11 patriotic pieces to wear for 4th of July that aren't cheesy

Finding the right outfit for the Fourth of July can be a challenge. You want to rock red, white, and blue—but you don’t want to look too "costume-y" while doing so. Fortunately, top brands like Old Navy, J.Crew, and Lulus have festive yet stylish apparel for the upcoming holiday. Check out these 11 patriotic pieces, from sundresses to sneakers to swimsuits, that you can wear for Independence Day and beyond.

1. This breezy blouse from Shein

Credit: Shein You can tie this shirt in the front or back to customize the fit.

Pair this blue and white striped top with a pair of denim shorts or black leggings for a cute yet casual Fourth of July outfit. The wrap front and knotted belt accentuate the waistline and the flutter sleeves add a playful touch. It comes in women's sizes XS to L.

More than 10,000 Shein shoppers love the lightweight feel and flattering cut of this crop top. "I think this is my fav item so far from Shein," one person raves. "Fabric is one of the softest I’ve tried, cut is just perfect, and it looks super cute!"

Get the Ruffle Armhole Knot Back Stripe Striped Top from Shein for $8

2. This asymmetrical bathing suit from Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt If you love Summersalt's famous Sidestroke suit, you'll love this version.

Available in a bright red that screams USA, this off-the-shoulder bathing suit has an open back and ruched waist that's both full coverage and figure-flattering. It's a fun twist on the brand's most popular Sidestroke swimsuit, which once had a 10,000-person waitlist and is a favorite among influencers. It comes in women's sizes 2 to 22.

“Absolutely love this bathing suit," one reviewer says. "As a mom to two little boys, it has great coverage while still feeling cute! Love the fit, color, everything about it."

Get the Ruched Sidestroke Bathing Suit from Summersalt for $95

3. This eye-catching tank top from Torrid

Credit: Torrid The lace embroidery along the neckline adds a flirty touch.

Featuring a deep V-neckline and cold-shoulder sleeves, this tank top is ideal for soaking up the sun while staying cool. It's made of breathable rayon and has adjustable straps that can be tightened or loosened to fit your body. It comes in women's sizes 10 to 30.

“This shirt has just the right amount of coverage on my arms so I can feel confident living my best life in the sun,” one reviewer says. “The flowy cut helps enhance my curves, making a flattering silhouette that I can’t get enough of.”

Get the Red Challis Embroidered Cold Shoulder Top from Torrid for $44.62

4. This chic dress from ModCloth

Credit: ModCloth You can't go wrong with red and blue anything on the Fourth of July.

Covered in red, white, and blue stripes, this lightweight dress with a smocked back features an adjustable sweetheart neckline and an A-line, flowy cut that tapers in at the waist. Part of ModCloth's new collaboration with Barbie, it comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

As a freelance style writer, I tried this dress and was thoroughly impressed with the vibrancy of the colors and comfortable fit. It's flattering in all the right places, especially around my hips and waist, and I really did feel like Barbie for a few hours.

Get the ModCloth x Barbie Strappy Fit & Flare Dress from ModCloth for $95

5. This Americana tank from Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Wear your stars and stripes with pride.

With a loose, draped fit, this American flag-inspired tank top works on its own as a shirt or over a bathing suit as a coverup. Made from soft jersey knit rayon, it has a high scoop neck and breezy swing silhouette that's ideal for a hot summer day. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL.

“I love the way this shirt hangs. It is a perfect fit without excessive bagging,” one reviewer says. “It's super comfy and definitely something you can wear every day."

Get the Luxe Americana-Print Tank from Old Navy for $10

6. This classy shift dress from Lulus

Credit: Lulus You can wear this dress for almost any occasion this summer.

If you’re looking for something casual enough to wear to a backyard BBQ yet nice enough to look like you actually put in effort, this dress may be the way to go. With a rounded neckline and classic shift design, it features delicate embroidery on the hem and neckline and a trendy exposed zipper in the back. It comes in women's sizes XXS to 3X.

"This dress looks amazing and fits in all the right places, without looking like I am wearing a bag," one fan says. "It is a perfect summer dress and can be easily dressed up or down."

Get the Tale to Tell Blue and Ivory Embroidered Shift Dress from Lulus for $58

7. This gingham top from Unique Vintage

Credit: Unique Vintage This shirt gives off major picnic vibes in the best way.

Throw it back a few decades with this retro red and white checked top. It boasts a fold-over neckline and slightly cropped cut that you can wear tucked or untucked. Along with adjustable straps, the shirt has a button-up front and a smocked back that cinches in at your waist. It comes in women's sizes XS to 5X.

Get the Red & White Gingham Billie Top from Unique Vintage for $48

8. This timeless one-piece from J.Crew

Credit: J.Crew This bathing suit comes in nine gorgeous colors.

Take a dip in the pool this Fourth with J.Crew's navy blue ruched swimsuit, which is made from polyamide and elastane. The wide shoulder straps offer coverage and support and the built-in underwire bust has removable padding if you want more or less lift. It comes in women's sizes 0 to 24.

"I did not expect this suit to be so flattering," one person gushes. "The padding enhances my minimal bust (and adds extra modesty!), while the ruching helps to conceal my biggest problem area: my torso. The suit is fully lined, so I don't have to worry about indecent exposure. The color is beautiful—really glamorous! I am highly considering getting more in different colors just because it's so flattering with my body type."

Get the Ruched Femme One-Piece Swimsuit from J. Crew for $98

9. This retro crop top from Amazon

Credit: Amazon You'll feel very patriotic in this American-themed shirt.

If you love the feeling of your favorite worn-in T-shirt, you'll find the same soft, stretchy material in this crop top. Perfectly faded and relaxed, it hits just above the navel and comes in 18 different colors, including gray, white, and pink. The shirt is available in women's sizes XS to XXL.

It has a 4.3-star rating from more than 4,500 reviewers. "I'm always apprehensive about crop tops but this one is perfect!" one person says. "It's a cropped fit but doesn't show your stomach if wearing high-waisted, which was exactly what I wanted. It's extremely flattering in every aspect and I am sooo happy I ordered it."

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Letter Print Crop Top from Amazon for $18.99

10. This lightweight sweater from Amazon

Credit: Amazon Slip this on when it's time to watch the fireworks at night.

Stay festive and warm long after the sun goes down in this pullover sweater. With long raglan sleeves and ribbed cuffs, it's dotted with white stars and has a relaxed neckline that can be worn as V-neck or off the shoulder. It comes in women's sizes S to XL.

Reviewers love the oversized and cozy fit. “It’s baggy but not too much that it makes you look frumpy,” one shopper says. "It's absolutely adorable!"

Get the CocoLeggings Women's Long Sleeve Star Pullover Sweater Tunic from Amazon for $23.35

11. These slip-on sneakers from Blowfish

Credit: Amazon These shoes look perfectly worn-in right out of the box.

Made in the USA—how appropriate!—these shoes go as well with a pair of cut-off denim shorts as they do with a nice dress. Decorated with white stars and red accents, these laceless shoes should be easy to slide on—no tying or untying required. The sneakers comes in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

They have a 4.7-star rating from more than 17,000 reviewers. “These shoes look great with lots of outfits and are way more comfortable than my Converse,” one person says. "I'm a busy mom, and love to grab a pair of shoes that you just slip on and go. The shoes don't rub or hurt anywhere, and have generous space inside.”

Get the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Play Sneakers from Amazon for $32.38

