty / Cecilie_Arcurs Great lighting is a crucial part of taking style photos.

Adequate lighting is the most crucial part of a great fit pic. Poor lighting can make an outfit look blurry, so if you’re taking photos indoors, make sure you’ve got enough front- or above-facing lights to properly display your outfit. Natural sunlight works best, but modern ring lights and packable studio lights offer an at-home option for those unwilling to step outdoors.

But as Betsey says, “taking your pictures outside is a great way to get good light with no fancy or expensive equipment!” Outdoor photos can convey colors, environment, and mood sometimes better than studios can. This leaves room for the photographer (or yourself) to play with interesting backdrops. Think cityscapes, natural locations like mountains or lakes, or local landmarks like buildings, bridges, or art installations.

Drew believes that finding clean and blank walls outdoors, away from visually distracting buildings or colors, is the ideal way to show off your outfit. This is to achieve a minimal look that will complement any colors you’re wearing. Being outside can capture the “simple joy of an experience within a city wearing a particular outfit.”

If your focus is on showing off clothing texture, like in knitwear or a specially woven fabric, Kyle says that it’s best achieved outside, in natural lighting. Macro, or close-up shots, of patterns and finishes offer customers at No Man Walks Alone a closer glimpse at the finer details in the retailer’s clothing.

5. Get the right equipment

Despite speaking to a few professional style photographers, everyone interviewed agrees: Expensive photography equipment is not necessary for taking fit pics. But you will benefit from a few props, all of which you can get for for under $20.

Don’t have an actual camera? Your smartphone will do just fine. “I think smartphones are an awesome option for taking cute pictures anywhere,” Betsey says. “Most smartphones’ cameras are easy to navigate, allow you to adjust exposure, and allow for quick editing right after you take the shot.” Juliette agrees, adding “I’ve seen the most incredible images captured on phones spontaneously with no other equipment. I think it’s important to experiment with what is available to you.” Using your smartphone is also convenient for taking pictures when you’re out and about, without having to lug around a bulky camera.

The only piece of equipment that Lale uses is a tiny remote shutter so she doesn’t have to rely on her phone timer. “I just hide it in my hand, click it, and keep posing,” she says. These devices run well under $10.

Drew advises to invest in a tripod for photos on the go. “Tripods allow you to frame your shots without the need of another person being around,” he says. They’re relatively inexpensive and run roughly $20 or less.

6. Add movement to your photos

Credit: Getty / Yuricazac Showing off how clothing moves and flows creates interesting style photos.

According to most of the experts, how a garment flows or drapes can say a lot about your personality and style. Instead of just standing still, move around or pose to add more visual interest.

“A great fashion photo is about the story, personality, or brand you are trying to convey with that article of clothing,” Betsey says. “I love looking at a fit pic and being able to tell who that person is and what they’re about. You can convey that through angles, lighting, and—in my opinion—the most important part of style photos, movement. Opening a jacket, swinging the skirt of a dress, or letting the wind bring life into whatever you are wearing keeps the viewer engaged while also showing what the clothing can do and how it moves.”

Juliette says, “I like to move a lot, because I think clothes look better in motion. They look like they are being worn and are living, as opposed to statically hung on a rack or mannequin.”

7. Take a lot of photos

Credit: Getty / lechatnoir Taking lots of photos helps when finding the right one.

Now it’s time to take photos. Lots and lots of photos. You likely won’t be satisfied with the first few pictures you take, but no one gets that one perfect shot on the first try. Taking multiple photos of yourself ensures that you’ll have one shot worth showing off.

Juliette says she likes to have dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of photos to sift through to find the right one. “I’m not a great photographer, but I always capture at least a couple of good ones in the thousands I have taken,” she says. “I’m also not a good model, but if there are more to choose from, there will most likely be one or two where the light is hitting my face right, and the clothes are sitting right.”

It’s useful to have an extra memory card on hand when taking hundreds of hi-res photos, as these large files can quickly clog up storage space. Make sure you’ve got the capacity for a lengthy shoot by having an extra SD card on standby.

Get a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD Card at Target for $25.99

8. Relax!

Credit: Getty / Yuri_Arcurs Don't stress out too much about taking photos. Remember to relax and have fun!

It can be tough taking photos of yourself if you lack confidence or feel as if everyone is watching you—you’ll end up looking uncomfortable or tense. That’s Juliette’s least favorite part about shooting photos outdoors. Her solution? Have fun. “The photos I end up liking the most are more candid, so I like to talk and joke and move a lot when I’m being photographed. Any laughing you see is because I was genuinely laughing at what someone was saying, which also then shifts that spotlight effect, and makes the shoot about everyone involved, not just you.”

Drew adds that the key is to act as natural as possible and lighten up. “Don’t make it a stressful activity to engage in,” he says. “Taking fit pics is about engaging in a community of people who enjoy fashion. When I take fit pics, I try to make them as candid as possible. I don’t go out to take fit pics. I try to capture images of me moving, smiling, and being as natural as I can be.”

Try not to overthink it, either, Lale says. “The attitude is the key,” she explains. “If you're happy with what you are wearing—it could be the simplest fit for the day—if you own it, no pose matters. Pose with confidence and make that content happen. People may stare, but you won’t be seeing those people again, so let them stare! The spotlight isn’t on the outfit or the pose—it is you and your attitude.”

