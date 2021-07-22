This bralette is so pretty I can wear it as a shirt

Bralettes were made to wear instead of bras—but in my mind, they were also made to wear instead of shirts. As someone who lives in crop tops, I think of bralettes as the same thing, just a bit skimpier. If everything that needs to be covered is covered, it’s totally acceptable to wear a bralette sans shirt, right?

Because I’m a big believer in underwear as outerwear—a controversial opinion, I know—I’m always on the hunt for new bralettes that I can pair with high-waisted skorts or leggings. During my searches over the last few months, The Free People Adella bralette kept crossing my radar: on influencers, on celebrities, on my friends. I finally decided to snag one for myself. It was a decision I mulled over for weeks—I’m an indecisive shopper, despite (or maybe because of) being Reviewed’s style editor. But it was a decision I do not regret.

What I like about the Free People bralette

I ordered the Adella bralette—which comes in women’s sizes XS to XL—in my usual size small and found it to fit true to size. The stretchy smocked back lays flat against my skin and doesn’t cut into me at all, nor is it too loose. The bottom of the bralette hits in the middle of my ribcage, which is a great length for wearing with high-waisted bottoms. It only leaves about one to two inches of my stomach exposed (depending on my bottoms' waistline), so I don’t feel like I’m showing too much skin.

The nylon/cotton fabric is very soft and I like that the cups are lined—no accidental nipple showing here! I wear a 34C in most bras, and this bralette provides enough support for everyday life, whether I’m running errands, walking around the city, or going on a date. The cups offer full coverage with no spillage or gapping. I like that the straps are adjustable, too, so I'm able to tighten them for a more secure fit.

However, the real highlight of the bralette is how dang gorgeous it is. I got it in a vibrant teal color, and the intricate crochet design is equal parts dainty and sexy, with a flirty lace band that allows peek-a-boo flashes of skin underneath. It instantly boosted my confidence and self-image—it’s just one of those articles of clothing that make you feel pretty.

What I don’t like about the Free People bralette

The bralette looks great—once you get it on. But I found out that’s a lot easier said than done. Because there’s no back clasp like there would be on a regular bra, you have to pull it on over your head. This was tricky because it has a lot of criss-crossing straps. A few times, I put my head through the wrong hole, so it took me multiple tries to get it on correctly.

Is the Free People bralette worth buying?

The only thing that usually holds me back from shopping at Free People are the prices, which tend to be a lot higher than what I’m willing to pay. However, at $38, the Adella bralette is on par with other popular brands like ThirdLove. Not to mention, the bralette does double-duty for me as a bra and a shirt. It’s so pretty, so dainty, and so sexy without being so over-the-top. There are a ton of colors to choose from, too, so chances are high another one will end up in my drawer soon enough.

